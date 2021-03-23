Coronavirus

Too Many People Admiring the Cherry Blossoms Is Not a COVID-19 Risk

The CDC is waging an unscientific war on the great outdoors.

(Stefani Reynolds - Pool via CNP//Newscom)

In March of 2020, Washington D.C.'s National Park Service closed off access to the Tidal Basin during peak cherry blossoms season, due to concerns that the crowds would be a source of COVID-19. Perhaps that was defensible: The pandemic was just getting started at the time, and there was much that epidemiologists did not yet understand about this disease.

A year later, we know that COVID-19 does not spread easily outside. In fact, there has never been a confirmed super-spreader event that took place entirely outdoors. And yet D.C.'s park authorities have announced that they will shut down the Tidal Basin again this year.

"In accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and DC Health and in consultation with the National Park Service Office of Public Health, the National Park Service will limit all vehicular and pedestrian access to the Tidal Basin, East Potomac Park and West Potomac Park during the peak bloom period of the cherry blossoms," the city announced.

This makes little sense. While D.C. is not vaccinating residents as quickly as it should be, it is nevertheless the case that many people are now fully protected from COVID-19. The pandemic is, fortunately, winding down. Moreover, it's preferable for people to gather outside than to gather inside. Taking a walk down to the Tidal Basin to see the cherry blossoms is a very safe activity—especially if it's a substitute for congregating indoors.

Sadly, the CDC is ideologically disinclined to let people do things that make them happy, even if the risk of harm is low. People will need to get used to ignoring the CDC's overly cautious guidance (or better yet, realize that they have already spent most of their lives ignoring it).

It would probably help the public feel more at ease about going outside if social media sleuths would cease hunting for pictures of people at parks and beaches and then re-posting them with shaming messages. A serial offender on this front has been MSNBC's Joy Reid. On Monday, she retweeted a picture of a Miami beach party with the caption, "That literally looks like a microscopic image of a petrie dish."

The picture was from 2019. And in any case, people hanging out at the beach are not particularly likely to transmit COVID-19. On the contrary, closing beaches probably forces people to hang out in bars, restaurants, or their homes or hotel rooms—and that is where coronavirus spreads.

As the weather improves across the continental U.S., health authorities and shaming-inclined pundits must prepare themselves for the reality that the public is craving sunshine and socialization—and there's no compelling scientific reason to stand in the way. Let people go swim at the beach, walk through the park, and admire the cherry blossoms.

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Rich
    March.23.2021 at 2:59 pm

    the National Park Service will limit all vehicular and pedestrian access … during the peak bloom period of the cherry blossoms,” the city announced.

    This makes little sense.

    You’re thinking too narrowly, Robby. Obviously the government is simply doing its best to protect the Asian Community during these times of aggravated hatred.

  2. MP
    March.23.2021 at 3:10 pm

    It’s been sad over the years to watch the CDC go off the deep end with re-classifying everything as a disease…but to watch them so grossly mishandle an actual disease has been appalling. I had held out hope that they had some competence with an actual disease. No longer.

    1. Moonrocks
      March.23.2021 at 3:13 pm

      At least China isn’t paying them to bungle so hard.

    2. ElvisIsReal
      March.23.2021 at 3:30 pm

      Yep. Remember that they spent the whole year before covid going on about a “vaping crisis” that was 100% black market products that were doing the damage.

      Their strategy was to ban the products, driving more people to the black market.

      You can’t make this shit up.

      1. De Oppresso Liber
        March.23.2021 at 3:52 pm

        Black market THC vape cartridge were the totality of the deaths, as far as I know. They were using vitamin E acetate as a cutting agent for the hash oil in the vape cartridges, to alter the viscosity so that the cartridges would work with the much more viscous hash oils.

        Why were black market producers using vitamin e acetate instead of PG or PEG? Because the CDC and crystal waving hippies both agreed that PG or PEG was, like, totally bad for you in unspecified ways, or if they ran their test vape rig up to temperatures no human could possibly tolerate.

        As with many things, a government induced problem arising from unforeseen consequences of prohibitions.

      2. De Oppresso Liber
        March.23.2021 at 3:56 pm

        Oh, and somehow Blu ecig, owned by Phillip Reynolds, was going to be literally the only vapor product allowed in the US under the FDA’s original rules. They targeted vapor producing hardware by classifying them as medical devices, which need millions of dollars worth of legal forms and trials to bring to market. They scrapped those rules after the entire industry protested, but it shows you who butters their (FDA) bread.

