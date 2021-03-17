Brickbat: Foul Call

California's John Burroughs High School has suspended the entire varsity baseball team from practice after a photo was shared on social media in which team members were shown not wearing masks and not observing social distancing. The school suspended seniors for two weeks and the other team members for one week. The photo shoot was organized by players' mothers for the annual team photo for the yearbook. "The district and board members decided, or they tried to cancel the whole varsity season as a result of the pictures," said Rory Freck, a senior on the team. "But our athletic director and coach fought for us, and they compromised on a two-week suspension instead."