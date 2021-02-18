Public schools

School Board Mocks Parents Who Support Reopening: 'They Want Their Babysitters Back'

In a hot mic moment, school officials were caught belittling parents.

|

Screen Shot 2021-02-18 at 2.47.49 PM
(Screenshot via YouTube)

A northern California school board discussed ways to limit the public's ability to speak at meetings and mocked parents who desperately want schools to reopen.

"They want their babysitters back," Lisa Brizendine, a trustee of Oakley Union Elementary School District, told her colleagues during a pre-meeting session that they believed was not open to the public.

School board member Kim Beede mentioned a negative interaction with a frustrated parent, then described her own mindset: "Bitch, if you are going to call me out, I am going to fuck you up."

Another member of the board theorized that parents want their kids to go back to school so they can spend the day getting high.

The board also discussed whether it would be possible to change the public comment portion of their meetings so that members of the public would be cut off automatically after three minutes of speaking time.

Roughly eight minutes of footage were recorded before the board members realized that they were not alone:

The board did not respond to a local reporter's request for comment. School Superintendent Gregory Hetrick released a public apology.

"I know that our students deserve better from us," said Hetrick. "I pledge to work collaboratively with stakeholders and community members to begin doing the important work that is needed to rebuild community trust in our district."

But Hetrick did not make the offensive comments. The school board members did. Parents have started a petition calling on them to resign.

These are difficult times, and I'm sure it's frustrating to deal with irate parents. But that's the board of education's job. Its members are supposed to be accountable to families, whose tax dollars fund the school system. And parents have every right to call for public school teachers—whose salaries are paid via funds that are forcibly extracted from citizens whether or not these citizens plan to make use of the services—to get back to the work of watching their kids.

Teachers are, in fact, babysitters. They obviously do more than that, but day care is a fairly critical element of their jobs. As Brown University's Emily Oster recently told Reason:

School is serving two roles. It is a child care solution and it is teaching people to learn. At the beginning, it was like: "What do you mean? School is not child care! I'm not a babysitter!"

First of all, I found that a little disrespectful to people. What's wrong with having part of your job be child care? That's a totally reasonable job.

But the other thing is it's not really fair to say to parents: "Can't you take care of your own kid?" You told me I have to put my kid in school eight hours a day! That is literally a law; it is a law that my kid has to be in school. And now you're telling me that the expectation should also be that I am free for all of that time, even though I'm legally required to not have my kid here. So it's odd that we've set up this whole system in which people are required to go to school and then we're going to be, like, "Well, school's not your child care." You told me it has to be!

Kids need to return to school, and the consensus among experts who have studied the data from schools that have reopened is that this can be done safely, with minimal risk. Education officials should be working toward making it a reality as soon as possible, not lashing out at parents who have come rely on a service they pay for.

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Geiger Goldstaedt
    February.18.2021 at 3:05 pm

    “They want their babysitters back,” Lisa Brizendine, a trustee of Oakley Union Elementary School District, told her colleagues during a pre-meeting session that they believed was not open to the public.”

    I see nothing wrong or untrue about that statement.

    1. damikesc
      February.18.2021 at 3:54 pm

      We’re paying for them and deserve SOME benefit for the largesse.

      1. Robert Jones
        February.19.2021 at 8:56 am

        1. Maria Owens
          February.19.2021 at 3:38 pm

          1. MarieLittle
            February.19.2021 at 10:31 pm

      2. Talcum X
        February.19.2021 at 9:05 am

        What the parents do while the children are in school is none of the school board’s business.
        As for the “sitting around getting high all day”. Well, lets start piss testing those teachers. I GUARANTEE that half of them are high at school while “teaching” your kids.
        I saw a “pack o teachertards” carrying signs that said “Stop killing our teachers”. Piss test those retards first, they are “protesting on acid”. Our schools have been back in session since August. No deaths, no outbreaks. No vaccines.

        1. MirandaCarita
          February.19.2021 at 4:31 pm

        2. NavyCorpspan42
          February.19.2021 at 5:55 pm

          This would all stop if the teachers weren’t still being paid. There is no incentive to go back to work.

    2. Chris Paige
      February.18.2021 at 3:58 pm

      To be clear, the Quinnipiac poll shows Americans love the status quo: 62% either agree with Biden or don’t care about the status quo in education; only 38% disagree with Biden’s love of the status quo. Presumably, some of the people in the 38% don’t have kids in public school, so very few parents care about this issue.

      It’s time to realize that the status quo is very popular, and the schools will NEVER reopen.

      Time to fight for choice because it’s right & it’s more likely to work than trying to persuade the happy 62% to give up on what makes them so bloody happy!

      Most Americans seem to believe that COVID is death incarnate, and they’ll do anything to save themselves. That, or they don’t care or they benefit in some way – either way, this issue is deader than dead.

      1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        February.18.2021 at 4:20 pm

        Work from home is the future. Why are teachers exempt from that?

        1. Red Rocks White Privilege
          February.18.2021 at 4:34 pm

          Vegas had to reopen their schools after a rash of suicides from kids who had fallen into depression over being socially isolated for nearly a year.

          The solution to the social maladies caused by increased atomization is not MOAR atomization.

          1. Roberta
            February.18.2021 at 8:06 pm

            See? Who said killing yourself never solved anything?

