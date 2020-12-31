Coronavirus

Victim-Blaming During a Pandemic Doesn't Make People Safer

The incessant urge to make COVID-19 infection a morality play is corroding our humanity and distracting us from solutions.

|

LukeLetlow
(KYLA BRANCH/ZUMAPRESS/Newscom)

I don't remember what grade I was in—maybe late 10th or early 11th?—but I can recall with photorealistic clarity the time my Dad came into my bedroom (a rare enough occurrence) to listen to me bitch and moan about having persistent enough acne that I was desperate to try a frightfully powerful skin-sucking drug called Accutane.

"Well," he said, shaking his head with a sympathetic but judgmental wince. "You really gotta lay off those chocolates."

Research into the folkloric zit/candy connection was as inconclusive in the mid-1980s as it is in 2020. But the most relevant contemporaneous detail was that I didn't freaking eat chocolates, aside from the odd In-N-Out milkshake. Bad enough that a parent doesn't know his kid's preferences; considerably worse to affix blame for an all-too-common teenage malady on the presumedly subpar behaviors by said pizza-face.

I can't stop thinking about that scene (and the slow-burning resentment it provoked), when observing the way that so many people continue to respond to positive cases of COVID-19.

"Letlow's death is tragic," Vox journalist Aaron Rupar tweeted late Tuesday, in response to the news that Rep.-elect Luke Letlow (R–La.) had perished at age 41 after contracting COVID-19. "It was also avoidable. It shouldn't take tragedies for policymakers to treat the coronavirus pandemic with the seriousness it deserves."

The evidence Rupar provided for Letlow's alleged unseriousness was his October comment that "while we've been cautious and I think both the state and federal level have taken numerous precautions for COVID-19, we're now at a place if we do not open our economy we're in real danger." Follow-up sleuthing produced pictures of the politician interacting with human beings without wearing a mask. Look, sometimes the skirt is too short, mmkay?

As National Review's Kyle Smith pointed out, "In no other health circumstance would such brutality toward the afflicted be tolerated. We do not deem individuals who become sick by engaging in known 'risky behaviors'—unsafe sex, abuse of alcohol, drug use, poor diet, smoking, dangerous driving—as deserving of pain and misery….[M]ocking and haranguing those who become sick or die due to COVID-19, a novel virus from which we cannot possibly shield ourselves entirely, is unconscionable."

There is an all-too-familiar gracelessness in politicized conversations about the coronavirus. It's not enough to merely disagree with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' approach to COVID; you have to accuse him of "putting politics in front of lives." (For an eye-opening comparison between the disparate media treatment of DeSantis and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, check out this Twitter thread.) In the other direction, some anti-lockdown politicians and commentators routinely accuse Democratic mayors and governors of consciously preferencing "power and control" over public safety.

As with far too many public policy disputes (over climate change, criminal justice, health care, etc.), it is not enough to merely observe that the opposing team has different ideas about how best to address a problem. No, the bad guys are either intentionally trying to make things worse or just too blinkered to admit there's a problem in the first place. The more partisan you are, the more likely you feel surrounded by murderers and denialists.

Rutgers professors Jacob Hale Russell and Dennis Patterson argue in a recent essay for the medical-science website Stat that there is, in fact, "no epidemic of pandemic denial":

Americans overwhelmingly aren't in denial: They believe the threat of Covid-19 is real, they are reasonably good at identifying medical misinformation, and they are largely complying with public health recommendations. Compared to their peers in Europe, Americans are more willing to get vaccinated against Covid-19, similarly likely to wear masks, and no more prone to believe common conspiracy theories about the pandemic's origins.

The U.S.'s response to Covid-19 has been bungled in many respects, but widespread public denial doesn't explain why.

Insisting on such mass delusion, Russell and Patterson maintain, comes at a cost: "It's corrosive for at least three reasons. First, it needlessly alienates the interested public with false accusations. Second, by conflating reasonable dissent with unreasonable misinformation, it stifles debate, even about issues that genuinely warrant discussion. Third, the myth of denial deflects blame from the policy failures of politicians, who use it to claim they've done all they could, leaving only the denialists (and cheesecake eaters) to blame."

