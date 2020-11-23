Brickbat: It's Essential When I'm the One Doing It

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser is defending a trip she made to Delaware to attend Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's victory speech. Delaware is on a list of states with high rates of coronavirus infections, and D.C required people traveling from those states to self quarantine for 14 days. Bowser and the staff members who accompanied her did not do that. She says they were exempt from the requirements because the trip was "essential." But after she came under criticism, D.C. changed its guidelines to require people coming in from those high-risk states to get tested for the virus and now only requires them to quarantine until the results are back.