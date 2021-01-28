Brickbat: But He Didn't Die from COVID-19

Raphael Andre, 51, came to the Open Door shelter in Montreal recently, where he got a meal and a shower, as he often did. Staff say he would have stayed the night, but they had to turn him back out onto the street where he froze to death. "He could have been here, but instead, because of these [public health] regulations, we weren't allowed to have clients here overnight," said Heather Brunet, who works at the shelter. In order to reduce the spread of COVID-19, Quebec has barred the shelter from allowing people inside after 9:30 p.m.