The impulse to turn COVID policy into a political morality play, observable on a daily basis in allegedly straight news outlets, has the perverse effect of focusing attention on government choices that are comparatively trivial in impact. Putting a villainous face on either a lockdown or a reopening apparently provides more of an adrenaline jolt than the boring yet absolutely vital stuff of de-clogging bureaucratic backlogs at the Food and Drug Administration.

Paradoxically, those most likely to wield blame against individuals and regions suffering from coronavirus tend to be far more sure in their judgments—and reliant on the mantra follow the science—than the people who spend their days actually compiling the messy data about this deadly virus. The anonymous author of the Marginally Compelling newsletter, which painstakingly assembles COVID research by region, had an interesting Twitter thread Thursday in response to the aforementioned DeSantis/Cuomo comparison.

"I'm fascinated with how wedded the press continues to be to the idea that COVID numbers MUST be driven by policy decisions," he wrote. "They constantly say that numbers are rising in red states DUE TO those states not taking it seriously[.] Let me be as frank as I can here: There is no solid evidence that state policy choices protect a region from a COVID surge[.] None[.] To the degree that they can be controlled (which is not very high, but does seem to exist) the most impactful variable seems to be social patterns." And those "are not controllable by the government."

He continued: "Yet the press continues to *demand* that COVID numbers are a direct result of state policy…but only when it fits the insanely crude rubric of 'red is bad, blue is good'. They are proffering an absolute fiction as if it was obviously true. And the insane thing (to me) is their confidence in this. They clearly believe this to be true when it is *obviously* untrue to anyone who has tried to weigh this idea against the data. They *clearly* have no idea what they are talking about but the speak as if they are experts."

Another, more influential COVID data-gatherer, economist Emily Oster, warned this week that the coronavirus blame game might tangibly suppress the prevalence of testing:

Whether we recognize it or not, there is a lot of shaming people for getting COVID, and a lot of shaming of any location known to be a place where COVID was spread. The goal of this type of shaming seems to be to encourage better behavior—do well, and you wont get COVID and be shamed.

There is an element of truth here. Clearly, there are more and less safe ways to behave and more and less safe ways to run your business/school/long term care facility/etc. But there is also a huge element of chance.

COVID is a contagious disease. You can get it even if you do everything "right". And you might not get it even if you do things which are really unsafe. It's possible for a restaurant to take all the right precautions to lower the COVID risk and still have a transmission occur; similarly, they can do nothing and avoid it.

There is a fine line between discouraging risky behavior and shaming people who get COVID-19. And when we cross the line to shaming, it's not likely to be productive.

For one thing, shaming people is not usually an effective way to get them to do things. For another, in this case shaming discourages testing. Imagine you come upon a pop-up testing site in the mall while shopping for pants. No line! Public health is served by your testing. In the unlikely event you do have COVID, we want to know. You can isolate at home and take the virus out of circulation, possibly avoiding passing it to the cashier at Old Navy.

We want people to test. But if they know they'll be shamed if they do have it, they're going to be a lot less likely to do so.

Look, I get it: 2020 has sucked. Emotions are raw. Morgues are full. I am infuriated on a daily basis by the policy choices made by politicians around me. It's OK to be mad, and sad.

But it's also OK—more than just OK, human, necessary—to extend condition-free sympathy and kindness to those who get sick. To admit, even happily, that there are limits to our knowledge, that we will likely be wrong, that pandemic policymaking is devilishly hard.

"While one may glean fleeting satisfaction by blaming others for the pain and uncertainty we're all experiencing, the scars from the scolds will persist long after the pandemic is blessedly behind us," Kyle Smith wrote. "Instead, we should all try to be kinder and more gracious toward each other. Most people are doing the absolute best they can, often making incredibly tough decisions amid extraordinarily difficult circumstances. Nearly everyone knows the coronavirus is a threat they must take seriously. No one wants people to get sick and die, and it's time to stop acting as if they do."

Or as Oster said more pithily, "So for 2021, a resolution, a hope: More tests. Less shame. Less COVID."

  1. Olivia_Jase
    December.31.2020 at 5:18 pm

  2. Red Rocks White Privilege
    December.31.2020 at 5:22 pm

    I’ve said this repeatedly, but I’ll say it again–it’s not denial that the virus is real that’s causing resistance to these measures.

