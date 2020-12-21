Education

An Anti-Racist Education for Middle Schoolers

District officials in San Diego evidently believe that the practice of grading students based on average scores is racist.

|

(Illustration: Joanna Andreasson)

K-12 students in large public school districts across the country spent much of the fall semester at home, a less-than-ideal result of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Zoom learning was hardly the only significant change to the education system. Some school districts are embracing trendy but dubious ideas about how to fight racism in the classroom.

The San Diego Unified School District, for instance, moved this fall to abolish its traditional grading system. Students will still receive letter grades, but they won't reflect average scores on papers, quizzes, and tests. Under the new system, pupils will not be penalized for failing to complete assignments or even show up for class, and teachers will give them extra opportunities to demonstrate their "mastery" of subjects. What constitutes mastery is not quite clear, but grades "shall not be influenced by behavior or factors that directly measure students' knowledge and skills in the content area," according to guidance from the district.

District officials evidently believe that the practice of grading students based on average scores is racist and that "anti-racism" demands a learning environment free of the pressure to turn in assignments on time. As evidence for the urgency of these changes, the district released data showing that minority students received more Ds and Fs than white students: Just 7 percent of whites received failing grades, compared to 23 percent of Native Americans, 23 percent of Hispanics, and 20 percent of black students.

"This is part of our honest reckoning as a school district," Vice President Richard Barrera told a local NBC affiliate. "If we're actually going to be an anti-racist school district, we have to confront practices like this that have gone on for years and years."

These changes to San Diego schools' grading system are an excellent example of a bureaucracy citing a noble-sounding goal (who could be against anti-racism?) to justify a policy that doesn't address the issue whatsoever. After all, eliminating these kinds of grades won't eliminate the underlying inequities that produced the disparate failure rates. It may actually cover those inequities up: Given that grades are a tool for evaluating students' progress, the district is essentially announcing that it will no longer gather as much evidence as it could about negative social phenomena it would presumably like to fix. Better grades do not mean students will suddenly have a better grasp of the material. They certainly won't be better prepared for college, where traditional grades are very much still a thing.

Indeed, this is a lot like "addressing" poverty by no longer tallying the number of homeless people—or, to use a timely example, like President Donald Trump's frustration that increasing COVID-19 testing makes the epidemic look worse. Coronavirus cases exist even if they go undetected; similarly, minority students who are falling behind their classmates will be falling behind even if their teachers aren't giving them Fs.

Getting rid of grades is an old idea: As far back as 1964, the Public Education Association urged high schools to stop using grades due to fears that students were deliberately choosing easier classes. "By eliminating percentage grading, students would no longer be tempted to obtain a more favorable final grade by enrolling in classes that are below their level of ability," said the association in a report obtained by The New York Times. But in the past, the concern was that grades tell us too little. Today, the concern seems to be that grades tell us too much.

A related push is occurring in the world of standardized testing. In 2020, California eliminated the SAT—a measure on which students of color have historically underperformed whites—as a mandatory requirement for applicants to state universities. Janet Napolitano, president of the University of California, is giving officials four years to propose a better and more equitable test; if one does not materialize, testing will cease to be an admissions factor entirely.

But this elides a serious problem for minority students: Other admissions criteria—such as legacy considerations and extracurricular activities—favor privileged applicants even more dramatically than grades and tests do. The wealthiest (and usually whitest) students have better access to résumé-padding activities. Yes, they can also hire tutors and take test prep courses, but there's only so much extra value to be extracted from such things. Grades and standardized tests have problems, but without them, the deck would be stacked against the underprivileged to an even greater degree.

Not all the demands from anti-racist education activists are unwise or unworkable. Diversify Our Narrative, a Black Lives Matter–affiliated organization for California college students, is pressing K-12 schools to make the study of history less Eurocentric and to add more minority-authored literature to the curriculum. Expanding students' choices is seldom a bad thing, and there's certainly room for schools to update their offerings with more Asian history, African art, South American literature, etc. These additions shouldn't be forced on teachers who don't know the subjects, but they should be allowed.

