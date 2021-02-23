Brickbat: Not Feeling the Love Here

Brittney Strupe got engaged over Valentine's Day weekend, and her fiancé bought roses for the occasion, more that $300 worth. Rather than toss them all away, Strupe decided to show a little love for others. She, her sister, and her daughter went to a Coshocton County, Ohio, Walmart and left them on vehicles. Customers and store management didn't didn't know what to make of this, so they called the cops. In turn, the sheriff's office posted a warning on Facebook about people leaving flowers on windshields, calling it a "human trafficking related technique" though adding "it is unclear at this time if this incident is related to such type of crime." Strupe saw the post and contacted the sheriff's office to explain what happened.