Brickbat: Snow Job

Schenectady, New York, Mayor Gary McCarthy says the police department should not have ticketed cars parked on the street after a recent snow storm. Residents say the parking regulations make no sense and are rarely enforced, so they were stunned to find their vehicles ticketed after the storm. "That was the police department making a change on its own, and it really wasn't done in the best and most coordinated manner," McCarthy said. Adding insult to the injury, residents note that the city did not clear the streets of snow