        2. charliehorse
          February.18.2021 at 4:49 pm

          If the concept is that teachers can work from home, then they can have all the children over to their house.

          1. Jeff L.
            February.18.2021 at 5:48 pm

            And reduce my property taxes. We can sell all those expensive brick buildings, stop paying for the cost of heating / cooling / cleaning /o otherwise maintaining them (watering football fields, buying new equipment, etc.). Maybe the teachers can even get a decent raise out of this.

            (I did the math once… the national dept of education budget is around $80B or so. Divide that by the number of K-12 teachers and it amounts to a roughly $20,000 raise per teacher. Add another, oh who knows, 10-20 grand from the elimination of physical schools, and the teachers could stop complaining about getting underpaid. Eh… they still would.)

            Charliehorse is right. Children need social interaction; this current crop of kids is going to be totally fucked up. As far as babysitting goes, maybe we *should* go back to a world where single-income parenting is encouraged again.

            1. TJJ2000
              February.19.2021 at 7:48 am

              My math showed any ‘teacher’ who contracts to teach 15-neighborhood kids will be making $208/hr per instructional hr by commie-education’s payscale.

            2. Talcum X
              February.19.2021 at 9:08 am

              Chicago teachers make a much higher salary than the national average. They also have some of the lowest scores in the nation and they strike regularly.

      2. Zeb
        February.18.2021 at 5:08 pm

        Some places have schools open and it’s not a problem. Maybe eventually people will figure that out. I imagine parents are going to get sick of it at some point.
        Or maybe everyone is that stupid and the world is just fucked forever.

        1. SQRLSY One
          February.18.2021 at 6:02 pm

          Laws require the kiddos to be in school, while lazy (and disease-fearing) teachers want your little flea-bags, virus-bags, bacteria-bags, etc., to stay at home with YOU? While teachers still draw paychecks?

          THINK CREATIVELY, people! Be part of the SOLUTION, not the problem!

          CLEARLY what we need here, is a new-and-improved model of quantum-mechanical students, who can be in BOTH places, at the SAME time!

          You’re welcome!

          1. AnyoneStillCareAboutFreedomInHere?
            February.19.2021 at 12:22 am

            Nobody responding, eh? 😀 Nobody reading, eh? 😀

            1. SQRLSY One
              February.19.2021 at 7:52 am

              That’s correct! A “nobody” just responded!

        2. Nail
          February.18.2021 at 6:08 pm

          Not to be totally black-pilled but it’s starting to seem like the world might be fucked forever, or at least for a long time.
          It’s hard to envision what it would take for the many people who are so serious about distancing and masks etc. to change their mindset.
          Maybe government will eventually declare life is ¡ SAFE ! again and everyone’s fears are pacified. OR the government never says that and baseless restrictions continue indefinitely. Latter seems more likely.
          Either way, I don’t foresee some large-scale reckoning where people decide this is all bullshit, seems like most people are deferring to government / higher authority to inform their attitude and decisions. Idk.

          1. R Mac
            February.18.2021 at 6:57 pm

            I hate to agree, but I must. I’m pretty cynical about people in general, but I’m shocked how many people are still good with this nonsense after almost a year.

            We were joking about two masks here after about a month of this, and now it’s being seriously presented as a good idea by our betters.

            1. Nail
              February.18.2021 at 9:05 pm

              Lol 2 masks is one of the stupidest things I’ve ever heard. I guarantee this is nowhere near peak derp yet.

              I’m shocked how many people are still good with this nonsense after almost a year.

              I see motherfuckers driving alone wearing a mask every day. Guarantee there’s someone out there driving alone wearing 2 masks.

            2. AnyoneStillCareAboutFreedomInHere?
              February.19.2021 at 12:08 am

              I think you may be underestimating human nature. Even China has protests, where human nature has been systematically suppressed by the system for decades.

          2. Roberta
            February.18.2021 at 8:11 pm

            What if “government” does declare life to be safe again? Who’s going to believe them? People will think it’s the usual Establishment lies and excuses.

            1. Nail
              February.18.2021 at 9:13 pm

              Idk judging from the retarded things I’ve seen people are willing to believe, I’d wager people will go along with just about anything.

          3. NavyCorpspan42
            February.19.2021 at 5:57 pm

            This would all stop if the teachers weren’t still being paid. There is no incentive to go back to work.

        3. sarcasmic
          February.18.2021 at 6:50 pm

          Or maybe everyone is that stupid and the world is just fucked forever.

          Yes.

          1. AnyoneStillCareAboutFreedomInHere?
            February.19.2021 at 12:09 am

            No.

        4. TJJ2000
          February.19.2021 at 7:55 am

          “Or maybe everyone is that stupid” — You mean in how they ignore the 1/3rd of every paycheck missing every-time they get it or the other 1/3rd being deducted off their pay-rate for Gov-Gun Corporate theft??

          Perhaps willfully ignorant is the better term but the way it is manipulatively ‘hidden’ in the books everywhere certainly is deceitful on the Gov-Gods side of the equation. Just a speckle of transparency for every employed individual would go a long ways.

        5. Talcum X
          February.19.2021 at 9:09 am

          Correction. MOST schools are open and it’s not a problem. Only Union controlled schools are staying closed.

