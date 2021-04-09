Immigration

Immigration Politics Are Killing the Debate Over Immigration Policy

The latest crisis at America's southern border isn't the result of short-term policy changes but of long-term bureaucratic failures.

President Trump Travels to Texas President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks at the 450th mile of the new border wall Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (shealah_craighead Agence Quebec Presse/Newscom)

When it comes to immigration (legal or illegal), I still take cues from that radical social-justice warrior Ronald Reagan. "(I)t makes one wonder about the illegal alien fuss," the Gipper said in a 1977 radio address after a New England town restricted apple pickers to U.S. citizens and then couldn't find enough people to do the work.

"One thing is certain in this hungry world; no regulation or law should be allowed if it results in crops rotting in the field for lack of harvesters," he added. Reagan didn't even shy away from the A-word. "I believe in the idea of amnesty for those who have put down roots and who have lived here even though sometime back they may have entered illegally," Reagan said in his 1984 presidential debate.

That adds a little context, now that the Republican Party has become the party of Donald Trump. Our recently departed president was devoted not just to building a border wall and clamping down on illegal immigration—but to dramatically reducing the number of immigrants and refugees who can come to the United States in a legal manner.

Trump's rhetoric, of course, was a far cry from Reagan's. It's perfectly legitimate to debate immigration policy, but when Republicans describe immigrants as killers and invaders, that's not a policy debate. It's the use of immigration as a dividing line in an obvious attempt to rally conservative base voters. The issue hasn't subsided with the new administration.

Joe Biden had promised a more humane policy, but so far the results aren't good. "Officials barred nonprofit lawyers who conduct oversight from entering a Border Patrol tent where thousands of children and teenagers are detained," AP reported. The new administration has "refused or ignored dozens of requests from the media for access to detention sites"— something even Trump didn't do.

The latest fracas at the border, with a recent surge of asylum seekers from Central America, has turned expectedly into yet another partisan grudge match. Conservatives claim that the new Democratic administration essentially is inviting refugees to the country because it has dropped plans for the wall and loosened up restrictions.

Yet the latest influx isn't the result of short-term change—but long-term bureaucratic failures. "The immigration system at the border, which was built up in the 1990s, with single, job-seeking adults from Mexico in mind, was not designed to handle a population seeking asylum on this scale," argued The New Yorker's Jonathan Blitzer. "(I)t takes almost two and a half years to resolve an asylum claim, and there's now a backlog of 1.3 million pending cases."

As I've argued repeatedly, most government policy has little to do with the nominal head of state—and more to do with the permanent bureaucracy. Conservatives rightly complain about the failure of every imaginable state and federal bureau, from California's Employment Development Department to the federal Department of Education. They refuse to acknowledge that our immigration and security bureaus aren't any better than those others.

Stopping illegal immigration is the equivalent of trying to stop water from flowing down a hill. Labor is like any other market, including illegal drugs or anything else for that matter. As long as there's plenty of supply and demand, there will always be a way around whatever regulatory barriers the government puts in the way. On an ethical note, it's hard to be too angry at people who are doing what we would do if we faced similar impoverished circumstances.

There's no solving the immigration mess in one short column, but it would be nice if politicians from both parties stopped using the issue to clobber one another and tried to work out reform proposals in a reasonable way. The bipartisan Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986 was signed into law—but it obviously didn't solve the ongoing problem.

No single piece of legislation—especially one filled with contradictions and compromises—will fix any long-running problem. That law created a path for citizenship for many illegal immigrants, but also ramped up enforcement against companies that hired people without legal status.

Still, there's got to be a better way than the GOP's enforcement-only approach—or California's progressive zeal to discard the meaning of citizenship. We could start by calming down debate and trying to pass reasonable measures rather than fight the same futile war on illegal immigration that we fight on illegal drugs, with similar inhumane and useless results.

We could create a process for people who want to come here to do so in a timely manner rather than force them to spend years mired in bureaucracy. We could legalize the dreamers. We could even develop a guest-worker program that lets people work the farms and go home, as Reagan had supported. Then again, the late president must have been a crazy radical who didn't understand a good wedge issue when he saw one.

This column was first published in The Orange County Register.

Steven Greenhut is western region director for the R Street Institute and was previously the Union-Tribune's California columnist.

  1. rbike
    April.9.2021 at 8:20 am

    Idiots. There is no debate. Both sides are wrong. And both sides are right. They do not want to win. They only want a show on an abstract policy to distract us. It is in no politicians best interest to fix this.

    1. JFree
      April.9.2021 at 9:30 am

      This 100%. It’s just like abortion. The goal is to pose and signal and create bifurcation in order to get votes. Solve the problem and can’t get any more votes.

      This is exactly where a third party could get traction and deal with the issue because the DeRps have no interest in anything but entrenching the problem. But the Reason/libertarian approach on this issue won’t ever be that third party because its pretty obvious they don’t give a rat’s damn about the interest of existing Americans re the issue. Plus it really demonstrates how corrupt libertarians really are.

  2. John Rohan
    April.9.2021 at 8:45 am

    Stopping illegal immigration is the equivalent of trying to stop water from flowing down a hill.

    And how do you stop that water? You build a dam. Or in other words, a type of wall.