Unfortunately, the drive for anti-racism in the classroom often takes an unhelpful and performative tack. Poorly considered initiatives on college campuses have backfired dramatically while imperiling students' free speech and due process rights: Prohibitions on "microaggressions"—slight, unintentional racial offenses—have created incentives for students to call police hotlines and snitch on each other over petty grievances. Many professors are afraid that saying the wrong thing, even inadvertently, will produce a lengthy investigation that could cost them their jobs—and indeed, there are plenty of examples of such investigations taking place. Several have become virtually household names: Laura Kipnis, Nicholas Christakis, Bret Weinstein.

These ideas are gradually spreading from secondary to primary education. In August, Fairfax Public Schools in Virginia invited Ibram X. Kendi, an activist and author of the books How to Be an Antiracist and Antiracist Baby, to have a virtual conversation with principals, administrators, and teachers. Kendi, who was paid $20,000 to speak for one hour, believes that the Constitution should be amended to create a federal Department of Anti-Racism with the power to censor public officials who make racist statements. The district also bought $24,000 worth of his books, which argue that any arrangement producing unequal results along racial lines is racist by definition.

The fact of the matter is that the most racially disparate problem in K-12 right now has nothing to do with microaggressions, or grades and testing, or even curricula. It's that students in cities across the U.S. who rely on public education are stuck at home, while children in the same age cohorts who attend private schools have largely returned to class. New York City, D.C., Baltimore, Chicago, and countless other big districts have opted to keep schools closed, even though many working-class families depend on them to provide in-person instruction, guidance, and day care.

It's the same story in San Diego. Officials may want to provide an anti-racist education, but at present they aren't providing much of an education at all.

The misplaced priorities of big city school districts have not been lost on everyone. San Francisco Mayor London Breed, a Democrat, recently assailed her school district for moving forward with a costly plan to rename 44 supposedly problematically named schools (Washington, Lincoln, Jefferson, etc.). "In the midst of this once-in-a-century challenge, to hear that the District is focusing energy and resources on renaming schools—schools that they haven't even opened—is offensive," she said. "It's offensive to parents who are juggling their children's daily at-home learning schedules with doing their own jobs and maintaining their sanity."

No doubt many parents agree with her. What kids need most of all right now is a return to normalcy, not activist-driven social experimentation.

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Seamus
    December.21.2020 at 6:16 am

    Under the new system, pupils will not be penalized for failing to complete assignments or even show up for class, and teachers will give them extra opportunities to demonstrate their “mastery” of subjects.

    That term is racist.

    1. fipope1616
      December.21.2020 at 7:57 am

      1. cgr2727
        December.21.2020 at 8:45 am

        Big money for sitting at home doing two hours of easy work? Who let the union teachers into the bot farm?

        1. Earth Skeptic
          December.21.2020 at 10:09 am

          They learned to code. But still can’t spell.

          1. vefila
            December.21.2020 at 1:50 pm

    2. I, Woodchipper
      December.21.2020 at 11:36 am

      anyone who leaves their kid in a public school like this is a fool, or trapped.

      Actually that goes for pretty much all the public schools.

      1. TeresaHartmann
        December.21.2020 at 3:03 pm

    3. Juice
      December.21.2020 at 12:10 pm

      Government schools are racist and are funded by property taxes, so property taxes are racist and can no longer be tolerated.

    4. MarieHarper
      December.21.2020 at 3:24 pm

  2. Fm
    December.21.2020 at 6:59 am

    “they aren’t providing much of an education at all.”

    Feature not bug

  3. Longtobefree
    December.21.2020 at 7:30 am

    So if we aren’t teaching anything, and no work is required from the attendees, why do we need union teachers?
    The school district should just hire baby siters and admit the government can neither teach nor learn.

  4. horine8120
    December.21.2020 at 7:39 am

  5. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    December.21.2020 at 7:45 am

    “District officials in San Diego”

    As much as I love Reason.com, I do have one complaint. I’m disappointed in the tendency to highlight supposed problems in California. After all, California is exactly what all 50 states will look like after a few years of the Koch / Reason open borders policy — high degree of racial diversity, high degree of economic inequality, single-party Democratic control.

