Brickbat: Sorry, Wrong Number

A New Jersey woman is suing the borough of Penns Grove and its former police chief, Patrick Riley Sr., claiming that Riley mistakenly outed her as a confidential informant to a member of a violent street gang. The suit claims Riley called what he thought was her number a left a message containing details of a confidential investigation that misrepresented the woman as a cooperating witness. The number actually belonged to someone associated with the gang. Riley was suspended over the incident but ultimately not punished. He retired six months later on full pension and with a $150,000 payout. The woman says she is now in fear for her life.