    3. Red Rocks White Privilege
      February.18.2021 at 4:31 pm

      Keep in mind, one of the main reasons we have our current school system was, after the passage of various child labor laws, to ensure that kids could be accounted for *somewhere* while their parents were working. Yes, the educational aspect was part of this, but they also didn’t want a bunch of street gangs wandering around causing trouble.

      Just look at your nearest ghetto for what life is like where kids don’t attend school regularly. I don’t think anyone invested in a safe, high-trust society is willing to risk the tradeoff.

      1. Geiger Goldstaedt
        February.18.2021 at 4:41 pm

        Multi-generational households used to be a good solution. Grandma and Grandpa would watch the kids. But, naturally, such an arrangement presumes the existence of a strong, nuclear family. In other words, racism. So, I guess that’s out.

        1. Red Rocks White Privilege
          February.18.2021 at 4:48 pm

          The rise of the middle class in the western world is what presaged public schools. Prior to this, only the elites got anything resembling a formal education, and that was typically through private tutors. The proles were working the farms, or apprenticing in a trade, or joined the military.

          The middle class produced a demographic that sought status through the acquiring of education, so that they’d have a chance to be like the elites. They could afford the necessities, but not tutors, so they demanded the establishment of schools so that their kids could have a chance to move up the social ladder and not end up working in a factory or breaking their back on a farm. The longer this went on, the greater the demand for democratization of education. The result is that we now have a system that caters to the lowest common denominator, creatin a “Harrison Bergeron” type of social paradigm, while the elites grow increasingly sclerotic and decadent.

          1. CLM1227
            February.18.2021 at 5:46 pm

            ++

          2. Nardz
            February.18.2021 at 5:46 pm

            Good point.

            On top of that, Dewey specifically designed the public education system on the Prussian model – the explicit goal of which was to create “good little Prussians”.
            Obedience was the aim of education.

          3. Ronnie Schreiber
            February.18.2021 at 5:55 pm

            Perhaps in the “western world” formal education was reserved for elites but the Jews made education compulsory about 2,000 years ago.
            “Joshua b. Gamala came and ordained that teachers of young children should be appointed in each district and each town, and that children should enter school at the age of six or seven.” Baba Batra 21a

          4. Trollificus
            February.18.2021 at 10:57 pm

            +1, “sclerotic and decadent”

        2. CLM1227
          February.18.2021 at 5:45 pm

          America has not fostered a multi-generational family ethic. We’ve promoted rootless wandering. In only a few lucky situations do you get good jobs and generational support, typically if raised in a suburb of a major city.

          I’d be curious what influences this. But even if nuclear families are strong, grandparent presence is far from a given.

          1. Geiger Goldstaedt
            February.18.2021 at 6:00 pm

            No, it’s not a given. Grandparents tend to die. Most of the multi-generational families I know are immigrants, usually Eastern Europeans or Indians.

            Among your classic American family, black or white? I don’t think I’ve ever met any with grandparents in or close to the household.

            1. CLM1227
              February.18.2021 at 6:59 pm

              Black families are less mobile than white families and I know inter generational support is more common there.

              When I’m a grandmother, my parents will still be alive. Having children earlier in life helps facilitate that generational support (ignoring nomadism), however that is also a trait foreign to Americans for two generations now.

              1. Roberta
                February.18.2021 at 8:18 pm

                How can you have children earlier in life than birth?

                I’m here all week.

              2. Gaear Grimsrud
                February.18.2021 at 8:42 pm

                Yes. I would add social security effectively eliminated the responsibility of the young to care for their aging parents and ADC eliminated the responsibility of grandparents to help ensure their grandchildren’s future was secure.

              3. Talcum X
                February.19.2021 at 9:35 am

                “The Study of Concentric Circles”, done in Chicago, addressed the lack of mobility for black families. Immigrants from all other ethnic groups arrive in poor parts of the city. Within a generation or two, their descendants get further from depressed areas and out to better parts of the city or the suburbs, they gain wealth and thrive.
                Black families stay in the depressed areas. They have multiple generations of children under the same roof in the projects and never move up in station. Drive from DC to Baltimore and you will see this on full display.
                Delaware has been in the top three for welfare states for as long as Joe “Ghettolove” Biden has been in office. Never once breaking from the top three. Americans accept this welfare situation, they should not.

            2. Talcum X
              February.19.2021 at 9:21 am

              Try visiting the Chicago ghetto. You are going to have to adjust your expectations though. Grandmas, or, “baby gramma”, are usually in their 30s. Many are raising those “grandkids” and “grandpa” isn’t in the picture, nor is “baby daddy”. Their daughters start pumping out illegitimate children at 14 years old. Maybe we should stop paying low IQ people for having welfare babies. Make the Mother of the pregnant child pay for the her daughter’s babies out of the welfare check she is getting. That would end most of the nonsense.

              1. Vernon Depner
                February.19.2021 at 3:22 pm

                “pumping out illegitimate children”

                You misspelled “pooping”.

                1. Talcum X
                  February.19.2021 at 5:09 pm

                  Thanks, “Crotch Droppings” can keep us both covered.

          2. sarcasmic
            February.18.2021 at 6:53 pm

            Social Security and Welfare happened.

