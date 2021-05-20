Brickbat: And You Smell Bad, Too

The Poynette, Wisconsin, school district has placed a high school teacher on leave after a TikTok video showed her apparently berating as student who wasn't wearing a mask at school. The student claimed to have been vaccinated against COVID-19. "I don't care if you're vaccinated, you little dink," said the teacher, who wasn't named by the media. "I don't want to get sick and die. There's other people you can infect just because you're vaccinated. You know what? You're not a special person around here. You should hear about how everyone talks about you around here. You're a jerk. You're a jerk. And you need to have respect for other people in your life. You're not a big man on campus, quit walking around here like you have a stick up your butt."