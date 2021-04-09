Brickbat: Traffic Safety Matters, Too

The Atlantic City, New Jersey, City Council has voted to spend $36,000 to repave and repaint a section of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard covered by a Black Lives Matter mural. The huge yellow lines that spell out "Black Lives Matter" obscured the yellow center dividing line as well as the white lines marking individual lanes. The mural violates state Department of Transportation Guidelines, and acting Police Chief James Sarkos said it has left motorists so confused about where they are supposed to drive that police had to close that section of the street to traffic. The street will have to be repaved because the type of paint used in the mural can't be painted over, according to officials.