            1. TJJ2000
              February.19.2021 at 8:03 am

              “I have nothing to ‘give’ but I will TAKE a paycheck, a house, groceries, and a new car!”….

              There really should only be ONE type of ‘Welfare Office’ and NOT one that Auto-signs everyone up JUST to have excuses for ROBBING more.

    4. Will Seth
      February.18.2021 at 4:39 pm

      They want they’re babysitters back because they’re certianly not teaching these kids anything.

      1. RabbitHead
        February.18.2021 at 8:59 pm

        And these babysitting idiots don’t realize that they can be fired.

        Remember when public sector unions were unassailable?

        Derek Chauvin remembers.

    5. Mother's Lament
      February.18.2021 at 4:42 pm

      “They want their babysitters back”

      For about 85% of parents that’s exactly what it is.

      It’s absolutely no secret in public education that they’re essentially a babysitting service. Everyone from the janitorial staff to the superintendent are well aware that this is their primary function. If most parents actually cared about their children’s educations, public schools would have shuttered 60 years ago.

      And even though it’s anathema to say this on a libertarian board, it’s not entirely the school’s fault. Many North American parents just don’t give a shit about their childrens education.

      1. Inquisitive Squirrel
        February.18.2021 at 4:54 pm

        Unfortunately, I think you’re very on point with this comment.

      2. End Child Unemployment
        February.18.2021 at 5:25 pm

        I agree as well. I was raised by a single mother with a high school education. She didn’t make much money, but we were above the federal poverty line (I believe). I did well in public school partly because of talent, but probably the biggest factor was that she cared very much that I get the best education I could.

      3. Marshal
        February.18.2021 at 7:03 pm

        Many North American parents just don’t give a shit about their childrens education.

        Only a small percentage don’t care. Most conclude schools are teaching what their kids need to learn for several reasons:

        – It’s hard for most people to understand well funded institutions can so completely fail their core responsibility.

        – Many parents think of political leaders as good people and are thus easily misled when politicians defend the schools.

        – They lack the expertise to evaluate such a vast undertaking so they rely on the nearest “expert” which is usually the teachers.

        1. Moonrocks
          February.18.2021 at 7:50 pm

          I think a massive, overlooked part of it is that the parents wouldn’t be able to afford alternatives in any case. Private school is expensive and homeschooling is not feasible for single parent or two income households. It’s theoretically attainable with a drastic change in lifestyle (eg. if the family moves far out into the country where housing prices and taxes are reasonable enough that one of the parents can quit their job to homeschool their children), but it’s rarely a practical, visible option.

          So, being (often artificially) priced out of alternatives to public schools, the best most parents can do is shop around for the “best” public schools in the area by paying inflated real estate costs and taxes, and beyond that there’s very little parents can do.

          Take this as a thought experiment: How much more do you think those apathetic parents would care about their children’s education if instead of pumping money into the teachers’ union’s bank account, that money would be given back to parents as tuition vouchers?

          1. Red Rocks White Privilege
            February.18.2021 at 9:51 pm

            How much more do you think those apathetic parents would care about their children’s education if instead of pumping money into the teachers’ union’s bank account, that money would be given back to parents as tuition vouchers?

            The caveat with that is the price of tuition would skyrocket even higher than it already is. Making free government money available via federally-backed student loans sure didn’t lower the cost of college.

            1. Talcum X
              February.19.2021 at 5:18 pm

              Yes, but places like Chicago spend 54% of total budget on schools. The cost per student is obscene. Whenever they get more money, they add more useless paper pushers and never improve the teaching. Most taxpayers that I know pay for private education because the public schools are dangerous. The taxpayers are paying for the non-taxpayer’s kids, not their own. The non-taxpayers outnumber the taxpayers so “voting for freebies” is the Chicago way.

      4. RS
        February.18.2021 at 9:42 pm

        I agree. I am court-ordered to send my son to public school as part of the custody dispute. So he goes, but online (for now) because I don’t want him wearing a mask all day. He has regressed since the start of the school year but I don’t want to make him hate learning by forcing the issue after school. He has hockey and martial arts now and soccer, martial arts, and lacrosse next month. Fixing the “learning” issue from school during his activities time isn’t what I want to do. The teaching style here at home is learn by exploring. Digging hard into what he likes and going easy on what he really dislikes. No limits on how far he goes and ensuring competency on the hated subjects.

        The rest of the parents don’t seem to give half a shit about what their kids learn or how they progress. The ones that go in person but join for certain no-in-school periods? Out of control and behind the at-home kids. That train isn’t easy to stop once it is in motion.

      5. TJJ2000
        February.19.2021 at 8:09 am

        But……….. It’s not just ‘babysitting’!!! It’s *FREE* (make those other people pay for it) babysitting… It’s commie-babysitting.

        There’s a lot of history to learn about the rise and fall of communism clear back to the first settled colonies as much of today is but an exact reflection of that history. [WE] gangs complaining about no-carrots left in the warehouse, [WE] gangs complaining about doing all the work, [WE] gangs complaining about having to work (!Bingo! Eq. to this Article).

        And what fixed it all? The concept of what you *earn* you keep and the destruction of the [WE] gang communist societies.

        1. TJJ2000
          February.19.2021 at 8:16 am

          What makes the left-minded so stupid?

          Their ability to keep repeating the EXACT SAME mistake over and over again; while expecting a different result.

