Elizabeth Warren

Elizabeth Warren Still Wants a Wealth Tax. It Still Won't Work.

The Massachusetts senator is the latest Democrat to use the pandemic to justify a policy she already wanted.

|

(Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Newscom)

One way to think about Sen. Elizabeth Warren's (D–Mass.) renewed push for a wealth tax is as an opportunistic attempt to ride the pandemic policy wave: Democrats have packed hundreds of billions of dollars worth of non-pandemic policy into their pandemic relief bill, and Warren has decided that the coronavirus presents the perfect opportunity to push a signature policy that she favored long before COVID-19 was on anyone's radar.  

Warren is spending this week talking up her "Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act." It's essentially a refreshed version of the same idea she proposed during her failed bid for the Democratic presidential nomination. The current measure, like the old one, would tax the net worth of American households with more than $50 million in assets to the tune of 2 percent annually, with an additional 1 percent tax for households worth more than $1 billion. Warren favored the wealth tax in 2019 when the economy was generally doing pretty well. But now, she says, it's needed "because of the changes in this country under the pandemic."

Another way to understand her latest push is as an effort to pressure the Biden administration to move further to the left on economic policy, in part because such efforts have been relatively successful. 

Warren's insistence on a wealth tax was one of the ideas that set her apart from Joe Biden during the Democratic primaries. He wasn't against increasing taxes on the wealthy, but he never backed taxing the wealthy that particular way. The wealth tax—a version of which Sen. Bernie Sanders (I–Vt.) also supported—was a radical idea. Biden was running as the Democratic primary field's moderate. 

Yet as the Democratic party's nominee, and then as president, Biden has moved toward the left, especially on economic policy. He's a centrist only in the sense that he's found the middle of the Democratic party, trying to split the difference between its more moderate factions and progressive agitators like Warren. Biden's steady movement suggests that the pressure from the left is having an impact. 

When asked recently about Warren's wealth tax proposal, Biden administration press secretary Jen Psaki walked a careful line: Biden "strongly believes that the ultra-wealthy and corporations need to finally start paying their fair share," she said, according to CNN. "He's laid out a lot of ideas and when we get to that point in our agenda, he'll look forward to working with [Warren] and others in Congress." Biden isn't committing to the idea. But he's not quite firmly ruling it out either. 

Still, Warren's wealth tax is unlikely to end up on the Biden administration's agenda, at least in its current form: In a recent interview with The New York Times, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who has emerged as one of the key defenders of Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan, cautioned that Warren's plan is "something that has very difficult implementation problems." Yet the Times reports Warren also indicated that she "was prepared to look at ending tax treatment that could have a similarly profound effect." The progressives Warren represents might not get exactly what they want out of the Biden administration, but their pressure is having a clear impact. 

But that's not all that's going on here. Warren's advocacy for the wealth tax is also born out of a desire for easy political targets who can shoulder the blame for whatever problems or pseudo-problems Warren wants to bring up. What Warren needs are villains

Warren, like Psaki, has repeatedly invoked the idea that a wealth tax would help ensure that the rich pay their "fair share"—nevermind that the rich fund a disproportionate share of tax revenues, with the top 1 percent of earners paying about 38.5 percent of all income taxes. She complains that the system is "rigged," that the rich are getting away with, well, something. Warren is so determined to set up the wealthy as the bad guys that she's gone back to pushing a tax proposal that even Biden's Treasury Secretary is skeptical of.

Yellen is right, by the way, that Warren's plan would have "implementation problems." That's a polite way of saying it wouldn't work. The wealthy tend to have difficult-to-value assets, and forcing the IRS to value them every year in order to assess the tax would, in the words of one tax expert, be an "administrative nightmare." 

The plan would, however, result in a huge uptick in tax-related hassle for ordinary, not-super-rich people: Beyond the annual tax on wealth, her plan would also pump an additional $100 billion into the Internal Revenue Service to beef up enforcement, and mandate 30 percent annual audit rate for the agency—meaning that nearly a third of American households would be audited every year. 

What it probably wouldn't do is raise the sort of tax revenue that Warren claims.

