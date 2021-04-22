Brickbat: Knotted, Polka-Dotted, Twisted, Beaded, Braided

Hope Cozart says her 11-year-old son Maddox was given an in-school suspension and confined to an isolated cubicle for more than a week at Raymond Mays Middle School in Troy, Texas, because he wore his hair braided atop his head. Cozart says school officials told her the hairstyle violated a rule in the student handbook that says boys' hair "may not be worn in a ponytail, top knot, bun, or similar styles." Troy Independent School District Superintendent Neil Jeter told a local TV station he could not comment on disciplinary actions taken against any student.