          1. GroundTruth
            February.19.2021 at 10:28 am

            Could be insanity rather than stupidity.

            But neither one seems to be curable.

    6. Zeb
      February.18.2021 at 5:06 pm

      It’s pretty funny. They managed to insult the parents (in a way that has a lot of truth to it) and admit that schools are glorified baby sitters to a large extent all in one.
      Those teachers don’t want to have their time sitting home and getting high interrupted.

    7. Dudley Doesright
      February.19.2021 at 12:35 pm

      While they have all this free time they ought to teach them to be air traffic controllers…

    8. Jackwagon
      February.19.2021 at 6:42 pm

      Geiger,
      So paying teachers to actually engage and educate students is nothing more than being baby sitters? That’s really sad. Another reason why our public education system is a big rip off, it’s really nothing more than a leftist indoctrination center. While I’m sure some parents feel that way, the teachers should not. If you feel that way, you’re part of the problem.

  2. Quo Usque Tandem
    February.18.2021 at 3:06 pm

    “Bitch, if you are going to call me out, I am going to fuck you up.”

    Sounds a bit like our comment section here.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      February.18.2021 at 3:36 pm

      Oh no you di’nt!

    2. Unicorn Abattoir
      February.18.2021 at 3:37 pm

      Mostly when they’re responding to Sullum.

    3. Its_Not_Inevitable
      February.18.2021 at 4:00 pm

      F U

  3. Longtobefree
    February.18.2021 at 3:07 pm

    “I pledge to work collaboratively with stakeholders and community members to begin doing the important work that is needed to rebuild community trust in our district.”

    So schools open fully for 100% in person training tomorrow, right?

    1. Its_Not_Inevitable
      February.18.2021 at 4:01 pm

      They’re gonna learn how to talk NewSpeak like that sentence.

      1. Trollificus
        February.18.2021 at 11:10 pm

        That was an impressive word salad of NuSpeak jargon wasn’t it.
        Sounds exactly like what any public servant says when called out on some failure to perform their given tasks.

        “Rebuilding community trust” would be pretty easily accomplished by firing and shaming these school board members, and going behind the scenes to actually threaten the teacher’s union for putting those bitches on the board. (which I am almost perfectly certain is how they got those positions)

    2. MatthewSlyfield
      February.18.2021 at 4:25 pm

      No, because the most important stakeholder isn’t the parents/community members, it’s the teacher’s union.

      1. Mossimo
        February.18.2021 at 11:26 pm

        Exactly

  4. icandrive,nigga
    February.18.2021 at 3:11 pm

    1. Paulpemb
      February.18.2021 at 3:47 pm

      Got a date for that quote?

    2. CharlesWT
      February.18.2021 at 3:48 pm

      So?…
      “Ronnie just loves that little magazine.” —Nancy Reagan

  5. Chumby
    February.18.2021 at 3:13 pm

    The masters at the educational industrial complex share what they think of “customers.”

    1. TJJ2000
      February.19.2021 at 8:20 am

      No worries; They don’t give their ‘customers’ a choice. All revenue is received at the end of Gov-GUN threats what use to be termed ‘armed robbery’ is now ‘doing your part’.

  6. ElvisIsReal
    February.18.2021 at 3:17 pm

    Imagine expecting something for your forced donation to the teachers union…..

    1. TJJ2000
      February.19.2021 at 8:21 am

      Imagine expecting an armed robber to do anything for you?

  7. BigGiveNotBigGov
    February.18.2021 at 3:28 pm

    “They want their babysitters back,”

    Accurate! We’ve here two utterly contemptible groups determined to live at our expense. Deadbeat parents that won’t care for the kids that they bred and government non-workers that have found a way to work even less. Government schools are welfare programs – a daycare program for deadbeat parents and a jobs program for otherwise unemployable government non-workers.

    If you ever doubt how utterly contemptible are both groups, have diner with a young idealistic government school teacher after she’s had her first real exposure to her union, colleagues, and student’s parents.

    1. Mossimo
      February.18.2021 at 11:29 pm

      Well put though I would call it a jobs program for loyal Democrat apparatchiks; worse though is you can be sure they won’t be teaching free trade economics but the likes of Howard Zinn; Gramsci wuz right about the long march 🙁

    2. Vernon Depner
      February.19.2021 at 3:29 pm

      “a jobs program for otherwise unemployable government non-workers.”

      And to a greatly disproportionate extent, it’s a jobs program for Black women, which complicates the politics of the situation.

  8. Moonrocks
    February.18.2021 at 3:28 pm

    They’re not wrong. That’s pretty much all public schools are good for these days, and they can’t even do that much.

    1. Moonrocks
      February.18.2021 at 3:32 pm

      And it’s also great how the school bureaucrats look their noses down on those peasant taxpayers for wanting to be able to pay their salaries.

      1. ElvisIsReal
        February.18.2021 at 3:33 pm

        Soon they won’t have to rely on the taxpayers, they’ll just get bailed out by government every year.

        BRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR

        1. Mossimo
          February.18.2021 at 11:30 pm

          That’s a feature not a bug

    2. Kungpowderfinger
      February.18.2021 at 4:12 pm

      Don’t forget about the free lunch programs.
      Which you may not be surprised to find out they maintained during school closures:

      https://www.fns.usda.gov/meals4kids

      1. perlhaqr
        February.18.2021 at 11:40 pm

        But how did they not give every child Covid?

