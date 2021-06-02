Brickbat: What's Your Sign?

A review board found that British Transport Police officer Imran Aftab breached multiple professional standards, violated COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, and was guilty of misconduct when he attempted to use his office to chat up a woman while off duty. Aftab approached a jogger and told her she was "too curvy to be Asian" and used his professional ID to obtain her phone number. The woman texted a friend asking for help during the encounter. The woman gave Aftab her number to try to deescalate the situation, planning to block him later. He sent her six messages before she could do so. The review board gave Aftab a final warning for his conduct.