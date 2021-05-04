Public schools

In the Name of Equity, California Will Discourage Students Who Are Gifted at Math

The new framework aims to keep everyone learning at the same level for as long as possible.

|

jeswin-thomas-guLAk5gqj-Y-unsplash
(Jeswin Thomas)

California's Department of Education is working on a new framework for K-12 mathematics that discourages gifted students from enrolling in accelerated classes that study advanced concepts like calculus.

The draft of the framework is hundreds of pages long and covers a wide range of topics. But its overriding concern is inequity. The department is worried that too many students are sorted into different math tracks based on their natural abilities, which leads some to take calculus by their senior year of high school while others don't make it past basic algebra. The department's solution is to prohibit any sorting until high school, keeping gifted kids in the same classrooms as their less mathematically inclined peers until at least grade nine.

"The inequity of mathematics tracking in California can be undone through a coordinated approach in grades 6–12," reads a January 2021 draft of the framework. "In summary, middle-school students are best served in heterogeneous classes."

In fact, the framework concludes that calculus is overvalued, even for gifted students.

"The push to calculus in grade twelve is itself misguided," says the framework.

As evidence for this claim, the framework cites the fact that many students who take calculus end up having to retake it in college anyway. Of course, de-prioritizing instruction in high school calculus would not really solve this problem—and in fact would likely make it worse—but the department does not seem overly worried. The framework's overriding perspective is that teaching the tough stuff is college's problem: The K-12 system should concern itself with making every kid fall in love with math.

Broadly speaking, this entails making math as easy and un-math-like as possible. Math is really about language and culture and social justice, and no one is naturally better at it than anyone else, according to the framework.

"All students deserve powerful mathematics; we reject ideas of natural gifts and talents," reads a bulletpoint in chapter one of the framework. "The belief that 'I treat everyone the same' is insufficient: Active efforts in mathematics teaching are required in order to counter the cultural forces that have led to and continue to perpetuate current inequities."

The entire second chapter of the framework is about connecting math to social justice concepts like bias and racism: "Teachers can support discussions that center mathematical reasoning rather than issues of status and bias by intentionally defining what it means to do and learn mathematics together in ways that include and highlight the languages, identities, and practices of historically marginalized communities." Teachers should also think creatively about what math even entails: "To encourage truly equitable and engaging mathematics classrooms we need to broaden perceptions of mathematics beyond methods and answers so that students come to view mathematics as a connected, multi-dimensional subject that is about sense making and reasoning, to which they can contribute and belong."

This approach is very bad. Contrary to what this guidance seems to suggest, math is not the end-all and be-all—and it's certainly not something that all kids are equally capable of learning and enjoying. Some young people clearly excel at math, even at very early ages. Many schools offer advanced mathematics to a select group of students well before the high school level so that they can take calculus by their junior or senior year. It's done this way for a reason: The students who like math (usually a minority) should have the opportunity to move on as rapidly as possible.

For everyone else… well, advanced math just isn't that important. It would be preferable for schools to offer students more choices, and offer them as early as possible. Teens who are eager readers should be able to study literature instead of math; young people who aren't particularly adept at any academic discipline might pick up art, music, computers, or even trade skills. (Coding doesn't need to be mandatory, but it could be an option.)

The essence of good schooling is choice. Individual kids benefit from a wide range of possible educational options. Permitting them to diversify, specialize, and chart their own paths—with helpful input from the adults in their lives—is the course of action that recognizes vast differences in interest and ability. Holding back kids who are gifted at math isn't equitable: On the contrary, it's extremely unfair to everyone.

Yet the framework seems to reject the notion that some kids are more gifted than others. "An important goal of this framework is to replace ideas of innate mathematics 'talent' and 'giftedness' with the recognition that every student is on a growth pathway," it states. "There is no cutoff determining when one child is 'gifted' and another is not." But cutoffs are exactly what testing and grading systems produce, and it's absurdly naive to think there's nothing innate about such outcomes, given that intelligence is at least partly an inherited trait.

If California adopts this framework, which is currently under public review, the state will end up sabotaging its brightest students. The government should let kids opt out of math if it's not for them. Don't let the false idea that there's no such thing as a gifted student herald the end of advanced math entirely.

NEXT: A Minor League Baseball Bailout Would Be a Major Mistake

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Chumby
    May.4.2021 at 1:42 pm

    LOL

  2. The_Unknown_Pundit
    May.4.2021 at 1:47 pm

    The Dems are the radical and radically dumb party This is pathetic. I guess they are trying to dumb everyone down so they will vote Democrat when old enough to vote.

  3. jg
    May.4.2021 at 1:53 pm

    Haha, now in addition to making everyone equally poor, they’ll be equally ignorant.

    Can’t have a bunch of smart people able to notice statistical anomalies, now can we.

