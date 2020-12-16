Free Trade

Josh Hawley's Latest Plan To Hike Tariffs Would Be a Win for China

Shutting down the GSP program would reduce economic growth in developing countries and raise taxes on American importers.

(Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Newscom)

The latest legislative proposal being pushed by Sen. Josh Hawley (R–Mo.) aims for what might be thought of as the Triple Crown of contemporary conservatism. It misunderstands economics and the benefits of global trade, promises to hurt people who have done nothing wrong, and wraps itself in a feigned sense of toughness while actually doing more to help China than America.

Hawley's bill, introduced on December 8, would temporarily shutter the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) program, a 1974 law that grants special import status to goods received from certain developing nations. The GSP program is a unilateral trade policy—that is, America reduces its tariffs to allow more imports from nations that qualify for GSP status even if those countries don't do the same in return—that recognizes the fundamental benefits of free trade. American businesses and consumers can buy duty-free imports, while businesses in those GSP nations gain access to the world's largest economy, which helps them grow.

Think of the GSP program as a libertarian form of foreign aid. Rather than throwing money at developing countries, it simply removes barriers to trade and lets the international market create growth.

Hawley wants to suspend the GSP program because he has a zero-sum view of trade and economic growth. If a developing country is getting special treatment, that means American workers must be losing out.

"Trade programs should protect American workers and help their families to prosper, not benefit foreign nations or mega-corporations," he said in a statement announcing the bill. "Yet, for decades our trade policy has decimated millions of American jobs. It's time to put workers at the center of our trade policy."

Under the terms of his bill, the Trade Preference Reform and Worker Protection Act, the GSP program would be suspended until unemployment in the United States falls below 4 percent—and it would be suspended again whenever America's unemployment rises above that threshold, which is most of the time.

Cutting off beneficial trade terms with developing countries won't help American manufacturing workers because they're not competing to make the same products. Under the terms of the GSP program, the lowered tariffs for GSP imports do not apply to goods deemed "import-sensitive"—that is, items widely produced in the United States whose industry lobbyists have convinced Congress that more international competition would be bad. Textiles and shoes, for example, are excluded from the GSP program. According to the Congressional Research Service, a think tank housed within Congress, the most common items imported via the GSP program are "travel goods" and "jewelry."

Unless American workers are going to start producing handmade Thai jewelry, Hawley's bill doesn't have much to offer. On the flip side, he would actually be hiking tariff costs on American businesses that continue to import goods from former GSP nations.

And while it wouldn't help American workers, Hawley's proposal would deal a serious blow to poor people running small businesses in those developing nations. A 2016 report from the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative found that "trade expansion induced by greater access to the U.S. market caused a significant acceleration in the growth rates of developing countries."

Perhaps in the hopes that other conservatives will ignore the actual reality of what he's proposing, Hawley staff have been wrongly presenting the GSP proposal as an attack on China. Facing criticism on Twitter, Kyle Plotkin, Hawley's chief of staff, defended the proposal by invoking the threat of American jobs being offshored to China.

Except, well, China isn't part of the GSP program at all. Ironically, terminating the GSP program would probably boost China by effectively raising American tariffs on imports from countries that compete with China. A 2019 survey of American importers found that if GSP was terminated, one-third of them would source more goods from China.

Hawley and his staff seem to be "paying a little too much attention to Twitter and not enough attention to the facts," Patrick Hedger, vice president of policy for the Taxpayers Protection Alliance, a free market nonprofit, tells Reason. "There are serious consequences to politics like this. Governing based on likes and retweets by playing to knee-jerk populism won't help anyone, besides maybe the politician engaged in it."

Though Hawley's bill is unlikely to become law, it's still worth noting because of what it says about the senator's view of free trade, as well as his populist approach to lawmaking that ignores inconvenient facts. After all, what he's proposing is a policy that would blame foreigners—not even immigrants, but literally people who haven't even tried to come here—for America's own economic problems, which the policy change itself would not fix. And in his rush to condemn free trade for all that is wrong with the world, he's not standing up to China but potentially handing it a larger share of global trade.

It is remarkable that Hawley has managed to pack so much of the ethos of Trump-era economic nationalism into a three-page bill, but that's what makes him a rising star.

