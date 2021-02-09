Brickbat: With Friends Like Him

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, has introduced a bill that could strip individuals merely suspected, not convicted, of domestic terrorism of their Second Amendment rights. In a press release, Rubio says the bill would create a database of individuals who were "the subject of a federal terrorism investigation within the last 10 years." When anyone on that list tries to buy a firearm, their name would be flagged and the federal government could delay the sale for up to 10 days and file an emergency petition to prevent the sale. The court would only have to find there was probable cause that the individual "is engaged, or has been engaged, in conduct constituting, in preparation of, in aid of, or relating to terrorism, or providing material support or resources therefore" to bar him from buying a firearm.