    1. Agammamon
      May.4.2021 at 2:25 pm

      Welcome to the ‘prolification’ stage.

      We are in the pre-history part of 1984 – these are the things that lead to permanent totalitarianism.

      Orwell was right, he just got the date wrong. Not 1984 but 2084.

      1. Ragnarredbeard
        May.4.2021 at 2:31 pm

        2084? You’re working way too far out.

    2. JohannesDinkle
      May.4.2021 at 2:29 pm

      It is the wisdom of Homer Simpson at its best – ‘You failed miserably, so don’t try.’
      My father said it first – aim for the bottom and you will never fail.

  4. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    May.4.2021 at 2:00 pm

    Welcome to the Long March on the Institutions.

    1. Longtobefree
      May.4.2021 at 2:05 pm

      Here’s hoping we have more persistence than Chiang, and eliminate 100% instead of 80-90%.

  5. Dillinger
    May.4.2021 at 2:00 pm

    use the power of your site to object to “equity” being mischaracterized.

  6. Longtobefree
    May.4.2021 at 2:02 pm

    We MUST dumb down math until no one can understand the concept of “one man, one vote”.

    If CA really wants to get to the lowest common denominator (a math concept by the way), they should lower their state income tax to zero, right?

  7. Don't look at me!
    May.4.2021 at 2:09 pm

    Makes it easy for the homeschooled kids in the future.

  8. Zeb
    May.4.2021 at 2:09 pm

    Disgusting. Will probably serve to fuck over the poor, minority students who could have excelled at math or science, but instead were held back by this artificial bullshit.

    1. De Oppresso Liber
      May.4.2021 at 2:30 pm

      They are going after Asians. This is like when bars in the south make a “no jerseys and no backward hats” dress code back when I lived there. Clearly designed to discourage black partiers from entering, without explicitly saying “no blacks”. Likewise, California is looking to “upstream” the solution of their problem of too many Asians in their universities by forcing Asian students who would normally be beating the pants off of all the other students in science and math down to the same level. Affirmative Action is too vulnerable to court decisions for them to rely on it alone. They need multiple measures to keep the ‘correct’ median skin tone.

      I say boot out and keep out all students from China. Solve the Chinese academic espionage problem and the over representation of Asians in universities “problem” with one policy.

    2. Moonrocks
      May.4.2021 at 2:57 pm

      You say that as if it’s not the idea.

  9. Ken Shultz
    May.4.2021 at 2:10 pm

    Harrison Bergeron was supposed to be a defense of these kinds of efforts, really, but seeing progressives lifting the most ridiculous aspects of the story and making them real, when you read the story now, it makes it seem like the only point is to ridicule “The Handicapper General” and this kind of forcibly “equitable” society.

    “Harrison Bergeron, age fourteen,” she said in a grackle squawk, “has just escaped from jail, where he was held on suspicion of plotting to overthrow the government. He is a genius and an athlete, is under-handicapped, and should be regarded as extremely dangerous . . . .”

    . . . to offset his good looks, the H-G men required that he wear at all times a red rubber ball for a nose, keep his eyebrows shaved off, and cover his even white teeth with black caps at snaggle-tooth random.

    “If you see this boy, ” said the ballerina, “do not – I repeat, do not – try
    to reason with him.”

    —-Vonnegut

    https://archive.org/stream/HarrisonBergeron/Harrison%20Bergeron_djvu.txt

    This is the society we live in. Achievement is racist, so is talent, reasoning is dangerous, shouldn’t be taught–and progressives are America’s most horrible people.

    1. Marco Tomas
      May.4.2021 at 2:17 pm

      I immediately thought of this story too. Vonnegut is rather poignant right now.

    2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      May.4.2021 at 2:22 pm

      This is the society we live in. Achievement is racist, so is talent, reasoning is dangerous, shouldn’t be taught–and progressives are America’s most horrible people.

      They really are the cause of societal rot.

    3. Mark Thrust, Sexus Ranger
      May.4.2021 at 2:22 pm

      We really need to get rid of the democrats right away. How much more are we going to to take?

    4. mayfly
      May.4.2021 at 2:38 pm

      This is why I assigned this to my 10 year old to read as part of homeschooling this year. Will have my 7 and 4 year-olds read it in a few years too.

  10. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    May.4.2021 at 2:12 pm

    Today in libertarian news and commentary.

    Joe Biden and the twilight of the ‘fact-checkers’
    Apparently media fact-checkers are no longer needed now that Trump is gone.

    Now that the ‘adults’ are back in charge, and the populist hothead Donald Trump is out of the picture, journalists can afford to put their feet up. Relax – old, reliable Uncle Joe’s got this.

    At least that was the impression the media gave when Joe Biden was elected, and it’s been compounded as the president reaches his first 100 days in office this week.