    Instead, Reason should be pointing out problems with the education system in, say, Utah.

    #LibertariansFor50Californias

    1. lap83
      December.21.2020 at 9:10 am

      “#LibertariansFor50Californias”

      Build the fourth wall!

    2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      December.21.2020 at 10:57 am

      What’s the District of Columbia, chopped liver?

      #LibertariansFor51Californias

      What are Puerto Rico and Guam, chopped liver?

      #LibertariansFor53Californias

      What was candidate Obama, chopped liver?

      #LibertariansFor57Californias

  6. Jerryskids
    December.21.2020 at 7:48 am

    Focusing solely on race is anti-racist in exactly the same way Antifa is anti-fascist. Which is the exact same way North Korea is a People’s Democratic Republic.

    1. JohannesDinkle
      December.21.2020 at 8:47 am

      I was the only white boy in my ninth grade middle school class. About ten to fifteen per cent of black parents are extremely involved in raising their children, policing manners and behaviors and checking homework every evening. Some of the rest, maybe a third, are more casual, like the majority of white parents, including mine. The rest don’t seem to care at all what their kids are up to. Those kids probably are not doing any remote learning at all.
      Most of the problems in the black community are, in my opinion, the result of this lack of interest in the difficult parts of parenting.
      The Chinese immigrant students, having to learn a new language and having parents at least as poor as the rest of us, did very well at school because they had fathers and mothers deeply concerned about behavior and learning.

      1. Earth Skeptic
        December.21.2020 at 10:10 am

        So having good parents is racist?

        1. NoVaNick
          December.21.2020 at 10:28 am

          Yes, the only anti-racist solution is to have the benevolent democrat government almighty be the parent for all.

          1. Earth Skeptic
            December.21.2020 at 11:29 am

            Well, not too benevolent to the white kids.

          2. OneSimpleLesson
            December.21.2020 at 12:28 pm

            Brave New World for all!

  7. Olivia_John
    December.21.2020 at 7:58 am

  8. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    December.21.2020 at 8:14 am

    It’s government funded daycare anyway. If you cared about your kids education you wouldn’t trust the government to teach them.

    1. JesseAz
      December.21.2020 at 2:00 pm

      Not all schools are bad, just the public ones.

  9. Mickey Rat
    December.21.2020 at 8:19 am

    Because in adulthood, no one is ever expected to finish their work on a schedule.

    School, in part is supposed to be training kids for life. This type of pedagogic experiment are setting the students up for long term failure as adults.

    1. Fm
      December.21.2020 at 9:02 am

      “Because in adulthood, no one is ever expected to finish their work on a schedule.”

      To be fair, education isn’t training for the workforce, and people who parrot your point never seem to get that.

      1. Earth Skeptic
        December.21.2020 at 10:13 am

        To be unfair (like life), any expectation of how people will be rewarded for their productive efforts depends largely in what they are capable of doing. And education just happens to be a huge part of that (as educators constantly tell us).

      2. Quo Usque Tandem
        December.21.2020 at 12:41 pm

        “To be fair, education isn’t training for the workforce, and people who parrot your point never seem to get that.”

        So what the fuck IS it for then? I must have lived under the wrong impression that securing essential literacy WAS related to being a functional and productive adult for the rest of your life.

    2. Jerryskids
      December.21.2020 at 9:08 am

      School, in part is supposed to be training kids for life. This type of pedagogic experiment are setting the students up for long term failure as adults.

      You should fear that it’s not setting them up for failure. Look at how many corporations have diversity departments that carry this shit over into the business world – just about all of them. This nonsense is an absolute drag on corporate productivity, it’s downright anti-productive, but it’s a sweet gig for the administrative class, those people who don’t actually know a damn thing about making shit but nonetheless feel fully qualified to tell other people how shit should be made.

