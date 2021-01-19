Foreign Policy

Dysfunctional and Disorderly at Home, the U.S. Must Stop Meddling Abroad

Our own house is not in order, and Washington has no business policing the world or forcibly remaking other countries in its own image.

|

nationalguard
(Jeremy Hogan/ZUMAPRESS/Newscom)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was supposed to go to Europe last week. His trip is now canceled.

The State Department says that's because there's work to be done on the presidential transition—a Taiwan visit by U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft was canceled on the same basis. But Reuters, citing multiple diplomatic sources from the U.S. and Europe alike, reports Pompeo's plans changed "after Luxembourg's foreign minister and top European Union officials declined to meet with him."

Their reasoning, Reuters notes, was not that Pompeo is part of a lame duck administration. It was that these longstanding U.S. allies were "embarrassed" to host Pompeo after this administration's role in the violence in Washington this month—violence Pompeo condemned but for which he assigned President Donald Trump and his enablers no responsibility. Trump is a "political pyromaniac," said Jean Asselborn, Luxembourg's minister for foreign affairs. It is hardly surprising he would not be interested in meeting with Trump's emissary.

This snub should be a lesson for Pompeo personally but, more importantly, for U.S. foreign policy writ large: Our own house is not in order, and Washington has no business policing the world or forcibly remaking other countries in its own image. That image is a mess.

This is true even if Reuters' sources are incorrect and American diplomats really did stay home to work on the transition. The transition needs attention because it has not been peaceful. It has not been respectable. It has not been a model for other countries to imitate.

The storming of the Capitol, which left five people dead and dozens more injured, is the direct result of Trump's self-serving deception about his election loss. "The president of the United States fleeced the American people," as freshman Rep. Nancy Mace (R–S.C.) told CNN's Christiane Amanpour. "People have been lied to for two months now. It's disturbing. It led to this violence."

And while it's true, as Rep. Liz Cheney (R–Wyo.) said, that "none of this would have happened without the president," Trump is not exclusively to blame. He was necessary but not sufficient to produce the chaos we saw in Washington. Trump's behavior in this crisis, as has often been the case throughout his presidency, is predated by many of the dysfunctions to which he contributes.

The public resentment and negative partisanship, the prioritization of power over truth, the sense of grievance and injustice, the belief that crucial political rights and freedoms have been denied—all this existed in our polity before Trump made the leap from reality television. They were intensified this year by the pandemic, the election, and high-profile cases of police brutality. And they will persist after Trump is no longer in office. Our own house is not in order.

And our foreign policy contributes to that disorder. Two decades of war in the greater Middle East, a vast and coercive sanctions regime, and maximalist approaches to diplomacy have all proven counterproductive, strategically disastrous, and inhumane. They sap resources, both intellectual and fiscal, that should be conserved for domestic concerns. Washington has spent trillions on regime change and nation building and attempted to make distant nations fall in line with its wishes. Meanwhile, here at home, all our politics disintegrate.

This is not to say an aggressive, interventionist foreign policy would be appropriate if only Washington could run it better. On the contrary, as then-Secretary of State John Quincy Adams argued on Independence Day of 1821, the United States should be an exemplar, not a coercer: "Wherever the standard of freedom and independence has been or shall be unfurled, there will her heart, her benedictions and her prayers be," Adams charged. "But she goes not abroad in search of monsters to destroy. She is the well-wisher to the freedom and independence of all. She is the champion and vindicator only of her own."

That we could combine example and coercion was the hubristic assumption that undergirded the interventionism of the postwar era generally and the post-9/11 era specifically. But our military-first foreign policy of trying to dominate international affairs has been detrimental to our own politics and governance. It has eroded our civil liberties, exacerbated our fears, run up our national debt, and distracted us from pressing problems at home.

Now, we have troops sleeping on the floor in our Capitol so they can safeguard the inauguration this week, and tiny Luxembourg is embarrassed to meet with our top diplomat. Does that sound like a nation that should be playing world police?

NEXT: To Avoid More Political Violence, Allow Americans to Escape Each Other’s Control

Bonnie Kristian is a fellow at Defense Priorities, contributing editor at The Week, and columnist at Christianity Today.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. some guy
    January.19.2021 at 11:11 am

    So, no mention that Trump is the first president in at last 40 years to not start any new wars for America?

    I mean, I’m not happy that he expanded drone bombings, but at least give him some credit when it is due.

    1. Ken Shultz
      January.19.2021 at 11:15 am

      It may not be conscious effort.

      There are a lot of delusional people out there for whom Trump’s policies are beyond the scope of worthy consideration.