    1. JohannesDinkle
      April.9.2021 at 8:59 am

      There is a possible way to get over the ‘dreamers’ issue: every undocumented immigrant that can prove residence in the US for, say, four years can apply for a special green card that allows that person to live and work in the country legally but one that precludes citizenship. They can’t ever vote, but also won’t be called to jury duty so that’s OK.
      According to the Mexican government the average Mexican has completed 7.2 years education. Mexican boys of about 13 are usually sent to work (not all, but probably almost all of those crossing illegally). Those crossing either alone or with parents between 13 and 18 years of age can join the military and then apply for citizenship. Those entering under 13 can apply when they reach 21.
      That addressed, those with less than 4 years residence can be deported. They have not set up roots here. The wall gaps can be closed. Applicants for asylum can be housed in Mexico and courts set up there to address claims.
      When I first went to Guatemala in the 1970s a person often had to travel to another town to get to a telephone. Now everyone has a cell phone. If we don’t get a handle on this, the limit on immigration will come when things here are messed enough that people see no point in coming.

      1. chemjeff radical individualist
        April.9.2021 at 9:11 am

        every undocumented immigrant that can prove residence in the US for, say, four years can apply for a special green card that allows that person to live and work in the country legally but one that precludes citizenship.

        Well, that is a step in the right direction. Better than mass deportations, which are never going to happen anyway.

        But why limit these “special green cards” (let’s call them “work permits”) to people who have been here for four years? Why not permit people to work here, again without citizenship, simply by showing up and passing a simple background check at the border?

        1. Geiger Goldstaedt
          April.9.2021 at 9:28 am

          That simple background check of completely undocumented people is as simple as your fucking brain, retard.

    2. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
      April.9.2021 at 9:18 am

      I am picturing giant turnstiles attached to turbines that will generate electricity with all of the people coming across the border

    3. The White Knight III: Army of Canuckness
      April.9.2021 at 9:23 am

      Or you don’t try to stop the water, but channel and direct it.

      If you really want to push this analogy, typically a combination of dams and channeling is used. And maybe some turbines and some fish ladders, which are I’m not sure what in this analogy.

    4. MatthewSlyfield
      April.9.2021 at 9:25 am

      Building a dam in the middle of a wide flat plane will do nothing to stop the water. The water will backup for a bit but eventually it will flow around the dam.

  3. mad.casual
    April.9.2021 at 8:48 am

    No. The serious utterance of “borders are just a social construct, a figment of imagination” and “racist” combined with the outright and steadfast rejection to acknowledge that immigration affects other public policy killed the immigration debate. One side makes completely sensible arguments like “If we let anyone into the country, everyone from filthy Mexicans to supposedly evil Russians will be able to apply for welfare, use Facebook, and vote. If we have open borders, in order for those things to retain even the semblence of efficacy, we need to be more judicious about them.” and the other side’s retort is “Keeping children in cages is racist. Denying people the right to vote is racist. And, if anything, we need to keep more racists like you off of Facebook.” That’s not a debate.

    1. chemjeff radical individualist
      April.9.2021 at 9:15 am

      One side makes completely sensible arguments like

      “OMG MS-13 is invading the country!”
      “OMG did you see the cute blond coed killed by an illegal immigrant? That is what *those people* are REALLY like, you know! You can’t trust them!”
      “OMG all of those illegal invader wetbacks are both simultaneously stealing jobs AND laying about on welfare!”

      Both sides offer ridiculous hysterical arguments rooted in fear and demagoguery.

      1. Geiger Goldstaedt
        April.9.2021 at 9:31 am

        Go live in a border town.

    2. chemjeff radical individualist
      April.9.2021 at 9:21 am

      And what is with the obsession over being called racist? Why does that accusation suddenly cause right-wingers to reach for their fainting couches? Absolutely the accusation is used far too frequently and too sloppily, JUST LIKE all sorts of other invectives that are thrown out there on a daily basis. Why is “racist!” regarded as the worst of the worst of all insults and beyond the pale? How is it worse than being called a fascist or a traitor, which happens also on a daily basis?

      1. Geiger Goldstaedt
        April.9.2021 at 9:28 am

        Racist.

    3. The White Knight III: Army of Canuckness
      April.9.2021 at 9:26 am

      “use Facebook”

      ???

  4. hpearce
    April.9.2021 at 8:48 am

    The problem is not immigration per se but illegal border crossing !

    I doubt Reason has actually taken the time to conclude that ALL those that crossed the border did so for the purpose of immigration.

    Despite this, Reason continues to falsely tell its readers that all these people are illegal immigrants.

  5. Geiger Goldstaedt
    April.9.2021 at 8:53 am

    There are people in Afghanistan that need to be brought here right away.

    1. JohannesDinkle
      April.9.2021 at 9:01 am

      We turn away Syrian Christians. It isn’t as if they have any real claim to asylum, at least not as much as Somali Muslims.

      1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
        April.9.2021 at 9:15 am

        In illian Omar’s defence, her father was in real danger after the overthrowing of the socialist Gov there. You see he ran a Somali re-education camp and the presents were about to kill him.

  6. Mother's Lament
    April.9.2021 at 8:53 am

    “but when Republicans describe immigrants illegals as killers and invaders, that’s not a policy debate”

    Fixed your propaganda for you Greenhut.

  7. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    April.9.2021 at 9:13 am

    The sudden influx has nothing to do with recent policy changes? Okay the policy hasn’t changed, but the people coming now are saying that they came because Biden is president. I expect this level of retardation from sullum (which I haven’t clicked in 4 weeks), but please don’t look to being like him

  8. swillfredo pareto
    April.9.2021 at 9:23 am

    a recent surge of asylum seekers from Central America,

    My geography is not great but unless they are from Mexico there are any number of countries between the United States and “Central America” where they can seek asylum. Some of them are even Spanish speaking.

    Reagan didn’t even shy away from the A-word.

    The glory days of the 1980s when the welfare state wasn’t about to drive the country to insolvency. I remember them well.

    who are doing what we would do if we faced similar impoverished circumstances.

    With all due respect, and please, understand this is said with all due respect, fuck you. It would never cross my mind that the solution to an impoverished situation in my country of origin is to go break the laws in another country.