    3. damikesc
      February.18.2021 at 4:43 pm

      It’s nice seeing teachers remind us how non essential they are.

      When they demand more more money…should we laugh or blow raspberries at them? Or both?

  9. A Cynical Asshole
    February.18.2021 at 3:34 pm

    School Board Mocks Parents Who Support Reopening: ‘They Want Their Babysitters Back’

    Well, isn’t that true? And that’s pretty much all public schools are good for anyway. Personally, I think it’s a breathe of fresh air that they’re actually willing to admit it. Most school boards still try to keep up the pretense that they’re job is to actually educate kids.

    1. CLM1227
      February.18.2021 at 3:40 pm

      It would be nice if they got stuck with a babysitter’s salary.

    2. Its_Not_Inevitable
      February.18.2021 at 4:03 pm

      But they’re not willing to admit it. They got caught.

  10. Unicorn Abattoir
    February.18.2021 at 3:38 pm

    “I know that our students deserve better from us,” said Hetrick.

    Seppuku is the only honorable option.

  11. A Cynical Asshole
    February.18.2021 at 3:40 pm

    “Bitch, if you are going to call me out, I am going to fuck you up.”

    Hahahaha!!!!! Yeah right, I’m sure this stupid cunt is real hard core. *rolls eyes*

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      February.18.2021 at 3:55 pm

      “Napa, muthaufcka!”

      1. Red Rocks White Privilege
        February.18.2021 at 4:39 pm

        “North Side Merlot, represent!”

        1. Unicorn Abattoir
          February.18.2021 at 5:15 pm

          While driving a Prius low rider.

    2. damikesc
      February.18.2021 at 4:44 pm

      “I’M GONNA KNIFE YOU!!!….pant…pant”

      *sits in chair*

      “Can you come closer so I can knife you? You are ALL THE WAY across the room”

    3. Trollificus
      February.18.2021 at 11:13 pm

      She knows the words.

      And she’s seen years’ worth of 90 lb. models kicking the asses of obliging, well-trained stunt men. How hard can it be?

  12. Agammamon
    February.18.2021 at 3:42 pm

    The school board members did. Parents have started a petition calling on them to resign.

    Why? Fuck it, just go there as a mob, grab them, and run them out of town.

    Petitions are pathetic. Either you have control of your government or you don’t. If you don’t, go take that control back.

    1. swillfredo pareto
      February.18.2021 at 4:39 pm

      Petitions are pathetic.

      Not to mention school members are elected. These fucking scumbags were put in office by the very same people they have such contempt for. Recall their useless asses.

  13. Agammamon
    February.18.2021 at 3:44 pm

    Also, the whole ‘they just want their babysitters back’ – bitch, *you* assholes are the ones that demanded the power to control what kids do from the moment they leave the house to the moment they get back home from school.

    Don’t bitch about it now.

    1. Red Rocks White Privilege
      February.18.2021 at 4:41 pm

      “We didn’t expect so much responsibility to come with this level of authority! We were promised if we got that Big College Degree and became Super Smart, we’d be part of the elite and wouldn’t have to work to live our best life!”

  14. A Thinking Mind
    February.18.2021 at 3:47 pm

    If it wasn’t for Robby, Lenore Skenazy, and occasional guests like Nancy Rommelman, there would be no reason for me to ever check Reason anymore.

  15. AddictionMyth
    February.18.2021 at 3:49 pm

    The problem is that we’re in late stage capitalism, and people really don’t see opportunities for themselves other than in creating new problems (such as debilitating kids physically, educationally and emotionally), which will require a host of new lucrative services.

    The drive for socialism is too great (because everyone thinks they can benefit either as a recipient of services or better yet, an administrator) and it does little to bemoan it here. You have to get out there and fight.

    1. Agammamon
      February.18.2021 at 4:07 pm

      The problem is that we’re in late stage capitalism

      The drive for socialism is too great (because everyone thinks they can benefit either as a recipient of services or better yet, an administrator) and it does little to bemoan it here.

      And that’s capitalism’s fault?

      1. AddictionMyth
        February.18.2021 at 4:08 pm

        It’s not brave to argue for capitalism here in your safe space. In fact it’s cowardly. It’s also why you’ll keep losing.

        1. perlhaqr
          February.18.2021 at 11:44 pm

          Fuck off, shit gargling cunt. Go get fist fucked by a porcupine, and then drink sodium hydroxide.

        2. AnyoneStillCareAboutFreedomInHere?
          February.19.2021 at 12:14 am

          Except that like 70% of the US is a safe space to argue for capitalism. And that’s why they have been winning. Socialism is unpopular. People just need to get what the roots of socialism look like.

          That being said, I think you need to find yourself a safe space. Fast.

        3. AnyoneStillCareAboutFreedomInHere?
          February.19.2021 at 12:20 am

          I see. Well, after reading your other comments I have to sail back. If by fighting you mean to speak your mind outside of reason, I actually agree. People are more open to conversations about freedom now that their TDS is suppressed for the moment.