    It’s the fact that these measures are arbitrary; backed by inference and supposition rather than data; punish people and businesses indiscriminately, whether they’ve been following public health recommendations or not; their supporters continually resort to emotional manipulation, anecdote, and citation of cases on the margins to support their arguments, while exercising a highly reductive paradigm supported by false dilemmas; while the public health officials and leaders who put these measures in place either don’t follow these measures themselves, find ways to get around them that people without that kind of political power or connections don’t have, and obfuscate their data collection in ways that don’t stand up to scrutiny when you start digging into their graphs and tables, if they even provide them at all.

    Better fucking believe that’s going to cause resentment and resistance.

    1. Tony
      December.31.2020 at 5:25 pm

      Or it could be the deliberate actions taken by the US government to confuse people about the risks and responsibilities involved, largely because the president treated it as not a national crisis but a personal PR crisis, which he managed to bungle to an election loss anyway. Think that might have a tiny bit to do with it?

      1. Red Rocks White Privilege
        December.31.2020 at 5:37 pm

        Speaking of conspiracy theories…

        1. Tony
          December.31.2020 at 5:43 pm

          No that happened. I saw it on TV.

          1. Red Rocks White Privilege
            December.31.2020 at 5:45 pm

            Glad you’re finally willing to hold Fauci accountable for his fuckups.

            1. Tony
              December.31.2020 at 5:47 pm

              I have an ex like you. Not a single goddamn thing out of your mouth is uttered in good faith.

              How much patience do you really expect normal people to have for those of you who have no opinions that don’t amount to “Trump is my lord and savior”?

              1. soldiermedic76
                December.31.2020 at 5:50 pm

                Fauci has been documented to have “shaded the truth” to achieve his desired outcomes. He admitted as much in a recent interview. Keep up.

                2. Tony
                  December.31.2020 at 6:25 pm

                  His desired outcomes are elimination of the virus.

                  Trump’s was reelection. Except he was too stupid to do that right either.

                  1. Don't look at me!
                    December.31.2020 at 6:33 pm

                    His desired outcomes are elimination of the virus. resistance to authority.

                  2. soldiermedic76
                    December.31.2020 at 6:36 pm

                    You can’t eliminate a virus. His desired outcome, as stated in the story, was to convince more people to take the vaccine. So in essence, rather you applaud the vaccine (which I do and plan on getting it and recommend everyone does) or not, his method was manipulative and dishonest and a number of bio-ethecist have since denounced his actions.

  3. Tony
    December.31.2020 at 5:24 pm

    It is the good liberal thing to do to sympathize with the stupid. That doesn’t mean we elect them as public servants.

    1. Red Rocks White Privilege
      December.31.2020 at 5:38 pm

      Considering his doctors probably killed him through medical error, based on the reporting that actually came out after he died, it appears the stupid ones were actually the ones who Fucking Love Science!

      1. Tony
        December.31.2020 at 5:45 pm

        I had no doubt that the victims of Trump’s carelessness would not be among his own revolting family and diseased sycophants so much as the innocent hangers-on like this guy and Herman Cain.

        But anyone dying of Covid is Trump’s fault as far as I’m concerned. How can you separate out the ones who wouldn’t have died if we had competent crisis management? You can’t, and there’s no point in trying.

        If it makes you feel better, he would have been judged the worst president in history even without the pandemic.

        1. soldiermedic76
          December.31.2020 at 5:51 pm

          A story, with several citations, from medical health exerts and infectious disease experts stating it isn’t policy or that policy has minimal impact, and Tony still posts shit like this.

        2. DaveSs
          December.31.2020 at 5:59 pm

          Imagine thinking that if on Feb 1 Trump had said “lockdown now we got to stop the virus” that you would click your heels, and shout “Jawhol Orange Hitler”

          No what we’d have heard for weeks/months is shouts about how the fascist Trump wants to kill people or make them poor or something.

          1. Tony
            December.31.2020 at 6:16 pm

            The difference between Trumpers and me is that I support politicians and political ideas because of their demonstrated efficacy. I have no inherent love for Democrats or bureaucracy. I just choose among alternatives.

            Trump was welcome to attempt competence. But a lot of us voting against him assuming he wouldn’t.

            1. Don't look at me!
              December.31.2020 at 6:34 pm

              …. their demonstrated efficacy.
              That’s why the case numbers keep going up.

