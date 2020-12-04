Election 2020

Trump Has Only Himself To Blame for Losing the Election

Trump could have reined in his Twitter attacks, surrounded himself with truth-tellers rather than sycophants, and reached out to other voters. He didn't. That's why he lost.

|

(Doug Mills/picture alliance / Consolidated News Photos/Newscom)

If I argued that a group of highly intelligent, but nefarious aliens invaded the bodies of California's lawmakers in order to destroy our lovely state, you might expect me to share a little evidence to support those startling claims. The onus should always rest with the promoters of conspiracy theories to prove them true, not with the rest of us to disprove them.

Perhaps California officials embrace inexplicably destructive policy measures because they cling to misguided political ideologies. Maybe there is some other plausible explanation related to the state's unique culture or politics. We should consider many theories—is it something in the water?—before arriving at extraterrestrial invasions.

Likewise, it's time for President Donald Trump's supporters to consider that, quite possibly, there are reasons beyond a vast voter-fraud conspiracy that explain his decisive loss. The president and his legal advocates have argued that Trump actually won by millions of votes, Democratic operatives stuffed ballots (but were too stupid to fix down-ticket races), and rigged electronic voting software.

Maybe those local GOP election officials who dispute those claims were actually helping Biden. A dark, deep-state secret might also explain why the Department of Homeland Security disputed them. It's hard to prove a negative. I suppose the only reason you dispute my thesis about aliens is that they have also invaded your body. Prove me wrong.

Meanwhile, the judicial system, which still mercifully relies on evidence, has put a damper on the lunacy. Several judges slammed the campaign's allegations and even Trump's lawyers have backtracked in court. The Trump team has won two minor victories involving a minuscule number of irregular votes, but it has lost 35 cases.

Obviously, one can always find examples of fraud (and suppression) in any election involving 157 million votes. Governments run elections. They can be inefficient and incompetent. Stating that obvious fact, however, is a long way from proving widespread voter corruption.

"This court has been presented with strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations, unpled in the operative complaint and unsupported by evidence," ruled a Pennsylvania judge last week. "(T)his cannot justify the disenfranchisement of a single voter, let alone all the voters of its sixth most populated state." The judge has a point—or maybe he was in on it, too.

Trump's supporters may take solace in these nostrums, but the explanation is obvious. The Democratic ticket simply received more votes than the Republican one. Trumpworld's disbelief reminds me of that debunked factoid about a New York reporter who, after Nixon won the presidency, supposedly said the outcome was impossible because no one she knew voted for him. Americans need to get out more.

Why did the president lose by more than 6 million votes (albeit by slim margins in several states)? There are two ways to win. Candidates can expand their base and win new supporters, or energize their base and count on an enormous turnout. Trump spent his presidency placating his core constituency, which voted in droves. But Trump's opponents were even more motivated.

Years ago, a controversial conservative writer named Sam Francis called on the GOP to foment a "Middle American Revolution" that counterbalanced Democratic power in big cities and among minority voters by appealing to the interests of the nation's mostly white working-class voters. Trump followed that strategy closely, which is how in 2016 he achieved unexpected victories in the previously Democratic-leaning Rust Belt.

This approach explains Trump's focus on curbing immigration, avoiding military conflicts, promoting tariffs, embracing social conservatism, and heightening the culture wars. I agree with pulling back our international commitments (although Trump's successes were mainly rhetorical) and a few of his other policy objectives, but I found this agenda to be unnecessarily divisive and, at times, troublingly authoritarian.

Nevertheless, Trump has remade the Republican Party, even as he went down in defeat. By focusing almost exclusively on working-class voters, Trump built support in older, economically depressed regions and in rural America—but he did so at the expense of the nation's growing suburbs, where voters often turned away from his bluster. Politically speaking, it seemed like a bad trade.

In reality, the president could have appealed to both areas and cruised to a comfortable re-election margin. Many Trump supporters can't fathom why Republicans did well in congressional races, but lost the presidency. Again, simple analysis is more compelling than a fanciful theory. Many people—myself included—usually vote for Republican legislators, but found one particular Republican officeholder to be unworthy.

We tired of the president's conspiracy-mongering, whining, incessant tweeting, dishonesty, incompetence, and failure to grow into the office. The president could have tried to, at times, unite the country. He could have reined in his attacks, surrounded himself with truth-tellers rather than sycophants, and reached out to other voters. He didn't. That's why he lost. It had nothing to do with fraudulent voting or aliens.

This column was first published in The Orange County Register.

Steven Greenhut is western region director for the R Street Institute and was previously the Union-Tribune's California columnist.

  1. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
    December.4.2020 at 8:02 am

    What else would you expect from a reality TV star? Sycophants and butt-lickers are all he knows.

    1. Earth Skeptic
      December.4.2020 at 9:01 am

      But enough about Obama…

    2. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      December.4.2020 at 9:08 am

      Why didn’t rural whites support Trump and his half trillion dollar “Platinum Plan” for blacks?

