Foreign Policy

Reckless Foreign Policy Gives the U.S. a Bad Reputation

A significant portion of the world views the U.S. as a threat to democracy in their home countries.

(Arash Khamooshi/Polaris/Newscom)

Democratic governance is in high demand, according to the 2021 edition of the annual Democracy Perception Index, a poll of more than 50,000 people in 53 nations. But it's also perceived to be threatened—by economic inequality, by suppression of free speech, by big tech companies, by unfair or corrupted elections, and by the United States of America.

44 percent of the respondents are worried the United States threatens democracy in their home countries. By contrast, 38 percent said that about China and 28 percent about Russia. The U.S. was deemed the biggest threat of the three in free and unfree nations alike. It was the top pick in Europe and Latin America, and it nearly tied with China for this dishonor in Asia. Only a few African nations were polled, not enough for a regional average, but the U.S. was the most widely selected threat there, too.

For a country that thinks of itself as the "leader of the free world," a global beacon of democracy, this is a difficult message. But it is one Washington needs to hear. U.S. foreign policy should not be dictated by global perceptions, but neither should such perceptions be ignored.

Perhaps the United States is seen as a threat to other nations' democracy because our government is often less an exemplar of liberty than a belligerent global meddler. Perhaps it's because Washington has spent the past two decades invading and occupying large swaths of the Middle East and North Africa. Perhaps it's because our leaders' diplomacy is frequently ham-fisted, hubristic, and naïve. Perhaps it's because Washington has literally overthrown democratic governments and has a unique—and risky—network of hundreds of military bases worldwide.

But why does the U.S. get the worst marks? The governments of China and Russia are far less democratic domestically than that of the United States—it's not even close. Russia has a few foreign military bases in its near abroad, ongoing intervention in Syria, and conflict with Ukraine following the 2014 Russian annexation of Crimea. Moscow also inserts itself into other countries' elections, often by social media campaigns but sometimes via more direct approaches. Beijing, meanwhile, is suppressing promised freedoms in Hong Kong, perpetually threatening Taiwan's tenuous independence, supporting the brutal regime in North Korea, and committing genocide against ethnic and religious minorities (such as the Uighurs) inside its borders. So why is the United States perceived as the more serious threat?

The survey doesn't directly answer that question, but it does provide some useful hints. While many see the United States as a threat to democracy now, "more countries say the U.S. has a positive than negative impact on democracy (49 percent positive vs. 35 percent negative)." This may mean that Washington's more recent behavior, in the post-9/11 era, has been negatively received, while a longer timeline produces more positive feelings.

Another hint is the uptick in positive views of the U.S. since Joe Biden became president. "The perception of the U.S.'s global influence on democracy has increased significantly around the world since the spring of 2020," the report says, "from a net opinion of +6 to a net opinion of +14."

Biden has yet to make significant changes to most of the global engagement he inherited. By and large, the wars, sanctions, and tariffs his predecessor left behind remain intact. But he is set to preside over the end of the U.S. war in Afghanistan, has slightly scaled down U.S. cooperation with (extremely undemocratic) Saudi Arabia, and has either rejoined or began negotiations to rejoin multiple major diplomatic agreements the Trump administration jettisoned. Some of this uptick may simply be a honeymoon period for Biden and/or opposition to former President Donald Trump. Next year's data will be more instructive, but for now this positive shift suggests moving away from military interventionism and toward diplomacy—abiding by the "rules-based order" that Secretary of State Antony Blinken has spoken of enforcing on China—would improve our global reputation.

It would be better for the United States in other ways as well. The policies that have caused other nations to perceive Washington as a threat to democracy have been harmful here too, making us less prosperous, less safe, and less free. Whether or not they threaten democratic governance abroad, they threaten it here.

Bonnie Kristian is a fellow at Defense Priorities, contributing editor at The Week, and columnist at Christianity Today.

  1. De Oppresso Liber

    Sad, but not surprising. Maybe their opinions will change once we’ve left Afghanistan as a shining example of western democracy in the ‘stans. Any day now.

    1. Ann Roberts

  2. Pepin the short

    Didn’t read the article. But I love the appeal to emotion play in regards to foreign policy.

  3. “Biden has yet to make significant changes to most of the global engagement he inherited.”

    I guarantee Biden won’t start World War 4 in the Middle East, unlike Drumpf who started World War 3 in Iran when he assassinated that guy with a missile.

    #LibertariansForBiden

    1. sarcasmic

      I don’t know why I haven’t muted you. I guess it’s because you’re entertaining. Like I am after too many drinks.

  4. Dillinger

    >>But he is set to preside over the end of the U.S. war in Afghanistan

    lol. “preside” he’d escalate it if he knew the number to the pentagon

    1. Commenter_XY

      Or if he even knew the name of his own Defense Secretary.

  5. Minadin

    Of course, the picture is of a government-staged protest in Iran. I am not going to put much stock in what they think about our foreign relation policies.

    But yes, I think most libertarians would agree that it would be better to engage other countries in peaceful commerce as opposed to threats of sanctions or war.

  6. Is it just me or do articles like this sound antediluvian?

  7. Dillinger

    also like 418% of this is attributable to the deliverer of the message

  8. Ken Shultz

    Democracy has been under threat in developed countries all over the world–and that’s been a huge factor in the emergence of populism we’ve seen since circa 2016. Brexit, the victories of Le Pen in France, the total defeat of Merkel in Germany, the emergence of populism in Italy, and the victory of Donald Trump were all about the explosion of populism–and in all its forms, from left to right, populism is a reaction to elitism.

    “Populism refers to a range of political stances that [emphasize] the idea of “the people” and often juxtapose this group against “the elite”.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Populism

    Populist reaction are what you get when democracy is frustrated by the efforts of elitists, in this case, and whether we’re talking about the Brits leaving the EU so they could reassert democracy rather than be subject to the dictates of EU bureaucrats, the German people revolting against Merkel for bailing out other EU members, the French and Italian peoples trying to reassert control over immigration, etc., etc., we’re talking about populists reacting against bureaucrats and politicians, who were inflicting their will on an unwilling population and making a mockery of democracy in its proper purview.

    Here in the U.S., it was the same thing. The triumph of Trump was about average American people, especially in the Midwest, trying to reassert control over issues like the Paris Climate accord, the Iranian nuclear deal, immigration, NAFTA and GATT, as well as wanting to see an unpopular program like ObamaCare undone. Even now, being contemptuous of what average Americans want is central to what it means to be a progressive. That is by no means unique to the United States’ left, and it is openly hostile to the basic precepts of democracy.

    Maybe the reason people everywhere are fearful for democracy is because the left, everywhere in the world, and especially here in the United States, is openly contemptuous of democracy. During the pandemic, it’s been even worse. When was there anyone on the left who thought that their favorite pandemic policies should only be put into place IF IF IF the American people wanted them? For goodness’ sake, they’re recalling the governor of California!

  9. buckleup

    After four baby boomer presidents, only one can actually say he didn’t start any new wars. And he was unsatisfactory to libertarians because of the whole mean twittering thing.