            2. soldiermedic76
              December.31.2020 at 6:40 pm

              California has the strictest lockdowns and the highest compliance in the nation and the fastest growth of new infections and new deaths. States with looser restrictions and lower compliance are seeing both infections and deaths go down. As Matt pointed out you are selectively looking at the data to support your hypothesis. However, at best, lockdowns have very minimal impact on spread and deaths. Maybe they help, albeit the WHO and several other health experts have raised concerns that the economic downturns and cancellation of a number of “elective” medical procedures, including cancer screenings in many areas, will not result in more deaths long term than the virus would have.

        3. bevis the lumberjack
          December.31.2020 at 6:35 pm

          Tony you are truly a broken human being. Politics has destroyed your humanity. Did you read the part of the story about the media, with high confidence, proffering total bullshit as absolute truth? Can you not comprehend that you are doing precisely that?

          Arrogance and willful ignorance are a horrible combination.

    2. Ben_
      December.31.2020 at 5:46 pm

      You’re hungry to be sold a phony melodramatic story instead.

      1. Tony
        December.31.2020 at 5:48 pm

        Oh the melodrama of all the hundreds of thousands of people who died horrible lonely deaths.

        Why can’t we get back to fixating on what really pulls the heart strings, corporate tax rates?

        1. soldiermedic76
          December.31.2020 at 5:53 pm

          They only died lonely because your ilk demanded they be locked away from friends and family for their own safety.

          1. Tony
            December.31.2020 at 6:02 pm

            Medical professionals trying to avoid more deaths in the families of the victims are my “ilk”? I’ll take it.

            I have a decent chef’s knife and a candle. Need anything removed?

            1. soldiermedic76
              December.31.2020 at 6:31 pm

              COVID is a contagious disease. You can get it even if you do everything “right”. And you might not get it even if you do things which are really unsafe. It’s possible for a restaurant to take all the right precautions to lower the COVID risk and still have a transmission occur; similarly, they can do nothing and avoid it.

            2. chemjeff radical individualist
              December.31.2020 at 6:32 pm

              Don’t forget the duct tape.

              1. soldiermedic76
                December.31.2020 at 6:40 pm

                For your mouth, I hope.

            3. soldiermedic76
              December.31.2020 at 6:33 pm

              No some health experts, others didn’t advocate forcing people to die alone via lockdowns. Your problem is you only follow the science you like.

  4. Ben_
    December.31.2020 at 5:44 pm

    Yeah, they don’t care about safety. Their lives have become mostly about hatred, pointing fingers, and punishing anyone not like them.

    Ask Sullum about that attitude if you want more insight.

  5. MatthewSlyfield
    December.31.2020 at 5:48 pm

    “The more partisan you are, the more likely you feel surrounded by murderers and denialists.”

    I am a rabidly small government libertarian. I think we should shrink the Federal government by at least 50%, and the state governments need drastic pruning too.

    I am surrounded. Despots and murderers on all sides, both team red and team blue.

    1. Muzzled Woodchipper
      December.31.2020 at 6:31 pm

      That was my first thought too.

      But I think this stem of thinking comes from the idea that although many many mistakes have been made by our ridiculously stupid, arrogant, incompetent government that have directly led to tens thousands of deaths, and even more misery of all types for every single one of us, that those decisions weren’t borne of malice. My dumbass Governor hasn’t killed our already poor economy because he wants people to starve while he asserts control over the entirety of the population, although that’s definitely the result. He’s had to make incredibly hard decisions, often weighing competing viewpoints, and all of this misery is just collateral damage.

      I not in the “our evil Democrat leaders were just waiting to take full control over everyone in order to break the country and subjugate us under communist control” camp, but I don’t for a second believe in the idea that any of these fuckers are benevolent leaders just doing the best they can either.

      They all deserve hanging for what they’ve done, whether borne from malice or not. They’ve destroyed millions of lives in their blundering. They should have to face consequences for their actions. Unfortunately, they’re the only ones immune to the consequences of their own policy.

  6. Haystack
    December.31.2020 at 5:49 pm

    Hey everyone, let’s not victim blame or victim shame anyone. In fact, I personally recommend all Trump voters go and and party like never before. Have a big party, make it the bigliest party you’ve ever had. Let’s have one more big covid super spreader this year.

    I’ll be at home watching. And next month I’ll watch the new covid spike from Christmas and new years and have a covid death watch party in mid January. Go go go, don’t let anyone impede on your rights to gather. Trump voters have proven to me that the safety of your fellow man is far less important than spreading the virus. So go go go!!!!! I need more entertainment. So give me a good show, one that Trump will be proud of.

