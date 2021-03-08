Coronavirus

Even With a Good Excuse for Government Action, the State Bungled 12 Months of the Pandemic

Much of the government response to COVID-19 has had little or negative impact on the public.

|

zumaglobalnine942690
(Leigh Vogel - Pool via CNP/Newscom)

Let's start with some standard classical liberal theory about public health. 

A contagious virus is a matter of public health in its narrower and better definition. It's not about whether people eat well, exercise, avoid smoking, or otherwise pursue personal health. In a pandemic, our habits have spillover effects—externalities—that can bring catastrophic results for others.

Economists know that negative externalities often get discounted by people who inflict them but don't suffer from them. That's why, even for a classical liberal, public health might be a matter for state intervention: Individuals should internalize the costs they inflict on others, and if they don't, it may be acceptable to compel them to.

Thus classical liberal accounts of state action have often supported the idea that the state should act to prevent contagious disease. And the details? These, purportedly, are a matter for medical science to figure out, and it should go without saying that balancing and judgment will be necessary along the way to preserve a decent quality of life. After all, we're trying to minimize externalities in aggregate, not just trying to minimize the one externality that we're newly worried about.

Unfortunately, much action has been well characterized by the old saw, "Something must be done. This is something. We must do it." The Twitter account @YearCovid, which is doing a one-year retrospective of news about the pandemic, has just helpfully reminded me that at this time last year, the U.K. government was banning private advertisements that urged individuals to buy and use cloth face masks.

That was a terrible idea. But it was something, and something had to be done. The U.K. wasn't alone; "don't wear a mask" was also the government-issued message in the U.S., at least at first. And long after it ceased being the message, the fact that it had been the message continued to serve as an excuse to go about life as normal. Which, I hate to say it, was not a good idea either.

Yes, wearing masks became compulsory, and compulsion is bad. But wearing masks in a dangerous respiratory pandemic is good. It remains good even if the government is for it, and even if the government was against it before they were for it. (Libertarians: If the government prohibited farting in a crowded elevator, would you go out of your way to fart in a crowded elevator? To extol the virtues of the elevator fart? To insist on it as a First Amendment right?)

The bungling didn't end there. The popularity of lockdowns in the West seems to have been inspired by China's initial efforts to contain and eliminate the virus. Those efforts were futile, and we now know that they were almost certainly doomed to fail. The only countries that have kept the virus out have been islands—which China is not—and they've only been able to do so for a limited time.

The fallback strategy of "two weeks to flatten the curve" at best bought a little time while easing the public into lockdowns, and business and school closures, of indefinite length. We were told that a test-and-trace system was in the works, though I doubt it ever really had a chance either. Delays in supplying effective, government-approved tests hurt from the start, and frequent asymptomatic transmission made contact tracing a fool's errand.

A lot of state action has had little or no net benefit. Some of it has made effective private action much harder; some, as we have seen, has put well-intentioned people in a really awkward dilemma: Do we prefer disease or servitude? And some of it has been deadly—including unconscionable foot-dragging on vaccine approval while over a thousand people a day were dying. Perhaps, in an even better world than ours, the government would just let people medicate as they think best.

From early in the spring of last year, I have held onto two basic ideas: First, the pandemic is real, and it calls for a real response. And second, the most important part of that response, the part that will matter when it's all over, will be the part that we did voluntarily. I am both pleased and appalled to say I think those views held up pretty well, and next time I hope we can let the more successful part of society, the private sector, take the lead more often.

NEXT: Why Dr. Seuss Is Worth Defending

Jason Kuznicki is a research fellow with the Cato Institute and editor.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Geiger Goldstaedt
    March.8.2021 at 10:35 am

    It is nice to read a libertarian perspective once in a while.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      March.8.2021 at 10:42 am

      I’m sorry but public health trumps individual liberty. Healthy citizens are more important than your “right” to not wear a mask, smoke tobacco, drink alcohol, or eat fast food. Progressive libertarians, like Mike Bloomberg, recognize that the people have to be protected from their own decisions. We’ve banned large sodas in NYC. We can do more nationally to protect people from the scourge of poor diets provided cheaply by the free market.