The most obvious change to the plan she just introduced, compared to the original 2019 proposal, is in the revenue estimates: Relying on estimates from University of California, Berkeley economists Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman, Warren previously projected that the tax would hit about 75,000 Americans and raise about $2.75 trillion over a decade. Primarily as a result of increased household wealth, Warren now claims the tax would hit about 100,000 households and raise $3 trillion that could be spent on a slew of Democratic policy priorities

That's unlikely. As Harvard's Larry Summers and the University of Pennsylvania's Natasha Sarin have argued, the estimates Warren relies on almost certainly dramatically overestimate the revenue such a tax would raise. Those estimates, Summers has written, are "substantially exaggerated—likely by around a factor of two" for any realistic implementation of the tax. Summers allows that there is room for disagreement about the methodology for estimating the effects of the wealth tax, but then notes that in the case of the estimates Warren relies on, "every choice Saez and Zucman make goes in the direction of their ideological preconceptions." 

This isn't a serious policy proposal, and, in some ways, it's not meant to be. It doesn't matter to Warren that, in addition to everything else, it might well be unconstitutional. It's an attempt by Warren to stay on-brand. 

So she is returning to her old ideological crusade for reasons that are partly opportunistic, partly cynical, and partly strategic. This isn't really about the particulars of the legislation. It's a crisis-adjacent rallying cry for Warren and for Warren-ism, an attempt to use the pandemic to push the Biden administration further to the left and keep Warren visible in the process. The worrying thing, given Biden's trajectory so far, is that even if we don't end up with a full-fledged wealth tax, Warren, or at least Warrenism, might still win. 

Peter Suderman is features editor at Reason.

  1. Geiger Goldstaedt
    March.2.2021 at 12:37 pm

    At least no mean tweets.

  2. Chumby
    March.2.2021 at 12:37 pm

    What about a fake Indian tax?

  3. Ken Shultz
    March.2.2021 at 12:38 pm

    Elizabeth Warren came in third in her own state because her own people can’t even stand her.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2020_Massachusetts_Democratic_presidential_primary

    1. Ken Shultz
      March.2.2021 at 12:42 pm

      P.S. This does not auger well for her chances of reelection. She’ll be defeated in the primaries by . . . anybody.

      1. GroundTruth
        March.2.2021 at 12:58 pm

        Yeah, that’d be nice…..

        And who do we wind up with then? Maura Healy?

        The way to defeat Warren is for the opinion makers on the right to stop meanmouthing every republican candidate because “they’re not conservative enough”. Massachusetts is not going to elect a Mike Lee. Period. It would be nice if far right could get it through their heads that it’s far better to have a Scott Brown, or Susan Collins, than a Warren or Kennedy, so suck it up and vote accordingly.

    2. Quo Usque Tandem
      March.2.2021 at 12:49 pm

      And yet she won reelection by a wide margin in 2018, and will likely continue to do so.

      We need to take our country back “educated” imbeciles like Warren; they sure as hell aren’t going to give it back.

      1. Ken Shultz
        March.2.2021 at 12:56 pm

        She won in the general election because she won the Democrat primary. She won’t win the Democrat primary next time. She won’t even stand in the general election.

        She’s in a safe Democrat seat, and every prominent Democrat with ties to Massachusetts is licking their lips at taking her seat in the primaries.

        Almost 80% of the voting Democrats in her state voted for anyone else but her in the presidential primary, so a majority of Democrats are also likely to vote for someone else in the next senate primary.

        She’s toast.

        1. Ken Shultz
          March.2.2021 at 12:56 pm

          The voters in her own party can’t even stand her!

          LOL

        2. Quo Usque Tandem
          March.2.2021 at 1:00 pm

          I appreciate your perspective on her, as I am not familiar with trends and attitudes in MA. I am just baffled how so many politicians, like “there oughta be a law” Blumenthal, “sleeps with Chines spy” Swalwell, the “Squad,” and a host of others coming back to torment the rest of us with their nonsensical policies.

          1. Tony
            March.2.2021 at 1:04 pm

            Because the alternative said “there ought to be a wall” and was probably a Russian blackmail target and global-scale criminal.

            1. Brian
              March.2.2021 at 1:07 pm

              Remember back when Elizabeth Warren was going to be president? Those were the days.

            2. Sevo
              March.2.2021 at 1:08 pm

              From a TDS-addled lefty shit, incapable of separating his fantasies from reality.

  4. Longtobefree
    March.2.2021 at 12:42 pm

    How about a 125% tax on politicians income other than the statutory salary? For the entire household?

  5. Talcum X
    March.2.2021 at 12:43 pm

    People vote for her. How?

    1. Chumby
      March.2.2021 at 12:46 pm

      Ummm. Massholes are gonna masshole. Same state gave us Ted Kennedy, Mike Dukakis and Mitt Romney.

