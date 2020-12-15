Brickbat: When Seconds Count

The Taiwanese government fined a man $3,500 for violating his coronavirus quarantine for eight seconds. The man, a migrant worker from the Philippines, left the hotel room he was confined to, walked down the hall, and left something at the door of a friend who is quarantining at the same hotel, then returned to his room. Staff saw him on security video and reported him to the Department of Health. People under quarantine in Taiwan are not allowed to leave their hotel rooms for any amount of time.