Bryan Riley, director of the free trade initiative at the National Taxpayers Union Foundation, a free market think tank, describes Hawley's proposal as a "pro-communist China bill to encourage production in China instead of in developing countries" that are currently eligible for GSP.

"If you want to get tough on China," says Riley, "it would seem to make sense to reduce barriers to imports from other countries."

But it wouldn't be economic nationalism if it made sense.

  5. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    December.16.2020 at 11:59 am

    Two statements in this article struck me:
    Think of the GSP program as a libertarian form of foreign aid.

    and

    “trade expansion induced by greater access to the U.S. market caused a significant acceleration in the growth rates of developing countries.”

    I don’t know what Hawley’s intent is with this bill. I haven’t read it. I don’t much listen to or follow Hawley because on balance, I see much greater threats to the constitutional Union than Hawley.

    But, it’s possible to look at this bill as… not a way to “get China” but perhaps a way to strengthen or… reinvigorate US manufacturing.

    Will his bill work? Don’t know. My gut feeling is that it probably won’t. But given the two statements above, my first response is… our national trade policy should NOT be in the interests of other nations. It should be in the sole interest of the US, full stop.

    If our trade policy is built around helping another nation’s manufacturing and economy, then we’re probably doing it wrong.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      December.16.2020 at 12:04 pm

      To dig into possible reasoning, I don’t know what Hawley’s inbox looks like. But it’s possible… given the two statements from the article I quoted above, that there are small manufacturers who’ve been put out of business because they couldn’t compete with the cheap labor of “country X” who manufactures “product X” that “American company X” used to manufacture locally.

      If the goal of the GSP is to “help country X prosper and grow”, then I could see how Sen. Hawley might have some constituent emails from constituents who might be skeptical of… or take a dim view of the GSP.

      1. sarcasmic
        December.16.2020 at 12:06 pm

        Did you read the article? These targeted countries are manufacturing products that are not made here, and the stuff we make isn’t made there. There’s no competition. It’s just politicians disregarding economics because that’s what politicians do.

        1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
          December.16.2020 at 12:14 pm

          I did read the article. That’s why I’m asking if the idea was to reinvigorate us manufacturing, so products that “[used to be made here but] aren’t made here now” might return, or… maybe there are people interested in manufacturing those things but simply can’t start them up.

          Again, I was careful to say that I don’t know if Hawley’s bill will be effective, and I’ll repeat, my gut feeling suggests it probably won’t. But there may be more calculated and logical reasoning behind the bill than “Hawley don’t know nuthin’ bout them thar free markets”. Especially when the article itself admits that the GSP is… pretty much straight up in the manufacturing interests of other nations.

          1. sarcasmic
            December.16.2020 at 12:17 pm

            But there may be more calculated and logical reasoning behind the bill than “Hawley don’t know nuthin’ bout them thar free markets”.

            I’m sure there is. And I’m sure it’s based upon bad economics, just like protectionism and other idiotic policies that have targeted benefits and dispersed harm.

        2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
          December.16.2020 at 12:21 pm

          To respond directly to your point:

          a think tank housed within Congress, the most common items imported via the GSP program are “travel goods” and “jewelry.”

          Unless American workers are going to start producing handmade Thai jewelry,

          To suggest that America never in its history manufactured hand-made jewelry and travel goods is patently false. It’s possible that there are small manufacturers interested in creating those things but find they can’t compete. Again, I’m merely speculating. It’s entirely possible that Hawley pulled the GSP out of his ass and threw it in his toolset to reinvigorate US manufacturing. But I’m growing skeptical of articles which suggest there’s never any reasoning behind a bill or idea that comes from a politician.

          Someone’s whispering in his ear, the only trick is to find out who.

          Or did you think that California AB-5 was just pulled out of some legislator’s hat?

          1. sarcasmic
            December.16.2020 at 12:25 pm

            Nobody said American never made those things. The point is that these other countries can do it more cheaply, and the consumer benefits. Comparative advantage and all that.

            1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
              December.16.2020 at 12:37 pm

              I completely agree with you that other countries can produce those things more cheaply, and the consumer benefits. But I think there’s a discussion to be had about employment and prosperity of people along various economic bands.

