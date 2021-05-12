Coronavirus

Epidemiologists Still Urge Dubious Levels of Caution, Even for the Vaccinated

Most would still refuse a hug, according to a New York Times survey.

(Guilherm Franca)

If you meet an epidemiologist on the street, don't try to hug them. Most are still unwilling to engage in normal pre-pandemic activities like eating at a restaurant, traveling by plane, or going back to the office, according to a survey in The New York Times.

While the framing of the article is cheery—"Epidemiologists are starting to hug again," it begins—the survey results actually suggest that supposed health experts continue to recommend a level of caution that is not supported by the science.

"Assuming nearly all are vaccinated by this point—which I assume is a fairly safe assumption (the survey is limited to the U.S.)—my takeaway is that epidemiologists are extremely risk-averse, much more so than public health guidelines say they need to be," wrote Nate Silver, a statistician and the editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight.

People who are fully vaccinated are extremely unlikely to get sick and die from COVID-19, or transmit the disease to someone else. Yet a majority of the surveyed epidemiologists said they would not attend small indoor dinner parties, ride the subway, or take a vacation (even by car).

Courtesy of The New York Times

The Times also asked respondents to say how many vaccinated people could safely gather indoors. Some 37 percent thought these activities should be limited to people from just two households, 28 percent would allow up to five households, and just 22 percent thought there was no need for a limit at all if everyone was vaccinated.

And a whopping 25 percent of epidemiologists said the vaccinated should keep wearing masks while walking with a friend outside—an activity that is fairly safe even for the unvaccinated, and carries essentially zero risk for the vaccinated.

Courtesy of The New York Times

Again, The Times' framing is that epidemiologists have eased up slightly since they were last surveyed. But these responses reveal that many of the experts whose judgments guide official government policy are living in a fantasy land. Most people, for instance, have still been going to work for the entire pandemic; unlike many epidemiologists, they cannot and do not work from home.

Different people can practice different levels of caution. But at present, the most overly cautious people are the ones setting the rules for everybody else. People who are vaccinated should not wait for permission from epidemiologists to go for maskless walks with their friends. It's okay to hug again.

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Unicorn Abattoir

    If you meet an epidemiologist on the street, don’t try to hug them.

    I’d be more inclinded to wrap my hands around their neck and squeeze really hard.

    1. Don't look at me!

      +1

  2. Chumby

    If you are still scared, place two (not one but TWO) plastic bags over your head. Seal the opening so that no virus particles can enter. Voila!

  3. Bubba Jones

    An epidemiologist sees a 1% fatality rate and extrapolates to 3.5M dead people. “Oh shit, don’t touch me.”

    A layman sees a 1% fatality rate and says, “not my problem.”

    These are both rational responses.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir

      An epidemiologist sees a 1% fatality rate and extrapolates to 3.5M dead people. “Oh shit, don’t touch me.” “I need to put in for a government-funded research grant!”

      A layman sees a 1% fatality rate and says, “not my problem.” some government asshole is going to take money from me for this.

      Both still accurate.

      1. Bubba Jones

        >“I need to put in for a government-funded research grant!”

        Well, yeah. That’s their job.

        Ford has a continual improvement process where they are constantly looking for 1% improvements in mpg, etc. From an epidemiology perspective, a 100% fatality for 3M is the same as a 1% fatality for 300M.

  4. Are we supposed to mimic these mentally ill people?

  5. buckleup

    “Most people, for instance, have still been going to work for the entire pandemic”

    Of course they have, life went on anyway despite attempts to control and corral us. That is why after 1 year ago I completely stopped listening to any experts or mass media hyperventilating on this subject because it was obvious they were full of shit (and their actions obviously said they didn’t care to follow their own rules)

  6. Dillinger

    >>If you meet an epidemiologist on the street

    violate NAP

