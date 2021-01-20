Brickbat: It's Science

The Coffey County, Kansas, health department will be hiring an outside nurse to administer COVID-19 vaccines after all of the nurses on staff refused to give the vaccine. "It's a new technology," health department administrator Lindsay Payer told county commissioners. "We've never seen it before. It was only studied in 45 people before it was approved. … That's widely known, and it's somewhat discomforting to a nurse who has to put that in people's bodies." Dr. Jeff Sloyer, the county medical officer, says that's all BS. "Both of these vaccines were very well studied," Sloyer said. "The Pfizer one had over 40,000 people in their trial, and the Moderna one had 30,000 people in their trial."