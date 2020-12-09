Brickbat: Ignoring the Experts

Two separate federal lawsuits are challenging an Oregon coronavirus relief program that will funnel $62 million in CARES Act funding solely to black Oregonians, saying it unconstitutionally discriminates against those of other races. In fact, the legislature passed the law despite advice from its own lawyers that it was unconstitutional. In an opinion, the lawyers warned that, absent findings of explicit discrimination that the fund would redress, the program would be unconstitutional. "We are not aware of any evidentiary findings by the legislature or the Emergency Board in support of the (program)," they wrote.