  2. Adans smith
    December.4.2020 at 8:05 am

    I think the covid, lockdowns and the tanking economy, of which he had no control over, was more to blame.

    1. albo
      December.4.2020 at 9:05 am

      Then why wasn’t there a blue wave? The GOP dominated the down ballot races. The Ds flipped no GOP state legislatures. They lost ground in the House and didn’t win the Senate.

      If voters wanted Democrats in control to fix things, they didn’t do it very well.,

  3. Enjoy Every Sandwich
    December.4.2020 at 8:08 am

    No, no, no! We all know it was really those selfish, stupid libertarians wasting their votes!

    As I’ve been hearing for 30+ years.

  4. Lord of Strazele
    December.4.2020 at 8:09 am

    “Democratic operatives stuffed ballots (but were too stupid to fix down-ticket races”

    You still don’t get it. Republicans were in on it too. That’s why we have stop voting until 2024. Only Trump can defeat the Lizard people.

  5. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
    December.4.2020 at 8:15 am

    We tired of the president’s conspiracy-mongering, whining, incessant tweeting, dishonesty, incompetence, and failure to grow into the office.

    That plus Trump was a complete failure on policy.

    He said he would overturn Obamacare and replace it with a better healthcare system – complete failure.

    He said he would negotiate great new trade deals – complete failure.

    He said he would eliminate the debt and fix the countries finances – complete failure.

    He said he would build a big beautiful border wall and make Mexico pay for it – complete failure.

    Yet the boot-lickers keep licking.

  6. Nemo Aequalis
    December.4.2020 at 8:22 am

    He can always declare marshal law. I hope he does. I’m looking forward to seeing Enlightened™ heads explode.

    1. Rat on a train
      December.4.2020 at 8:37 am

      He should declare Martian Law and unleash Sir Phobos and Sir Deimos.

    2. Arrogant_Condescension
      December.4.2020 at 8:55 am

      Marshal law? Like Marshall Tucker Band? Is he going to force us to play the guitar until our hands bleed like their lead guitarist Toy Caldwell?

      It’s martial law. Not a marshal as in a Walker, Texas Ranger.

      1. Earth Skeptic
        December.4.2020 at 9:02 am

        Texas Ranger law could be fun. Lots of stony glares and karate kicks, and much less talking.

  7. Brett Bellmore
    December.4.2020 at 8:27 am

    OK, that’s just stupid. Like we didn’t spend the last 4 years with the MSM acting as an unpaid PR firm for the Democratic party. Like they didn’t unite with social media outlets to suppress Trump’s “October surprise”, going to far as locking the account of a major daily newspaper.

    Like election laws weren’t massively violated in multiple states.

    Like pharmaceutical giants didn’t drag their heels just a bit to come out with the vaccine just after, instead of just before, the election.

    There must be at least a half dozen “but for” causes for this election outcome, and it is quite clear that “but for” any of them, Trump could have won being the Trump he actually is, instead of the Trump you’d like to have replaced him with.

    1. Moderation4ever
      December.4.2020 at 8:56 am

      The MSM treated Trump exactly as he wanted. He wanted attention and they gave him that attention. He showed he was a narcissistic incompetent and they just shined the light on him.

      No he can’t win by being himself in 2016 his campaign was significantly more disciplined.

  8. BYODB
    December.4.2020 at 8:31 am

    People are still trying to figure out how he won, yet you’re sure about why he lost?

    That’s pretty nutballs.

    1. Don't look at me!
      December.4.2020 at 9:06 am

      It’s not over till it’s over.

  9. ravenshrike
    December.4.2020 at 8:31 am

    What’s amazing is the amount of hubris it takes to repost this article the day after video surfaces of Georgia dems kicking all the poll watchers out, pulling out hidden boxes of ballots, and running them through the machines for 2 hours.

    1. Arrogant_Condescension
      December.4.2020 at 8:57 am

      You saw a 2 hour video? Where? Post a link. All I saw was a 30 second grainy video that showed nothing of the sort on Rudy Giuliani’s Twitter.

      1. ravenshrike
        December.4.2020 at 9:05 am

        Ladies and Gentlemen, this is what the there was no significant fraud shitheads are reduced to. Claiming that video introduced in a state hearing didn’t contain what it was said to contain. Fucking hilarious.

      2. lap83
        December.4.2020 at 9:09 am

        Like Scott Adams says, Democrats don’t get to see real news. You almost have to feel sorry for them

    2. Arrogant_Condescension
      December.4.2020 at 8:58 am

      I even searched OANN and can’t find it.

    3. lap83
      December.4.2020 at 9:01 am

      Thank you. I was going to post this.

      Reason writers are in a bubble of their own design.

  10. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    December.4.2020 at 8:35 am

    First, it appears there just aren’t enough bigots and superstitious slack-jaws left in America to constitute any electoral majority.

    Second, a reasonable Trump might have lost the adoration of the half-educated bigots, hypocritical religious kooks, and backwater rubes.