    The Washington Post – whose masthead proudly bears the slogan ‘democracy dies in darkness’ – has announced it will no longer maintain its fact-checking database of Joe Biden’s claims.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      May.4.2021 at 2:15 pm

      Because it wants democracy to die.

      1. Jerry B.
        May.4.2021 at 2:40 pm

        It’s a feature, not a bug.

    2. KCar
      May.4.2021 at 2:47 pm

      I have seen a few ‘fact-checks’ lately. It consisted of fact checking the critics of Biden.

    3. Moonrocks
      May.4.2021 at 2:59 pm

      The Washington Post doing it’s part to Fortify Our Democracy.

  11. buckleup
    May.4.2021 at 2:13 pm

    Hell this generation didn’t learn it in college. They took basket weaving and gay feminist studies.

  12. Jefferson's Ghost
    May.4.2021 at 2:13 pm

    So the next generation of engineers and architects, physicists, etc., will have to wait until High School to get the education which is absolutely critical to their career. Instead, they will be stuck with the same curricula they feed the “average” math students, like myself. I had two friends in elementary school who were whizzes at math. One became a very successful architect, had to go to private school to get what he needed. The other after the Navy sent him to school, assigned him to work on programming for nukes (from there he went on to designing cutting-edge hardware and software for pollution-monitoring in heavy industry). And, back then, the public schools were a whole lot better than they are now.

    There are many areas of education where “tracking” is probably not a good idea, but math isn’t one of them.

  13. Unicorn Abattoir
    May.4.2021 at 2:13 pm

    “All students deserve powerful mathematics; we reject ideas of natural gifts and talents,”

    That was written by someone so stupid as to actually believe it.

  14. Unicorn Abattoir
    May.4.2021 at 2:16 pm

    And this policy is evil.

  15. REASONABLE
    May.4.2021 at 2:20 pm

    Absolutely love it. End math and science!

    Seriously, people retake Calc in college because AP Calc has been dumbed down so much that you are not prepared for Engineering .

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      May.4.2021 at 2:50 pm

      No ABET accredited engineering program will credit AP calc. It’s intended for liberal arts majors.

      1. Unicorn Abattoir
        May.4.2021 at 2:50 pm

        And that’s not new.

  16. Agammamon
    May.4.2021 at 2:21 pm

    It’s funny how Harris’s Equity film was all about the helping hand giving a boost to the disadvantaged.

    When it’s really about smacking the more capable down hard.

    Harrison Bergeron was not an instruction manual.

  17. Chest Rockwell
    May.4.2021 at 2:33 pm

    California truly seems like an awful place to live.

  18. Marco Tomas
    May.4.2021 at 2:34 pm

    Growing up, in my middle school, certain students (and their parents, naturally) rebelled when the school attempted to create an advanced math course, claiming the advanced course was “unfair” and would make their children who weren’t as talented feel “dumb.” These were ironically the same individuals who repeatedly argued (albeit, with some validity) against coaches giving playing time on sports teams to those who were “not as good” because it hurt the team’s chances at winning. Sadly, the minority of upset parents won the day, after the school became afraid to continue the project.

    Not everyone has the capacity to excel at everything they attempt to do. Our goal should be to identify those things which students are, in fact, good at, and give them the opportunity and means to thrive at those things (provided, of course, they don’t also despite doing them). Otherwise, we are doomed to stifle the progress of society in the name of protecting a few individual person’s feelings of inadequacy, which is futile anyway.

  19. Its_Not_Inevitable
    May.4.2021 at 2:34 pm

    Like Barbie said: Math class is tough. And we don’t want the people building our airplanes, or our skyscrapers and bridges or coming up with lifesaving medical treatments to get a head start on the rest of us. It’s just not FAIR!

  20. Curly4
    May.4.2021 at 2:43 pm

    Now not only will the gifted student suffer because they are not receiving the education that government is supposed to give them so is the US as a nation. This at a time when educators are making it easier to graduate out of elementary and high school. This has pushed the US way down the list of educated nations. This is also while then nations such as China who has a plan to replace the US as the most powerful military and economic nation in the world. Our educators are helping these enemies of the US to reach their goal of putting the US down by not fully educating each student to the highest extent each student can achieve. What would make more sense to me would to push each student to their highest ability. This make shorter time for the exceptional student or who has more support at home that other students but it at least would not be holding any student back to the level of the lowest achieving student. If it is necessary the student would be given a packet of information that they were to learn before they could move on to the next level and the sooner they achieved that the sooner they could move to the next packet. This would allow a student to graduate in less time than it might take another student but neither one would be held back or forced to progress faster that they are capable. With computerized learning the government education could do that easy enough. This would mean that students that started at the same time would not necessarily complete all 12 grades in the same time frame. It would allow each student to reach his or her educational top level as soon as that student is capable of.

Please to post comments