              All I’m saying is, if America’s GDP is improving, and America moves into a high-skilled labor disposition, engineers, skilled IT people, managers etc., but employment is shrinking everywhere else– and further, the ‘consumer class’ is essentially restricted to those higher-earning economic bands, I’m not opposed to discussing how to address imbalances when entire communities are eviscerated from a job-prospect point of view.

              I understand no one will fix it with ‘just the one thing’. There are regulatory issues, employment regulations, environmental regulations, wage minimums, insurance requirements, safety regulations… all tie together into a Gordian knot that have increasingly made it hard to employ people at the lower end of the band– if not downright hostile to the concept. All I’m saying is it’s not “unlibertarian” to ask questions about policies which might bring a group of marginalized Americans back into the fold, even if it might make consumer goods slightly more expensive– to the upper third of the economic band.

              1. sarcasmic
                December.16.2020 at 12:43 pm

                All I’m saying is it’s not “unlibertarian” to ask questions about policies which might bring a group of marginalized Americans back into the fold, even if it might make consumer goods slightly more expensive– to the upper third of the economic band.

                I disagree about that being “unlibertarian.” Do a thought experiment and take that idea to its logical conclusion. Which marginalized Americans do you help? What if the competition is from California, not China? And when you make stuff more expensive you make it more expensive for everyone, not just the upper third. It amounts to a regressive tax to keep people employed who would have otherwise lost their jobs to competition and innovation.

    2. sarcasmic
      December.16.2020 at 12:04 pm

      But, it’s possible to look at this bill as… not a way to “get China” but perhaps a way to strengthen or… reinvigorate US manufacturing.

      Did you know that US manufacturing output has never been greater? There’s a shitload of manufacturing going on. What’s down is manufacturing employment. If you want to reinvigorate US manufacturing jobs then you should outlaw automation. Then we can get back to the 50s utopia of mindless, repetitive, assembly line work.

      1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        December.16.2020 at 12:12 pm

        I don’t know if that’s true. It might be… I’d like to see some data on that. I work for a billion dollar manufacturing company that can’t outsource manufacturing fast enough. Everything has been pivoted to India, China, Mexico and a few other tiny nations.

        We are an “American manufacturer” based in America, but all the jobs we provide are high-skilled engineering, design and IT positions. Which is great for engineers, designers and IT people. We provide very few… what some might call ‘working class’ wage jobs. No factory line workers etc. So I don’t know if our company would come under an statistical umbrella of an “American manufacturer operating in the US”.

        Two years ago, our company bought out a factory in Canada, fired everyone and moved the manufacturing to Mexico. Up to that point, that company had been the largest employer in the small Canadian town. Needless to say, the Canadians did not take much solace in the libertarian foreign aid and economic growth that Mexico saw.

        I’m not against free trade, and I don’t have much of an opinion on the GSP because it’s another one of the billions of trade policies the US whose effects are almost impossible to quantify on a case-by-case basis.

        But I don’t pretend that our economic policies (even if good for the concept of free trade) don’t have any economic consequences for people who might exist within certain discreet bands of that economy.

        1. sarcasmic
          December.16.2020 at 12:15 pm

          https://cafehayek.com/?s=manufacturing

          1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
            December.16.2020 at 12:29 pm

            Thank you for the link. There’s a lot of reading there, and I’m sure to agree with a lot of it, but right off the bat, there are things I see that miss the point. But I can’t respond to hose right now. But this was the first thing that popped up that I was talking about before

            My company *might* be included in those statistics. We’re an American Manufacturer. Our output is growing. We are growing as a company. Does that show up in the statistics? If so then those statistics aren’t telling the whole story. All they’re doing is reporting that a manufacturing company, headquartered in the US is increasing production, profits are going up and we’re, in general, doing well. While firing all of our factory workers and sending them to Mexico and China.

            Meaning that while the company itself is doing well, and hiring high skilled local workers, we shrank our employment of people at the lower band of the economic scale.

            If that graph includes companies like mine, then it’s not helpful in determining the employability of Americans across the board.

            1. sarcasmic
              December.16.2020 at 12:32 pm

              “Figures don’t lie, but liars figure.” -Mark Twain

              You may be right. It’s not important enough to me to spend a bunch of time digging into it. If you decide to, let me know what you find out.