    The problem for Republicans is that modern America is unreceptive to bigotry and backwardness, and that condition strengthens each day as our electorate becomes less White, less bigoted, less backward, less rural, and less religious.

    The culture war isn’t over — there will be spats here and there — but it has been settled.

    Reasoning, educated, inclusive, modern Americans residing in successful, educated, modern, inclusive communities have won.

    1. Sarms58
      December.4.2020 at 9:07 am

      “Second, a reasonable Trump might have lost the adoration of the half-educated bigots, hypocritical religious kooks, and backwater rubes.”

      Exactly…if he quit kicking puppies his hard core fans would lose interest.

  11. raspberrydinners
    December.4.2020 at 8:37 am

    The thing of it all is if he wasn’t stupid as shit and just admitted the pandemic was coming and handed the reins off to Fauci, he would’ve gotten credit for the economy (which he had fuckall to do with) and just walked right into reelection.

    Good thing he’s an idiot and there are at least fewer idiots than sane people in this country (and thankfully enough in the right parts.)

    1. Don't look at me!
      December.4.2020 at 9:08 am

      … handed the reins off to Fauci,
      My god, what a disaster you are.

  12. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
    December.4.2020 at 8:43 am

    The Labor Force Participation rate is now down to 61.5% – a dreadful number for Trump.

    Republicans loved to talk criticize the LFP rate during the Obama years -which averaged 64%.

  13. Moderation4ever
    December.4.2020 at 8:43 am

    Good article. This is spot on. Trump spent four years doing little. His campaign in 2020 amounted to little more than a long list of grievances. If he wants to know why he lost he need only look in the mirror.

  14. Foo_dd
    December.4.2020 at 8:43 am

    i dream of a day when we are not talking about this clown anymore….

    1. Don't look at me!
      December.4.2020 at 9:08 am

      Or his replacement

  15. Deep Lurker
    December.4.2020 at 8:49 am

    There is no evidence of cops committing massive, pervasive violations of civil rights. Millions of dollars paid out to settle lawsuits? No admission of wrongdoing so not proof of any wrongdoing by the cops. Lawsuits tossed out because of “qualified immunity” Isn’t evidence of wrongdoing by the cops. Cops getting caught on video? There is no evidence of wrongdoing by cops. I repeat, there is no evidence, and the people who believe that cops are constantly violating civil rights are deranged stupid cop haters who are stupid and deranged.

    There is no evidence of cops committing massive, pervasive violations of civil rights.

    Likewise there is no evidence of massive, pervasive vote fraud in the 2020 elections.

  16. Emma@Murri
    December.4.2020 at 8:53 am

  17. Jerryskids
    December.4.2020 at 8:54 am

    I think a large part of the reason he lost is because while the Democrats were in a full-court press to get the voting rules changed, the GOP waited until after the election to challenge those rules. What the fuck did the coronavirus have to do with allowing late votes and previously-invalid votes to be counted? All states have laws on mail-in ballots and the way they’re handled, why did they have to be changed just because the increased number of mail-in ballots were going to take longer to count?

    The consent decree the Georgia Secretary of State negotiated with Stacey Abrams to change the balloting rules is the perfect example of this – what was this bullshit? The Legislature makes the law, not the Secretary of State sneaking around and agreeing with the Democrats to change the law without even going to court over it. And the Pennsylvania Supreme Court taking it upon themselves to change the law when that’s not their fucking job nor their prerogative. This shit should have been challenged the moment it happened, not when it was too late. But they don’t call the GOP the Stupid Party for nothing.

    1. Jerryskids
      December.4.2020 at 9:01 am

      I would suggest the evidence of this is that he acted like a flaming asshole in 2016 too, and yet he won that election. In 2020, he actually won even more votes than he did in 2016 so the idea that acting like a flaming asshole somehow cost him the election is utter bullshit. What cost him the election was the highly improbable – in fact, literally incredible – record-setting Democratic turnout for a laughably bad candidate running a laughably bad campaign.

  18. Sarms58
    December.4.2020 at 9:03 am

    You’re saying if Trump wasn’t Trump he could have won re-election…his followers love his behaviors and more importantly, he loves his behaviors…asking him to be less of who he is asking the impossible…

  19. Earth Skeptic
    December.4.2020 at 9:05 am

    “Obviously, one can always find examples of fraud (and suppression) in any election involving 157 million votes. Governments run elections. They can be inefficient and incompetent. Stating that obvious fact, however, is a long way from proving widespread voter corruption.”

    So exactly what level of fraud is acceptable? 0.01%? 1.0%? And what types of fraud? And what standards of “proof”?

    1. Don't look at me!
      December.4.2020 at 9:10 am

      If the fraud is only in the swing states, it isn’t widespread, so totes cool.

  20. lap83
    December.4.2020 at 9:07 am

    Based on all of the evidence (that you and the left continually ignore) Trump won. Its only a question of whether the GOP will have the balls to choose the electors

Please to post comments