      1. Talcum X
        March.8.2021 at 10:53 am

        I just wish that the virus killed more Congressmen, Senators, and Governors. The ones left alive would make better decisions.

      2. some guy
        March.8.2021 at 10:59 am

        How many parody accounts do we have here now?

        1. Union of Concerned Socks
          March.8.2021 at 11:11 am

          Counting the writers?

      3. Union of Concerned Socks
        March.8.2021 at 11:09 am

        Restore the 18th!

      4. Talcum X
        March.8.2021 at 11:21 am

        “The people have to be protected from their own decisions.”

        I agree. Public health trumps individual liberty. If only the people were protected from the unhealthy decisions that George Floyd made. The politicians LOVED the decisions that Saint George Floyd made. They defended him vigorously. Especially Obama, Harris, and Biden. As the red-headed White House cunt likes to say, “we can circle back” to the obese shits and their McDonald’s addiction after the coming race war, that is, if all the fast food joints aren’t burned to the ground.

    2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      March.8.2021 at 10:44 am

      Too bad this isn’t it. To pretend that compulsory mask wearing is an unalloyed good, ignoring all the studies showing no or negative benefit, is not libertarian, it is the very definition of statist.

      1. Geiger Goldstaedt
        March.8.2021 at 10:53 am

        “To pretend that compulsory mask wearing is an unalloyed good.”

        That was not a point made in the article at all. The argument made by Kuznicki is that overzealous government mandates created confusion and inefficiency because, among other things, the mandates were contradictory and inconsistently applied. The article argues that people should have been free to choose one way or the other from the very beginning.

        1. Union of Concerned Socks
          March.8.2021 at 11:06 am

          Are you fucking serious?

          But wearing masks in a dangerous respiratory pandemic is good.

          The column is a good one, and as you say refreshing from a libertarian standpoint– but the quoted statement was its one howler.

          1. Geiger Goldstaedt
            March.8.2021 at 11:11 am

            Good, bad. It does not matter. Opinions on the issue differ. The entire point of the article, notwithstanding your position on masks, is that compulsory mask wearing via government diktat was never a good idea.

            Criticizing the article for endorsing compulsory mask wearing, especially when the article does the exact opposite, it a failure of reading comprehension. You are conflating an endorsement of mask wearing, with an endorsement of compulsory mask wearing.

            1. Union of Concerned Socks
              March.8.2021 at 11:16 am

              I am making no such conflation; I understand the author’s point and appreciate it, as I appreciate the column as a whole.

              But the assertion that mask wearing is unassailably beneficial is made without backing– and that assertion is used to make the case that there is even a debate to be had here.

              If one makes the argument that mask wearing has not been shown to be *unassailably* beneficial, then we don’t even have a debate, and the state’s actions look even dumber and more ham-fisted than the author is making them out to be.

              1. Geiger Goldstaedt
                March.8.2021 at 11:18 am

                I’m not talking about you. That was Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf’s point, and he got it wrong. That’s all.

                1. Union of Concerned Socks
                  March.8.2021 at 11:24 am

                  Apologies– thought you were addressing me. I think we agree that it’s a good piece, and I’m nitpicking.

                  1. Geiger Goldstaedt
                    March.8.2021 at 11:25 am

                    No problem.

              2. Geiger Goldstaedt
                March.8.2021 at 11:20 am

                “But the assertion that mask wearing is unassailably beneficial is made without backing ….”

                Kuznicki did not make that assertion.

    3. JodiWorthen
      March.8.2021 at 11:31 am

      I quit working at shoprite and now I make $65-85 per/h. How? I’m working online! My work BXF didn’t exactly make me happy so I decided to take a chance on something new… after 4 years it was so hard to quit my day job but now I couldn’t be happier.

      Here’s what I do…….. Visit……….. Visit Here

  2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    March.8.2021 at 10:40 am

    Let’s start with your basic fucking nonsense premise, that there was a good excuse for government intervention: no, not anywhere close. The only reason all the Democrats piled in was in frustration at Trump being pretty much immune to their usual political hackery. They never did understand he won in 2016 by not being the standard politician, they never did understand how pissed off people are abut political correctness run amok, and wokism is just political correctness squared.