    2. Tony
      March.2.2021 at 12:49 pm

      She offers substantive solutions to practical power differentials in society.

      But many people would prefer to talk about the truly important things like the war on Mr. Potato Head.

      1. Geiger Goldstaedt
        March.2.2021 at 12:51 pm

        Do you understand the meaning of the words “substantive,” “power,” “differentials,” or “society”? If not, you have no business stringing them together into an incoherent sentence.

        1. Tony
          March.2.2021 at 1:02 pm

          Not really, but I do know that half the political argument in this country literally cares more about the gender of a children’s toy than climate change.

          And I’m supposed to believe there are serious debates to be had

          1. Geiger Goldstaedt
            March.2.2021 at 1:05 pm

            “Not really …”

            I figured that to be the case.

          2. Brian
            March.2.2021 at 1:07 pm

            People care deeply about children. What can I say?

          3. Sevo
            March.2.2021 at 1:10 pm

            “And I’m supposed to believe there are serious debates to be had”

            TDS-addled lefty shits like you would not be invited.

  6. Tony
    March.2.2021 at 12:44 pm

    Treating the rich as villains is a noble tradition. It’s you guys treating the poor as villains that’s fucked up.

    What is your evidence-based argument here? “My money I want mine mine!” ?

    “All taxes are literally slavery!” ?

    Something has to redistribute wealth around here. You don’t spend 40 years redistributing it upward without expecting some kind of reversal at some point. Of course I’m sure you are aware of this and are simply concerned over the efficacy of the policy means.

    1. sarcasmic
      March.2.2021 at 12:48 pm

      You don’t spend 40 years redistributing it upward without expecting some kind of reversal at some point.

      Riiiight. Because not taking is giving and not giving is taking. When the rich aren’t punitively taxed for the purpose of punishing them for being rich, and that money is not given to people who didn’t earn it, that’s the exact same thing as taking money from people who don’t have any money and distributing it upwards. Or something.

      1. Tony
        March.2.2021 at 12:51 pm

        The problem with conservatism is that it is positively obsessed with moral condemnation. Nobody’s talking about punishing anyone, just paying for civilization in the fairest way possible.

        If you’re against taxation on principle, you’re an anarchist. If you’re not an anarchist, then you should come to the table with your idea of what’s the most fair and useful distributive scheme.

        1. Geiger Goldstaedt
          March.2.2021 at 12:54 pm

          “[J[ust paying for civilization in the fairest way possible.”

          I don’t want to be in a “civilization” with retarded communists like you. That’s what you don’t understand. We are not in “this” together. There is no “us.” There is you, with your hand in other people’s pockets, because you are useless.

          1. Tony
            March.2.2021 at 12:58 pm

            Oh, then kindly remove your trespassing ass from my country. I pay the user fee to be here because I like having roads and schools, but you are welcome to move to a quiet corner of Antarctica if community isn’t your thing.

            By my calculations, the only one who is endorsing stealing here is you.

            Granted, if you manage to conquer a portion of the land currently administered by the United States, fair play rules say you get to make it your own, until you are subsequently re-invaded by a stronger power of course.

            1. sarcasmic
              March.2.2021 at 1:00 pm

              By my calculations, the only one who is endorsing stealing here is you.

              Only if you believe that everything is owned by the collective. To each according to… you know that one by heart. Along with “Might makes right” it’s your political motto, eh?

              1. Tony
                March.2.2021 at 1:08 pm

                Ownership is an absurd concept when you get down to it, but I’m not making an “ought” argument, I’m making an “is” one. Land is governed by the entity that governs it. Sovereignty is as absurd as ownership, but it all comes down to who can shoot whom in the end.

                What’s less absurd is the idea that you should pay for the services you procure from other people. It’s simple practicality that we don’t tear down society and rebuild it every time an individual has a thought about the matter. It’s no more complicated than paying for a meal at a restaurant, really, except it’s a little more trouble to choose among alternatives.

                1. Geiger Goldstaedt
                  March.2.2021 at 1:10 pm

                  “Ownership is an absurd concept when you get down to it ….”

                  Says the communist fuck who thinks he is entitled to other people’s shit by way of divine mandate.

                  1. Tony
                    March.2.2021 at 1:16 pm

                    Nobody’s entitled to anything but what men with guns will enforce on their behalf. I prefer the men with guns to have uniforms so I know who’s asking. You prefer them to have pinky rings and innuendo about kneecaps.