      1. sarcasmic
        December.21.2020 at 9:10 am

        This nonsense is an absolute drag on corporate productivity, it’s downright anti-productive, but it’s a sweet gig for the administrative class, those people who don’t actually know a damn thing about making shit but nonetheless feel fully qualified to tell other people how shit should be made.

        Government: the idiots who tell the experts how to do their job.

        1. JesseAz
          December.21.2020 at 2:01 pm

          Yet you preferred to expand it in the last election.

        2. JesseAz
          December.21.2020 at 2:02 pm

          By the way, your deference to “experts” says a lot, as many of them self declare themselves as such. Have you ever seen a 10 year engineer go back for his Ph.D ? The experts often don’t know as much as the person who actually applied said knowledge.

      2. Jerryskids
        December.21.2020 at 9:18 am

        AOC would be the perfect example of this shit – the fact that she graduated cum laude from Boston University with a degree in Economics should be an utter embarrassment to BU for exposing just how meaningless that degree is, AOC is a moron who doesn’t know a goddamn thing about economics.

        1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
          December.21.2020 at 11:00 am

          Hey now! Someone who graduated cum laude with a degree in French isn’t expected to speak only French. Why do you expect AOC to speak economics all the time?

          1. Earth Skeptic
            December.21.2020 at 11:31 am

            Maybe BU gave her that degree on the condition that she never speak economics.

        2. A Thinking Mind
          December.21.2020 at 1:01 pm

          Actually her understanding of economics is probably precisely reflective of what she was taught. That flawed Marxist economic model, built on the labor theory of value, was probably exactly what they were teaching.

          1. JesseAz
            December.21.2020 at 2:03 pm

            Freshmen level understanding of systems often described as ideal.

    3. H. Farnham
      December.21.2020 at 9:22 am

      Well, to be fair, this new approach does a very good job of preparing them for a UBI. No need to “directly measure students’ knowledge and skills in the content area” when the only adult-world content area is to simply exist.

      1. Quo Usque Tandem
        December.21.2020 at 12:43 pm

        I suspect that is part of the game plan; but then, once we have UBI, what will we need government [K-12] daycare for?

        1. H. Farnham
          December.21.2020 at 1:52 pm

          You can’t really expect people to parent their own children, that’s crazy talk. Also, without public school, how will folks know right-think from wrong-think?

  10. Sarms58
    December.21.2020 at 8:25 am

    Great experiment…we’ll get to see how people do when they’ve been taught that meeting due dates with high quality work isn’t necessary for success….unfortunately there are a limited number of positions for politicians…

  11. Marshal
    December.21.2020 at 8:42 am

    They certainly won’t be better prepared for college, where traditional grades are very much still a thing.

    Thus the creation of Grievance Studies Departments. Further if you switch your claim of future harm to the work world then we understand why they want to create jobs in academia and government – environments they control and can ensure have no requirements other than making the racial balancing work out.

  12. Social Justice is neither
    December.21.2020 at 9:00 am

    Sorry Robby, anti-racism has no saving features. Even focusing on “less eurocentric history” just dilutes what the students can know about the past shaping their immediate environment.

    The rest of it is just a means to destroy thought and the progress of western civilization over the past 300 years. Congratulations, you and your post-modernist allies are winning the future, this is what that looks like you ignorant progressive dipshit.

    1. jdgalt1
      December.21.2020 at 11:51 am

      +100. We need Trump’s ban on so-called Critical Race Theory extended to the states. CRT is not just absurd, it is also a set of malicious lies intended to destroy everything that is good about America. It has no place in our country.

    2. sparkstable
      December.21.2020 at 12:07 pm

      I teach history in a low socio-economic school, majority Hispanic. It is very rare to have a student come into the 10th grade with any concept of history, much less American history, or even a general idea of what even constitutes “the West” (don’t even try to get them to understand something other than “the West”).