      Talking about Trump’s pragmatism, how that drove the cause of peace in the Middle East, and his willingness to coordinate with Putin in Syria to defeat ISIS, his willingness to negotiate a peace agreement with the Taliban, . . .

      To them, discussing that is like discussing Hitler building the autobahn.

      1. Austen Heller
        January.19.2021 at 11:30 am

        Godwin.

      2. CE
        January.19.2021 at 11:44 am

        No Nobel Peace Prizes for Kushner, either, even though he did far more than Obama for peace.

    2. LisaJohnson
      January.19.2021 at 11:21 am

      Google paid for all online work from home from $ 16,000 to $ 32,000 a month. The younger brother was out of work for three months cbhu and a month ago her check was $ 32475, working at home for 4 hours a day, and earning could be even bigger….So I started…… Visit Here

    3. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      January.19.2021 at 11:35 am

      Trump was a coward for retreating from the world stage. America is that shining city on a hill and the global beat cop defending liberty and justice for the citizens of the world. If we don’t fight totalitarianism abroad with another war under the Biden administration, we’ll likely have to fight totalitarianism at home with a second Trump presidency.

    4. daxinob116
      January.19.2021 at 11:48 am

      Start earning today from $600 to $754 easily by working online from home.QWExcv Last month i have generate and received $19663 from this job by giving this only maximum 2 hours a day of my life. Easiest job in the world and ecarning from this job are just awesome. Everybody can now get this job and start earning cash online right now by just follow instructions click on this link and vist tabs( Home, Media, Tech ) for more details thanks…… Visit……….Home Profit System

  2. Ken Shultz
    January.19.2021 at 11:12 am

    The . . . um . . . “storming of the Capitol” didn’t change anything, and one of the reasons they Democrats hated Trump so much was because of his opposition to forever wars.

    There isn’t anyone in a position of power who cares whether journalists or the American people want less meddling in foreign affairs. In fact, Biden’s promises to reenter the Iran nuclear agreement practically ensures that we’ll be meddling in the region for the foreseeable future.

    1. Don't look at me!
      January.19.2021 at 11:15 am

      SleepyJoe has 50 years of failure behind him. Lots of scores to settle.

    2. raspberrydinners
      January.19.2021 at 11:40 am

      Meddling? Kinda like a drone strike assassination?

      Maybe we wouldn’t have to use bombs if we used our soft power that took decades to build and has near evaporated under Trump.

      But I wouldn’t expect a dullard like you to understand that.

      1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        January.19.2021 at 11:41 am

        It’s amazing what people can believe in the face of the facts. It’s like the Obama administration never happened.

  3. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    January.19.2021 at 11:15 am

    Trump is a “political pyromaniac,” said Jean Asselborn, Luxembourg’s minister for foreign affairs. It is hardly surprising he would not be interested in meeting with Trump’s emissary.

    Shut the fuck up you wig-wearing ponce.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      January.19.2021 at 11:40 am

      If Trump was a political pyromaniac, he’d pardon Assange and Snowden and then declassify all Bush / Obama records regarding torture, domestic spying, and drone strikes in neutral (i.e. peaceful) countries. Unfortunately, Trump is too much of a coward or too stupid, likely both imo.

  4. Olivia_Ema
    January.19.2021 at 11:17 am

    Are u free at home want to do some work at home and earn money then go to this site link its can provide u to work at home and earn money easy without any investment…I also do this work
    Here is More information.

  5. CE
    January.19.2021 at 11:19 am

    Good luck with that. The non-interventionist President is leaving town tomorrow.

    Just like Republicans talk a good game on deficits and then crank it up in power, Democrats con their supporters into thinking they are anti-war, then send more troops and launch more planes on bombing runs.

  6. Austen Heller
    January.19.2021 at 11:32 am

    The Chinese and that nice Russian gentleman (his name escapes me for the moment) will be happy to fill the US-less world vacuum in the interference file.

  7. Bill Godshall
    January.19.2021 at 11:37 am

    “the U.S. Must Stop Meddling Abroad”

    That’s precisely what Trump did. But the TDS suffering liar who wrote this crap failed to acknowledge any of Trump’s amazing peace making achievements abroad.

    Ever since the most libertarian president since Cal Coolidge was elected president in 2016, Reason has gone from a libertarian publication that supported free markets and free minds to become yet another left wing media propaganda mouthpiece.

    1. raspberrydinners
      January.19.2021 at 11:40 am

      Boohoo, someone insulted your cult leader.

      Cry more snowflake.

    2. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      January.19.2021 at 11:44 am

      What else are journalists who don’t cut CNN’s strict ethical / intellectual low bars supposed to do for a living?

      1. CE
        January.19.2021 at 11:47 am

        CNN has ethical standards?

Please to post comments