                    I realize you want a world that is as life-sustaining yet free of charge as your mother’s womb was, but I’ve been told lately that this is a place adults talk.

                    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
                      March.2.2021 at 1:21 pm

                      “I prefer the men with guns to have uniforms ….”

                      Of course you do. You are a pathetic communist asshole.

                    2. Brian
                      March.2.2021 at 1:29 pm

                      Men with guns can force you to say that you’re a chocolate bunny. That doesn’t make you a chocolate bunny.

                    3. Tony
                      March.2.2021 at 1:41 pm

                      You’re not getting that the alternative to men with guns and uniforms is men with guns without uniforms, and then how do you know who’s taxing you and who’s shaking you down?

                2. sarcasmic
                  March.2.2021 at 1:16 pm

                  Ownership is an absurd concept when you get down to it

                  Really? So you don’t mind if I help myself to your property, being that ownership is absurd.

                  Ohhhhhh! You mean “What’s mine is mine and what’s yours is mine too! Because might makes right!”

                3. Alberto Balsalm
                  March.2.2021 at 1:33 pm

                  What’s less absurd is the idea that you should pay for the services you procure from other people. It’s simple practicality that we don’t tear down society and rebuild it every time an individual has a thought about the matter. It’s no more complicated than paying for a meal at a restaurant, really, except it’s a little more trouble to choose among alternatives
                  Except that is never what people like you want. Why not propose a tax structure that e.g. taxes people for how much they use roads or other government services (things people actually pay taxes for). Instead, idiots like Warren propose theft. In the real world, billionaires don’t just have x% of their wealth in liquid form that they can just hand over to the bureaucrats. Indirectly, what she is proposing is a partial government take over of industry. She is a clueless idiot with stupid ideas. Anybody that thinks what she is proposing is fair or has any chance in hell of working is also a useless idiot.

                  1. Geiger Goldstaedt
                    March.2.2021 at 1:38 pm

                    “She is a clueless idiot with stupid ideas. Anybody that thinks what she is proposing is fair or has any chance in hell of working is also a useless idiot.”

                    Tony in a nutshell.

                  2. Tony
                    March.2.2021 at 1:44 pm

                    It’s impossible to quantify all of the benefits of civilization. Taxes are the traditional way to pay for all the specific goods and services provided as well as the penumbra of happiness provided by the safety, raised education standards, environmental protection, and such that civilization offers.

                    Are we discussing public policy or are we indulging your delusional fantasy about how you could prosper like a king with just a slingshot and the freedom to hunt varmints with it?

            2. Geiger Goldstaedt
              March.2.2021 at 1:02 pm

              “Oh, then kindly remove your trespassing ass from my country.”

              No.

              You leave motherfucker.

        2. sarcasmic
          March.2.2021 at 12:57 pm

          You can have fairness or you can have justice. You can’t have both. Fairness requires injustice, and justice is unfair.

          1. Tony
            March.2.2021 at 1:00 pm

            Try to do better than some self-serving Ayn Randian slogan. Things aren’t true because they sound clever and counterintuitive.

            Fairness is actually a virtue. It’s etymologically connected to the concept of the good. You can hardly get more virtuous than that.

            That means it’s your burden to explain why some scenario is better off being unfair. In a market where meritocracy supposedly justifies things?

            1. Geiger Goldstaedt
              March.2.2021 at 1:03 pm

              “Things aren’t true because they sound clever and counterintuitive.”

              “Fairness is actually a virtue. It’s etymologically connected to the concept of the good. You can hardly get more virtuous than that.”

              For the first time, I agree with you.

            2. sarcasmic
              March.2.2021 at 1:07 pm

              If I save my money and do well with my life while someone else pisses it all away, then it’s not fair that I have a decent life while they do not. It’s perfectly just though. Fixing this unfairness would require unjustly taking some of my wealth and giving it to the irresponsible schlub. That’s what you advocate. You choose fairness over justice. Can’t have both.

              1. Tony
                March.2.2021 at 1:10 pm

                Once again you’re bringing moral judgment into a place it doesn’t belong. You don’t get out of paying your bills because you declare you’re a superior person than someone else. We’re trying to run a civilization, not a Sunday school.

                1. Geiger Goldstaedt
                  March.2.2021 at 1:11 pm

                  You don’t get out of paying your bills by insisting other people should be forced to pay your bills at the point of a gun, commie twat.