      We have limited time to teach thousands of years of history. So we have to decide what is focused on. I have continuously pushed for, and have general agreement from the other history teachers, a system of determining global impact, and more specifically impact on our studentsives as humans living in middle America in 2020. That means all the African history prior to the slave trade is ignored because other than just a handful of things… what global impact was felt by African ideas as compared to our direct history to Europe? Mexican students need to learn about Greece, Rome, Europe. Spain, Columbus, the spread of Spanish culture, etc. Nearly 100% of who they are today is comprised of literally 0% Aztec, Mayan, Incan, Olmec traditions. Those people don’t even exist… but the cultural ancestors of the Spanish who later merged with English and French and Germanic and Dutch cultures in the Americas… that is who they are. They ARE culturally white. There isn’t any way around that. Sure, we can look back and say “Man… what the colonists did was pretty bad. It is sad whole cultures were lost.” Doesn’t change the fact my students speak a Latin language and a Latin/Germanic Frankenstein language (English, lol). They live in a place based on democratic ideals from Greece, Humanism of the Renaissance, the Scientific Revolution, Enlightenment ideals, etc… all which came from Europe. And not because the Europeans where naturally better by the virtue of their skin color… it just WAS that those ideas came from there and not elsewhere. Had the Indian subcontinent had the Industrial Revolution then we would study them a lot more. We don’t even talk about Russia… one of the important countries in the world, until we reach the early 1900s because before then… while cool things happened there (just as with Asia and everywhere else) those things didn’t have the same immediate impact on OUR lives which exist in both the HERE and NOW… both of which are constrained to a Western society, regardless of what one feels about that.

      1. Red Rocks White Privilege
        December.21.2020 at 12:35 pm

        Any secondary school history teacher that tries to cover the breadth of the subject is doomed to failure, especially for middle schoolers who are more likely staring at the girls in class, or thinking about what they’re going to do during the weekend, than focusing on what’s being taught.

        Like you pointed out, you really have to hone in on what your overall theme for the year is and how that applies to the students you’re teaching. And you’re right, there’s no point in Mexican or Guatemalan immigrant students being immersed in Aztec or Mayan history in middle school. They can get that shit in Mexico or Guatemala if it’s really that important to the parents.

      2. A Thinking Mind
        December.21.2020 at 1:08 pm

        Yep. There were very good reasons history curriculum was primarily a history of western civilizations. It’s not that it’s the only thing that matters, but it’s necessary that you give children the baseline understanding of how their own culture was shaped before you can start showing them contra-examples. They have some minimal understanding of what their own society is like, and the purpose of history is to give them the basics to understand WHY it’s structured the way it is.

        They have no fucking idea what life is like in India or China or Uganda. They just don’t have the baseline experience necessary to see to evaluate how those societies operate. There’s zero point to giving them a historical model to show how those societies have reached their current point when they have no baseline for their own culture.

  13. sarcasmic
    December.21.2020 at 9:09 am

    Those who understand equality know that certain inferior races need special treatment. Only racists treat everyone the same.

    1. Jerryskids
      December.21.2020 at 9:28 am

      As I’ve said many times, black people all think alike because they’re born that way, the same holds true for women, for gays, for Hispanics, for every other identity group – they all have these immutable characteristics and anybody who steps outside these bounds are “inauthentic” or the victims of a “false consciousness”.

      Except for straight white males. Straight white males can actually choose how they think and what they think, how they behave and react, they can be trained to think differently. Doesn’t that suggest that straight white males are superior beings to other classes of human beings in that they are endowed with free will in a way that other people are not?

    2. JesseAz
      December.21.2020 at 2:05 pm

      You claimed a few months ago that democrats were not pushing equity over equality. Are you ready to admit as such today?

  14. Earth Skeptic
    December.21.2020 at 9:19 am

    “District officials evidently believe that the practice of grading students based on average scores is racist and that “anti-racism” demands a learning environment free of the pressure to turn in assignments on time.”

    That’s correct, since we now know that “work” is a racist white construct.

    1. sarcasmic
      December.21.2020 at 9:21 am

      Work is cultural appropriation from white people.