        4. Peter Mathewson
          February.19.2021 at 9:41 pm

          Fuck off – it’s the internet, which for the vat majority of people is anonymous, therefore all of it’s a safe space.

          Fucking keyboard coward is all you are. Check the mirror, then GTFO.

      2. Nardz
        February.18.2021 at 5:51 pm

        Forget it, agammamon, it’s a trueman sock

      3. CLM1227
        February.18.2021 at 7:09 pm

        There are certain traits endemic to capitalism, especially regarding certain human traits of greed and power, that synergize well with government.

        Bribery and graft are probably strong influencers of how our government got as big as it did. And to some extent, capitalism in the hands of feckless men makes that very possible.

        It is the jaded and cynical view of capitalism born out of the cooperation of monopolies and regulatory states (that reinforce each other) that produces an affinity for socialism.

        > I am pro-capitalism as far as current economic systems are concerned. I do not think it is without faults. I also wish we could be more dynamic in our approach to economic and political philosophy and develop new ideas beyond socialism and capitalism.

  16. Illocust
    February.18.2021 at 3:49 pm

    She did realize the only person she is insulting is herself. Yes, sweetheart. The only thing you’re good for is babysitting.

  17. DetroitDumbGuy
    February.18.2021 at 3:49 pm

    These assholes belong in the woodchipper. People literally have their money stolen from them to pay for these “babysitters.” Then the “babysitters” refuse to work – even though it’s safe to do so. And somehow they think it’s the parents who are assholes…

    1. AddictionMyth
      February.18.2021 at 4:02 pm

      No one belongs in a woodchipper. Actually the cowards who refuse to fight (other than in their safe space here condemning others to woodchppers) belong in a woodchipper. I’m being hyperbolic – no one belongs in a woodchipper.

      1. Agammamon
        February.18.2021 at 4:07 pm

        Not even Hitler you Nazi?

        1. AddictionMyth
          February.18.2021 at 4:10 pm

          Of course not. The problem isn’t Hitler but the people who call people ‘Nazi’ while advocating woodchippers. That’s what creates them!

          1. TJJ2000
            February.19.2021 at 8:30 am

            The problem isn’t National Socialism it’s the people who call it ‘Nazi’ because the synonym for National Socialism is obviously worse than Nazism itself!!! lol… 🙂

            Why propaganda sells… Willful ignorance.

    2. TJJ2000
      February.19.2021 at 8:28 am

      End the bickering; Stop the ‘Commie’ stealing. Nothing creates a battle faster than Commie-Money.

  18. Cal Cetín
    February.18.2021 at 3:50 pm

    Like the post says, why are they bitching about a system of which they’re part?

  19. A Cynical Asshole
    February.18.2021 at 3:51 pm

    bitch, *you* assholes are the ones that demanded the power to control what kids do from the moment they leave the house to the moment they get back home from school.

    If only they stopped there. How many stories have we seen over the years here about some kid getting suspended or expelled for something they did outside of school hours and away from school property? They want 24/7 control of kids.

    1. A Cynical Asshole
      February.18.2021 at 3:52 pm

      That was supposed to be a response to Agammamon above.

    2. TJJ2000
      February.19.2021 at 8:33 am

      Well Said! And in the REALLY big picture — the problem of, “demanded the power to control”…

  20. Jerryskids
    February.18.2021 at 3:58 pm

    In a hot mic moment, school officials were caught belittling parents.

    You realize of course that by referring to teachers as babysitters, it’s not the parents that are being belittled, right? And it may be belittling the teachers and the schools to refer to it as “babysitting”, but it’s hard to argue that it’s not accurate.

    1. Cal Cetín
      February.18.2021 at 4:37 pm

      I suppose that, if cornered (say, in a recall petition), they could say that they were referring to some unspecified group of bad parents who saw school as mere babysitting, when in reality it’s so much more.

      For example, it’s a chance to educate the kids out of the harmful political ideas taught by their parents.

      Wait, did I say that out loud?

  21. Fist of Etiquette
    February.18.2021 at 4:03 pm

    Aren’t school boards usually comprised of parents elected to the position? Do these people have children in the public school system?

    1. BigGiveNotBigGov
      February.18.2021 at 4:24 pm

      That is how it once was, maybe, or should be. Often members are teachers, administrators, consultants, and even union flacks. Those elections are under-scrutinized and those with the greatest interest in them are those that have the most to gain from the cronyism.

    2. Unicorn Abattoir
      February.18.2021 at 4:41 pm

      You’re probably thinking of PTAs. School boards (particularly in deep blue states like NJ and moderates states like CA) are retired teachers and union flacks.

      1. Cal Cetín
        February.18.2021 at 4:47 pm

        “moderates states like CA”

        Ouch, I’d hate to see what they do when they become extremists.

    3. Agammamon
      February.18.2021 at 5:04 pm

      In some places the posts are elected. In many others its appointed.

      And being a parent, let alone one with kids in that district, is not a requirement in any of them.

    4. Vernon Depner
      February.19.2021 at 3:43 pm

      “Do these people have children in the public school system?”

      Rarely, in my experience.

  22. JesseAz
    February.18.2021 at 4:06 pm

    Bet you I can guess their Party membership.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      February.18.2021 at 4:15 pm

      CPUSA?