                  1. Tony
                    March.2.2021 at 1:13 pm

                    If you’re an anarchist just say so. It’s quite possible to make that a logically consistent position. Just don’t tell me you want all the stuff taxes pay for except the IRS. That’s stealing.

                    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
                      March.2.2021 at 1:19 pm

                      If you’re a communist, just say so. It’s quite possible to make that a logically consistent position. Just don’t tell me you want the government to rule over every aspect of everyone’s life and take all their money in the name of fairness. That’s insane.

                2. sarcasmic
                  March.2.2021 at 1:14 pm

                  No, we’re not running a civilization. That’s human action, but not human design. Nobody designs or runs a civilization. That’s just what happens when people independently operate under a set of rules. And if those rules don’t include property rights, you’ll have an equally poor civilization instead of the unequally rich one we have today.

                3. Sevo
                  March.2.2021 at 1:15 pm

                  “Once again you’re bringing moral judgment into a place it doesn’t belong…”

                  Just because you’re totally bereft of principles doesn’t mean everyone else should be.
                  Fuck off and die. Slowly and painfully.

        3. Rossami
          March.2.2021 at 1:17 pm

          You have a really twisted definition of “the fairest way possible”.

    2. Chumby
      March.2.2021 at 12:50 pm

      Exactly. All those federal student loans that helped fund Harvard so they could funnel money to an unqualified fake Indian law professor to increase her wealth. The workers of the country got screwed on that.

      1. Tony
        March.2.2021 at 12:53 pm

        Stupid people talk about people. Smart people talk about ideas.

        1. Geiger Goldstaedt
          March.2.2021 at 12:56 pm

          Stupid people also talk about ideas they don’t understand ….

        2. sarcasmic
          March.2.2021 at 12:58 pm

          aye

        3. Chumby
          March.2.2021 at 1:02 pm

          *pats Tony on the head* The kiddie table has tater tots. Your favorite. Have a seat. The adults are talking.

          1. Tony
            March.2.2021 at 1:12 pm

            The adults are the ones who, in the year 2021, subscribe to a hilariously discredited economic cult dreamed up by kleptocrats?

            1. Geiger Goldstaedt
              March.2.2021 at 1:15 pm

              “Hilariously Discredited” should be the name of your next sock puppet account.

            2. Sevo
              March.2.2021 at 1:16 pm

              No, the kleptocrats have been pretty much discredited, except by TDS-addled lefty shits like you.

            3. Chumby
              March.2.2021 at 1:21 pm

              Some other child stole your tater tots? Those Kleptotots!
              And when you later play in the corner by yourself, please refrain from eating the Playdough and crayons. Thanks. If Liz shows up, maybe she will join you in a game of cowboys and fake Indians.

        5. Brian
          March.2.2021 at 1:26 pm

          Now, let’s talk about Donald Trump for 4 more years.

    3. Quo Usque Tandem
      March.2.2021 at 12:51 pm

      “Arguing with anonymous strangers on the Internet is a sucker’s game because they almost always turn out to be—or to be indistinguishable from—self-righteous sixteen-year-olds possessing infinite amounts of free time.”
      ― Neal Stephenson, Cryptonomicon

      AKA, flag, refresh

      1. Tony
        March.2.2021 at 12:54 pm

        “I’m here to read exactly everything I already believe, because that’s a legitimate use of time.”

    4. Sevo
      March.2.2021 at 1:11 pm

      “What is your evidence-based argument here? “My money I want mine mine!” ?”

      Far better than “I’ll take yours at gun-point”, TDS-addled lefty shit.

    5. Lurker Kurt
      1. StackOfCoins
        March.2.2021 at 1:44 pm

        I think we get the picture.

  7. sarcasmic
    March.2.2021 at 12:44 pm

    Obviously the rich don’t pay their fair share. If they did then they wouldn’t be rich!

  8. Mencken Sense
    March.2.2021 at 12:45 pm

    What does the Church Lady have against wealth? Could it be…

    SATAN?!?

  9. 0f2b3c8
    March.2.2021 at 12:56 pm

    Wealth taxes never work. Look at Texas, they rely on a 2% wealth tax, and they can’t keep the power on or water clean.

  10. Echospinner
    March.2.2021 at 1:38 pm

    She is just insufferable.

    For some reason when I see her I am reminded of Dana Carvy’s “Church Lady” sketches on SNL.

Please to post comments