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        December.21.2020 at 11:05 am

        No work is cultural appropriation from enslaved workers, because the white masters and overseers never did a day’s worth of work in their entire lives.

        Furthermore, expecting descendants of enslaved workers to continue working under the threat of starving or going to jail for appropriating their ancestors’ masters’ descendants’ property is just more enslaving.

        1. Marshal
          December.21.2020 at 12:30 pm

          expecting descendants of enslaved

          It’s overwhelmingly likely everyone alive is descended from slaves.

  15. Earth Skeptic
    December.21.2020 at 9:24 am

    “This is part of our honest reckoning as a school district,” Vice President Richard Barrera told a local NBC affiliate. “If we’re actually going to be an anti-racist school district, we have to confront practices like this that have gone on for years and years.”

    Definition of racism: a belief that race is the primary determinant of human traits and capacities and that racial differences produce an inherent superiority of a particular race (at least the pre-woke MW definition).

    So no more KKK and BLM T-shirts at school?

  16. Kungpowderfinger
    December.21.2020 at 9:47 am

    Janet Napolitano, president of the University of California, is giving officials four years to propose a better and more equitable test…

    Hello parents’ social scores.

  17. Kungpowderfinger
    December.21.2020 at 9:55 am

    Sample of future AP English test:

    Harrison Bergeron is an example of

    A) Satire
    B) Parody
    C) Wrongthink
    D) This question is racist

    1. Earth Skeptic
      December.21.2020 at 11:33 am

      I reject the racist white construct of tests! And English! And Advanced Placement based on anything besides personal oppression scores!

    2. I, Woodchipper
      December.21.2020 at 11:44 am

      ^ genius.
      I laughed out loud reading this. Bravo.

  18. Ben_
    December.21.2020 at 10:32 am

    If they say any race is worse or more guilty or more at fault than any other race in any way, they can and should be sued for discrimination. They have deep pockets.

  19. NoVaNick
    December.21.2020 at 10:33 am

    Here’s an idea-give all black/ brown/ native/ trans kids a B+ just for writing their names and an A if they attempt even answering a single question or writing a sentence. Meanwhile, white and Asian kids cannot receive any grade higher than a C and their parents will have to pay into a social justice fund if they send them to a private school or home school them. Surprised nobody has proposed this.

  20. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    December.21.2020 at 10:42 am

    I can teach a history class there! African history, from tribes enslaving people to child soldiers and 8 year old hookes.

  21. Bubba Jones
    December.21.2020 at 10:55 am

    This year has been a complete cluster fuck from the perspective of handing out assignments, turning them in, and getting them graded.

    Every teacher has essentially been making it up as they go along, and even when they do it well, each teacher is doing it differently. It’s a full time job helping my kid keep on top of all the daily crap.

    Throw in a mix of in person and virtual kids, and it just gets harder. One of my kids would be failing if both her parents had to work full time at jobs that weren’t zoom-centric.

    So yes, it’s urgent to do something now, administratively, and it’s also logical to hope this is a 1 year issue that will solve itself faster than any government agency could build out a robust solution.

    Prediction: 5 years from now we’ll have a new pandemic-response system that will be completely useless by the time it’s needed at some far future date.

    So, yes, I’m TOTALLY on board with a system that just gives everyone a minimum of a C this year and moves on. Almost none of my kid’s 8th grade curriculum is shit she will actually need to remember.

    1. sparkstable
      December.21.2020 at 12:26 pm

      IF schools taught things that had any, major, real practical purpose in life (beyond some basic algebra, basic literacy, AMD basic understandings of social studies concepts like justice, equality, freedom… and some basic science like “gravity is real, if you try to fly off of a building your brains will put out of your skull… and don’t smoke stuff just because it burns… that will kill you too… and fire is hot)…. then I would disagree. Learn the basics or try again.

      But for most of what comes next? Yeah… I would LOVE for kids to appreciate Voltair and Shakespear and Locke… but I didn’t when I was young and look at me now (at least I think I turned out fine, lol). Should a kid at 15 really be prevented from getting one step closer to their current dream job of automotive mechanic or nurse (the top jobs my students want) because they didn’t really “get” The Prince or how to calculate the log of an imaginary integer (yeah, I don’t even know if that math thing is really a thing… and I do fine in the world.. why give a kid an F for not knowing that???)

