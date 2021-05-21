Brickbat: Other People's Money

Ohio State Auditor Keith Faber says that for eight straight months in 2020, the Department of Job and Family Services told his office it was seeing only the "ordinary scope" of unemployment benefits fraud. In fact, as early as June the DJFS knew it was facing a tidal wave of fraud, some $332 million in fraudulent claims. Faber also says that the DJFS was slow to enact anti-fraud measures. Faber said someone even filed a claim in his name, but his department's human resources office caught it and reported it before any money was paid.