    2. TJJ2000
      February.19.2021 at 8:36 am

      ^So True. Democrats would (and will eventually) utterly destroy themselves. The Republicans biggest concern is to find a way NOT TO BE dragged into their failure. (i.e. Get them to leave us alone!)

  23. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    February.18.2021 at 4:11 pm

    In a hot mic moment, school officials were caught belittling parents.

    And caught telling the truth about how teachers see themselves.

    1. AnyoneStillCareAboutFreedomInHere?
      February.19.2021 at 12:21 am

      I think they need to be defunded.

      1. TJJ2000
        February.19.2021 at 8:37 am

        They wouldn’t be funded at all if it wasn’t for Gov-Guns.

  24. What's that smell?
    February.18.2021 at 4:22 pm

    “I know that our students deserve better from us,” said Hetrick. “I pledge to work collaboratively with stakeholders and community members to begin doing the important work that is needed to rebuild community trust in our district.”

    Ahh,….There’s your problem.

    1. Union of Concerned Socks
      February.18.2021 at 9:54 pm

      “I pledge to work collaboratively with stakeholders and community members to begin commit ritual seppuku in the school parking lot at dawn, doing the important work that is needed to rebuild community trust in our district.”

      Fixed

  25. CE
    February.18.2021 at 4:35 pm

    In another year or two, the schools and teachers may just want their customers back, but it will be too late.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      February.18.2021 at 4:42 pm

      As long as they have that sweet tax money rolling in, why would they care about their customers?

      1. TJJ2000
        February.19.2021 at 8:38 am

        ^THIS!

  26. Brandybuck
    February.18.2021 at 4:44 pm

    Your ELECTED officials at work.

    Truth is, this is all all ELECTED official treat their constituents.

    Politicians, like diapers, need to be changed early and often. For the same reason. I don’t give a shit what party they are in or who they voted for president. This isn’t whataboutism, this is the truth. All politicians are full of shit and need to be changed.

  27. Jess Sain 2
    February.18.2021 at 5:50 pm

    Good point, fire them, sell the buildings and give me my money back. Private or Catholic schools where excellence is not only expected, it’s delivered.

  28. Ronnie Schreiber
    February.18.2021 at 5:58 pm

    My favorite part of the video is the “oh, crap” moment when they realize it’s been open to the public and shut down the stream. I wonder how often that board violates California’s open meetings legislation with “pre-meetings” like this.

  29. Tim V
    February.18.2021 at 7:22 pm

    Seeing they do a lousy job educating, it is nothing more than baby sitting.

  30. croaker
    February.18.2021 at 8:01 pm

    Tar.
    Feathers.
    Fence rails.
    School board.
    Some assembly required.

  31. Titus PUllo
    February.18.2021 at 8:19 pm

    Time to pay like babysitters…9 bucks an hour…for the 35 weeks a year they work…

    1. Echospinner
      February.19.2021 at 8:34 am

      Thing is you pay that for 1-2 kids. Now multiply that by 20.

      Pod schooling is not cheap. The lessons are done remotely and you have maybe 6 kids in a room with and an adult to help and supervise. It is not ideal. Most children find remote learning more boring than classrooms.

      There are economic advantages. Public schools allowed many women to enter the workforce greatly increasing productivity. So it is babysitting in that sense.

      1. Vernon Depner
        February.19.2021 at 3:48 pm

        “Public schools allowed many women to enter the workforce…”

        …working for public education. Public schools are full of women who never could have qualified for a well-paid professional position in any other field. They’re very protective of those positions because they know losing them means going back to cleaning hotel rooms or waiting on tables.

  32. Titus PUllo
    February.18.2021 at 8:20 pm

    Hey how is Illinois critical race theory being forced down public schools throats Reason? Welch? Bailey? ha ha ha

  33. Spookk
    February.18.2021 at 11:50 pm

    I wish more people hd the balls to “belittle” parents by speaking the truth.

  37. Liberty Lover
    February.19.2021 at 5:41 am

    So the school admit they are no longer a learning environment, but a baby sitting service with extremely high paid baby sitters. Time for a lot of school reform. It is why America is so far behind.

    1. TJJ2000
      February.19.2021 at 8:42 am

      Time for people to stop thinking ‘reform’ and start thinking ‘freedom’.

  38. Vapourwear
    February.19.2021 at 7:27 am

    I send my kid to a parochial school, they never stopped having class and very few people have gotten sick.

  39. Echospinner
    February.19.2021 at 7:40 am

    Why is it that nurses did not stop working but teachers did?

    Education is vital. Children’s brains are developing and you can’t get that back. If the teachers do not have an ethic we are doomed as a culture.

  40. Echospinner
    February.19.2021 at 8:14 am

    In this era families and close friends need to support each other more than ever. Some of the changes we have seen are going to be long lasting or permanent as social and work patterns have shifted.

    I think that even in cities and suburbs we will be forming smaller more tightly knit sub communities. The rebirth of the nuclear family is going to be part of this change.

    The grandmother effect, for example, is a real thing and has been studied.
    https://www.nature.com/articles/428128a

  41. Banake
    February.19.2021 at 12:11 pm

    In yet, people apparently want her teaching their kids.

  42. John Bellinger
    February.19.2021 at 3:03 pm

    If they want to teach remotely, then they don’t need benefits and reduce the salary.

  43. tetris unblocked