      1. Muzzled Woodchipper
        December.21.2020 at 1:25 pm

        Because it’s a valid indicator of aptitude.

        Do we really want kids who might otherwise fail advanced math courses to go without that failing indicator, only to try to pursue engineering? Is that better for them?

        Knowing that one is not good at something is every bit as important as knowing what one is good at.

    2. A Thinking Mind
      December.21.2020 at 1:13 pm

      We should start wondering why Europe is sending their kids back to school, when the US, who is less lockdown-happy than most European nations, is refusing to open them. It seems that one of the main reasons is that the teachers unions in Europe are not nearly as strong as in the US.

      Then we should perhaps wonder what good a teachers’ union is when it’s actually restricting educational opportunities.

      1. Claptrap
        December.21.2020 at 3:08 pm

        As if that’s at all on the unions’ radar. At best it’s a beneficial side effect of lobbying for increased spending on teacher compensation and a more comfortable work environment.

  22. Cal Cetín
    December.21.2020 at 11:06 am

    “part of our honest reckoning”

    Not honest in the least.

  23. Rob Misek
    December.21.2020 at 12:00 pm

    The Canadian Supreme Court has ruled that truth can be hate speech, illegal. So much for the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. The cancel culture at the highest level.

    How can we address racism if it’s racist to do so? Hell we can’t even identify what it is.

    Eventually the way to combat racism wii be to punish those who falsely claim racism as severely as those who are convicted of it.

    1. Rob Misek
      December.21.2020 at 12:08 pm

      “In a statement that has practically received universal condemnation from both left and right, the Supreme Court Judge Rothstein wrote that “truthful statements can be presented in a manner that would meet the definition of hate speech, and not all truthful statements must be free from restriction.”“

      http://www.lifesitenews.com/news/whatcott-supreme-court-labelled-truth-hate-speech-in-homosexuality-case

  24. ananimasu
    December.21.2020 at 12:35 pm

    This article uses the term “anti-racism” as if it were a term with a clear, unambiguous and commonly understood meaning. It is not. It is like when a Christian speaks of “the fear of God” or being “born again” – you don’t use these terms unless you’re in the cult, and they don’t have the same level of meaning as normal terms.

    Is opposition to racial discrimination against whites anti-racist? Is a prejudice that black students are stupid and need more help anti-racist? Is anti-racism opposed to racism?

    Journalists reporting on cult events to the general public are expected to describe the situation from an outside perspective. Do better.

    1. JesseAz
      December.21.2020 at 2:07 pm

      Lol. The thought process of post modernists to declare their ideas sane. No, everyone knows what anti racism means. It is the opposite of not being racist.

  25. Quo Usque Tandem
    December.21.2020 at 12:54 pm

    “…eliminating these kinds of grades won’t eliminate the underlying inequities that produced the disparate failure rates. It may actually cover those inequities up:”

    So “poor kids CAN be as smart as white kids!” I can’t wait until this level of wokeness makes it way into medical schools!

    1. Muzzled Woodchipper
      December.21.2020 at 1:28 pm

      Never hire an engineer who graduated from a CA school is going to be a real thing.

      1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
        December.21.2020 at 1:55 pm

        I work in CA. We have engineers that went to every school you can imagine, and when I get a team together that has to hit a tight deadline on a highly technical project I pick the guy that went to devry for 2 years over the ucla masters in ee

      2. JesseAz
        December.21.2020 at 2:09 pm

        I can name 2 MIT grads at my engineering firm. Both have said they wouldn’t hire anyone from MIT. A few times we have hired from the “top” schools and in each instance they wanted to treat their job as their own college department instead of actually producing something for the company.

  26. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    December.21.2020 at 3:32 pm

    When do we just admit that the long march on the institutions is complete?

Please to post comments