    The lockdowns have never been necessary. Even the initial “flatten the curve” excuse turned out to be false. The lockdowns have trashed the economy, provided excuses for doubling or tripling the federal budget for all sorts of ridiculous spending, and killed people themselves. The COVID death totals are simultaneously exaggerated and covered up.

    Here is an interesting comparison with the 1918 Spanish Flu which compares lockdowns with trench warfare, isolating the mild cases and sending the lethal ones out in public with transportation and hospitals, thus enhancing the virus lethality. All the reverse of normal flu, where mild cases go to work and school and out and about in general, while the severe cases stay home or isolate in hospitals.

    Fuck the lockdowns, fuck the government.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      March.8.2021 at 10:43 am

      Settle down, McVeigh!

      1. Talcum X
        March.8.2021 at 11:24 am

        I never agreed with McVeigh’s actions, but I am warming to them now.

    2. some guy
      March.8.2021 at 10:54 am

      Deaths due to COVID are exaggerated because deaths due to government intervention are covered up… as COVID deaths.

      The media still reports the “with COVID” numbers as “of COVID” numbers even though the CDC is actually honest about what those numbers are. So the media has been amplifying the problems when it is supposed to be acting as a damper on the government.

    3. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
      March.8.2021 at 11:04 am

      Thank you for calling bs on the premise of the article. That jumped out at me too

  3. some guy
    March.8.2021 at 10:50 am

    Amazing how “we’re going to lockdown for a couple of weeks to flatten the curve” becames “We’re going to lockdown until virtually everyone is immune”. Also insane that this happened.

    And why does anyone still quote or cite the CDC after all its lies and baseless speculation? Or the FDA after all its foot-dragging? Or …

    This past year has been especially infuriating for anyone who loves liberty and personal responsibility.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      March.8.2021 at 11:13 am

      It always annoys me when people cite The New York Times or CNN or other sources who they usually sneer at; if they are unreliable in areas you know something about, they are probably just as unreliable in those areas you know nothing about.

      The CDC and FAA fiascos regarding COVID-19 are much worse. They changed sides faster than a TDS victim, had more differing opinions in more press releases than Suderman has anti-Trump articles. To pretend that anything they say is reasonable is worse than relying on a broken clock.

  4. Talcum X
    March.8.2021 at 10:52 am

    I just wish that the virus killed more Congressmen, Senators, and Governors. The ones left alive would make better decisions.

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      March.8.2021 at 10:56 am

      “The ones left alive would make better decisions.”

      Questionable, at best.

    2. some guy
      March.8.2021 at 11:01 am

      Their response to the Capitol “insurrection” leads me to believe you are being facetious.

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        March.8.2021 at 11:14 am

        But it would be a worthy experiment.

  5. Don't look at me!
    March.8.2021 at 11:00 am

    Stick your masks up your asses. They will be just as effective.

    1. Talcum X
      March.8.2021 at 11:37 am

      Especially if your head is already up there.

  6. Union of Concerned Socks
    March.8.2021 at 11:08 am

    Do we prefer disease or servitude?

    If you claim to be libertarian, the disease IS servitude.

  7. Bill Godshall
    March.8.2021 at 11:21 am

    As a libertarian who spent four years studying public health in graduate school and who has been a public health activist for the past 35 years (reducing cigarette smoking), although the evidence clearly warranted Trump’s 1/31/2020 air travel ban to/from China, I’ve adamantly opposed (due to lack a of evidence) all government imposed business and school lockdowns ever since they were conspired, announced and imposed (on the same week) by 5 left wing totalitarian Democrat governors (in order to destroy America’s economy as a campaign tactic to sabotage Trump’s reelection.

    But according to the latest projections by the lockdown lovers at worldometers, 37 states will experience 50% or greater declines in new covid cases during the next month, while another 12 states (CO, DE, GA, IL, MT, MN, NV, OR, PA, SC, TX, WA) will experience declines of 25% – 50%.

    The other two states (MD, VT) are projected to experience declines of less than 25% during the next month.

    This is clear evidence that natural herd immunity (aided by vaccinations) has been occurring in dozens of states, and is very will to occur nationwide by April (although it could take longer in states have had very few covid cases).

Please to post comments