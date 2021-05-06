Brickbat: The Thing That Wouldn't Leave

The Albany, New York, city council is considering a "good cause" eviction ordinance. The law would place a limit on rent increases and allow landlords to evict tenants only for specified reasons, such as failure to pay rent and "substantive" lease violation. Debbie Pusatere, president of the New York Capital Region Apartment Association, said the law would take away "the ability for the landlord to bring harmony to the building for the good tenants. If you think about what will happen down the road, the good tenants will leave and the bad tenants will stay."