Mom, How Come the Kids in These Old Books Are Allowed Outside Without a Parent or Cell Phone?

Paging Encyclopedia Brown: Someone has stolen childhood.

(Leo Rivas / Unsplash)

Harriet the Spy. Encyclopedia Brown. Meg and Charles Wallace, Ramona, Beezus, Pippi, and that kid from My Side of the Mountain. They all shared something other than spunk: freedom of movement.

It was a given in midcentury children's literature that the protagonists would venture off on their own. They solved crimes, befriended beavers, and saved parents who had become stuck in other dimensions. But the normal stuff they did—hopping on their bikes, walking into town, playing outside—has become almost as mythic as the ability to fly or cast spells.

I was just reading an essay by a mom who said it actually felt sad and unnerving to read the 1964 book A Pocketful of Cricket to her son, knowing he would not be growing up in an era affording him anything like the freedom she or the boy in the book had enjoyed.

And as sad as that is to contemplate, it is also infuriating. There is no reality-based reason kids today can't be out and about on their own. Our culture seems to think nothing of depriving the people we ostensibly love the most—children—of the chance to be fully alive when they are young. Having adventures. Meeting crickets. Making some memories when something goes totally wrong or totally right.

We say we can't let them have the freedom their parents and grandparents enjoyed because we are trying to keep them safe. But this relentless focus on safety only makes sense if we are talking about Rembrandt paintings, or a Ming vase. Might as well keep those safe in a temperature-controlled room. There is no upside to exposing them to anything other than hushed tones and velvet-gloved hands. Kids are precious, but they're not precious things. They grow when they get a chance to do, to see, to try, to run, and even to fall.

A classic article in The Daily Mail several years back titled "How Children Lost the Right to Roam in Four Generations" interviewed four members of the same family. The great grandad, 88, recalled walking six miles at age eight to play with friends and make forts in the woods. His son, 63, walked a mile or so to do the same thing, same age. The daughter, in her 40s, had walked half a mile to school.

And she does not let her eight-year-old son off the block.

That is not progress. That is the gradual suffocation of childhood. And yet it has become so accepted that those who resist—who want their kids to roam like Pippi, Harriet or Charles Wallace—are outliers. Just this morning I spoke with a mom in Virginia visited twice by the cops for letting her young kids play on the front lawn.

Yesterday it was another mom. She was watching her son and daughter, ages four and five, play in the backyard, but when she went inside to change the baby, the siblings wandered into the woods. When the mom called the cops to ask for help finding them, they obliged, found the kids—and referred the mom to child protective services.

When the mom asked what she had done wrong, the cop replied that letting her kids play outside alone is always considered neglect.

Paging Encyclopedia Brown: Someone has stolen childhood. Do you think we'll ever get it back?

Lenore Skenazy is president of Let Grow, a nonprofit promoting childhood independence and resilience, and founder of the Free-Range Kids movement.

  1. Longtobefree
    April.16.2021 at 2:19 pm

    Vote for fascists, get fascism.
    Whodathunkit?

  2. Quo Usque Tandem
    April.16.2021 at 2:23 pm

    prog·ress
    noun
    /ˈpräɡres/
    forward or onward movement toward a destination.
    “the darkness did not stop my progress”
    Similar:
    forward movement, onward movement, progression. advance, advancement, headway, passage, going
    verb
    /prəˈɡres/
    move forward or onward in space or time.
    “as the century progressed, the quality of telescopes improved”

    So if you don’t do more of something than the previous generation, you must be against progress; or more than the last government, administration, ad hoc committee….

  3. Bubba Jones
    April.16.2021 at 2:32 pm

    Without a cell phone? You’re moving the goalposts.

    I want my kids to have a cell phone so I can tell them to come home, and track their dead bodies if necessary.

    “Back in the day” kids were outside, where they could hear mom yell.

    1. Longtobefree
      April.16.2021 at 2:39 pm

      And somebody’s mom had an eye on them. They couldn’t get away with crap.

      1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
        April.16.2021 at 3:13 pm

        I can’t remember a single time somebody’s mom cared what we did outside. That was why they sent us outside.

        Bubba’s point was that we were not in someone’s house playing video games. You can hear a mom yelling blocks away if you are outside.

    2. mad.casual
      April.16.2021 at 3:12 pm

      Without a cell phone? You’re moving the goalposts.

      It’s also a bit of a one-sided or contrived conceptualization. I’d say “I promise to play outside more if you buy me a cell phone.” is more likely than “Why didn’t those kids have to take cell phones with them?” Nobody, adult or child, reads Hansel and Gretel and thinks “I wish we were so poor and stupid we had to find our way through the forest with breadcrumbs.” And I would be between remiss or negligent as a parent if my kids regarded ‘Wikipedia Brown’ the same way I regarded Encyclopedia Brown.

      Outdoor freedom is nice but shouldn’t be assumed as better than or proxy for intellectual edification/freedom.

  4. Enjoy Every Sandwich
    April.16.2021 at 2:52 pm

    When the mom asked what she had done wrong, the cop replied that letting her kids play outside alone is always considered neglect.

    What she did wrong was calling the cops.

    1. Quo Usque Tandem
      April.16.2021 at 2:59 pm

      “What she did wrong was calling the cops.”

      Not sure if it was necessary [just how dark and deep were those “woods?”] but once she did that, it was on her.

  5. Dillinger
    April.16.2021 at 2:59 pm

    buncha drunk dumbass chicks destroyed childhood.

  6. Fist of Etiquette
    April.16.2021 at 3:07 pm

    What broke the cycle? For generations children were by and large taught self reliance by parents who allowed or (in my case) encouraged them to go be somewhere else. What generation decided that the way they were handled was not what they would pass on to their children?

    1. Brandybuck
      April.16.2021 at 3:12 pm

      It’s called affluence. It means families can afford to be overprotective. A century ago we got rid of (non-farm) child labor for the same reason.

  7. Brandybuck
    April.16.2021 at 3:10 pm

    There are still places like that. Just get out of the highly urbanized coastal areas, and those universities hotspots. Most of America it’s just fine if your kids aren’t supervised 25/8.

    I’m in the middle of Silicon Valley, and I see kids walking to school all the time. It’s normal. Maybe they’re not as “free” when I was a kid and left home in the morning to not return until sometime around dinner. There was not worry that I would be kidnapped, the worry was that I might get stoned.

    Think back to Calvin and Hobbes. Calvin is always off in the woods without parents. So what? It was normal in the 80s. In places where there are still wood I suspect it’s still normal.