    HAPPY NEW YEAR!!

    1. lap83
      December.31.2020 at 6:11 pm

      So you are giving your blessing to the Jan 6 protest?

    2. DaveSs
      December.31.2020 at 6:21 pm

      Here in Iowa we are still waiting for the Thanksgiving spike but daily new cases stubbornly continue to decline as they have been doing since the week before Thanksgiving.

      I’m sure any day now it will get here though

      1. Muzzled Woodchipper
        December.31.2020 at 6:33 pm

        It’s almost like no one knows what the fuck they’re talking about.

  7. Rob Misek
    December.31.2020 at 5:50 pm

    “ We do not deem individuals who become sick by engaging in known ‘risky behaviors’—unsafe sex, abuse of alcohol, drug use, poor diet, smoking, dangerous driving—as deserving of pain and misery….”

    Maybe that’s your problem.

  8. soldiermedic76
    December.31.2020 at 5:54 pm

    Good analysis Matt but I think Tony didn’t understand it or likely didn’t even read it. Because he was one of the first posters, doing exactly what the story warned against and the health experts you cited warned against.

    1. Tony
      December.31.2020 at 6:06 pm

      I have complicated feelings on this subject. I don’t advocate shaming anyone for anything, really, except being willfully stupid, but even then it usually has the opposite of the intended affect, since stupid people do not tend to emotionally react to things by finding books to read.

      Shame made AIDS much worse than it needed to be.

      But there weren’t government officials prancing around advocating that everyone buttfuck everyone else in order to achieve herd immunity either.

      But leave shame completely out of it. Jail the Republican fuckers for negligent homicide. I don’t care if they feel shame.

      1. soldiermedic76
        December.31.2020 at 6:32 pm

        “COVID is a contagious disease. You can get it even if you do everything “right”. And you might not get it even if you do things which are really unsafe. It’s possible for a restaurant to take all the right precautions to lower the COVID risk and still have a transmission occur; similarly, they can do nothing and avoid it.”
        “He continued: “Yet the press continues to *demand* that COVID numbers are a direct result of state policy…but only when it fits the insanely crude rubric of ‘red is bad, blue is good’. They are proffering an absolute fiction as if it was obviously true. And the insane thing (to me) is their confidence in this. They clearly believe this to be true when it is *obviously* untrue to anyone who has tried to weigh this idea against the data. They *clearly* have no idea what they are talking about but the speak as if they are experts.””
        From two different experts cited in the story, because it is obvious you didn’t read it.

        1. Muzzled Woodchipper
          December.31.2020 at 6:34 pm

          Tony: Uh, what?

      2. Don't look at me!
        December.31.2020 at 6:37 pm

        Shame Fauci made AIDS much worse than it needed to be.
        FTFY

  9. JFree
    December.31.2020 at 6:08 pm

    there is, in fact, “no epidemic of pandemic denial”:

    So they excluded the commenters here.

    1. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
      December.31.2020 at 6:19 pm

      Fuck you. Few here denied it exists, we think the solutions are more damaging than the fucking virus, whose lethality is not approaching levels needed to destroy an entire economy in order to combat it. Some people will die – is that a reason to push us further over the cliff into a society and economy closer to the former soviet union? I suspect you will live to regret your positions far more than I will.

      The level of self righteousness and insane credulity on the part of the left is approaching mass hysteria.

      1. Tony
        December.31.2020 at 6:24 pm

        How many hundreds of thousands have to die before it becomes enough to care about, to you? Or is it millions?

        1. Muzzled Woodchipper
          December.31.2020 at 6:36 pm

          How many tens of millions need to lose their livelihood are enough for you?

      2. JFree
        December.31.2020 at 6:34 pm

        Horseshit. Commenters are STILL claiming that this is basically the flu. That is denial of reality. More significantly, it is denial of the possibility of even publicly discussing what to do – by DEFINING the disease as insignificant.

    2. chemjeff radical individualist
      December.31.2020 at 6:27 pm

      There’s a statistics lesson in there somewhere.
      Someone should go teach this lesson to the MASSIVE VOTER FRAUD crew.

  10. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    December.31.2020 at 6:20 pm

    Well if you’re still reading Twitter, Vox, or any pile of garbage on the internet you get what you deserve.

Please to post comments