    3. Weigel's Cock Ring
      March.23.2021 at 4:03 pm

      In a truly fair and just world, Fauci would get infected with something like smallpox or Ebola or Marburg. Whichever one makes the victim suffer in excruciating pain the longest.

      1. Dillinger
        March.23.2021 at 4:09 pm

        he owes the most to the hiv crowd.

  3. Geiger Goldstaedt
    March.23.2021 at 3:15 pm

    “It would probably help the public feel more at ease about going outside if social media sleuths would cease hunting for pictures of people at parks and beaches and then re-posting them with shaming messages.

    This is journalism.

    What is the problem?

  4. Jerryskids
    March.23.2021 at 3:26 pm

    Joy Reid – is she the one that looks like a petri dish gone rogue?

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      March.23.2021 at 3:47 pm

      She’s the progressive with a history of posting racist and homophobic tweets. I know that doesn’t narrow it down much, but there you go.

  5. Longtobefree
    March.23.2021 at 3:47 pm

    Yet another reason why the national guard is still occupying DC.

  6. De Oppresso Liber
    March.23.2021 at 3:48 pm

    It’s over, CDC. Time to go back on the back burner. I know, all that relevancy can get addicting, but it’s no longer warranted.

    The whole point of social distancing and other measures was to keep the level of people needing hospital care below the capacity of hospitals to provide. With vaccination on the rise, there is no further risk of hospitals becoming overwhelmed. The virus has already spread well beyond the range of containment and eradication, so what is the point at this point?

    If you are fat, or old, or whatever, get the shot. No excuses. If you are healthy, still get the shot. In either case, you have all you need to keep yourself safe at this point. Use those things, or don’t, but no one is obligated to alter their lives for you.

  7. Unicorn Abattoir
    March.23.2021 at 3:48 pm

    So when will Fauci call for the trees to be cut down in the interest of containing the pandemic?

    1. Longtobefree
      March.23.2021 at 4:02 pm

      As soon as negotiations with the ‘green gang’ are through?

    2. Union of Concerned Socks
      March.23.2021 at 4:04 pm

      Put on another mask, you racist!

  8. AddictionMyth
    March.23.2021 at 3:48 pm

    This is all obviously true and was obviously true last March as well. It’s shameful that we still have to make this argument. We lost because too few of us are brave enough to fight in enemy territory. Instead we bicker with our allies here in our safe space and make excuses for not fighting.

    Another problem is social security and medicare: old people should be demanding a return to normal life but they have no skin in the game. “Gimme my check and y’all can go f- yourselves.” These programs must be abolished.

    But the biggest core problem is that we’re in late-stage capitalism and there simply aren’t any big, lucrative opportunities left – unless you already have a billion dollars and well connected friends or if you’re hawking a new flavor of dog food on Shark Tank. So people turn to various socialist schemes for profit and power (e.g. climate change remediation, gun control, medicare for all, etc). Of course you can try to convince me there are a million opportunities out there, but again you’re just fighting with your allies in your safe space and it does nothing to change the existential problem. The end of capitalism becomes more obvious every day. (Which is in no way a criticism of the ideology. It was inevitable.
    Just explaining why we’ve made so little progress against these oppressive restrictions.)

    1. Don't look at me!
      March.23.2021 at 4:08 pm

      But the biggest core problem is that we’re in late-stage capitalism and there simply aren’t any big, lucrative opportunities left …
      Think like a loser, live like a loser.
      Opportunities are endless.

  9. Red Rocks White Privilege
    March.23.2021 at 3:54 pm

    Yeah, if it’s one thing we don’t want during a pandemic that mostly slams the obese, it’s getting people outside for fresh air (well, as fresh as the air can be in that fetid urban swamp), exercise, and Vitamin D.

  10. Dillinger
    March.23.2021 at 3:57 pm

    >>The CDC is waging an unscientific war on the great outdoors.

    March 2020 on line 2 …

  11. mpercy
    March.23.2021 at 4:03 pm

    “On the contrary, closing beaches probably forces people to hang out in bars, restaurants, or their homes or hotel rooms—and that is where coronavirus spreads.”

    No one will be “forced” to go to a bar or restaurant…

  12. Longtobefree
    March.23.2021 at 4:03 pm

    For those silly enough to be worried about federal spending, please add the CDC right below the line with the education department.
    Thanks

