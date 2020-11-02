Donald Trump

Trump Warns Biden Will Destroy Washington Monument, Christmas, Easter, Suburbs, Borders, and the American Dream

The president's warnings about the destructive potential of a Democratic White House should make us skeptical of the powers of the executive—not just the person who wields them.

|

(Trump War Room/Twitter)

There's no telling where the destruction wrought by a President Joe Biden would end. Not even our most prized obelisks would be safe.

On Monday afternoon, President Donald Trump's campaign tweeted out a screenshot of an imagined future CNN report from the "D.C. Autonomous Zone" where the demolition of the Washington Monument is well underway. "This would be Joe Biden's America," the caption reads.

The tweet is perhaps meant as a bit of tongue-in-cheek hyperbole. (By the Trump campaign's standards, it's even relatively charitable to CNN in depicting the network neutrally covering urban unrest.)

It's nevertheless in keeping with the dark closing message of Trump's campaign: A Democrat-controlled White House will use the immense power of the Oval Office to remake America.

"The Biden lockdown will mean no school, no graduation, no Thanksgiving, no Easter, and no Christmas, no Fourth of July and no future for America's youth," warned Trump at a campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Monday, conjuring up the risk that a Biden administration would do its best to shut down most social and economic life to fight coronavirus.

It's not the first time that Trump has claimed Biden would prosecute the War on Christmas with a renewed vigor. It's also not the only thing that would be in President Biden's sights.

"Him and his group," Trump warned Monday in North Carolina, will "destroy the suburbs, dissolve your borders, terminate religious liberty, outlaw private health insurance…shred your Second Amendment, confiscate your guns and indoctrinate your children with anti-American lies."

His Twitter feed over the last few days has rung similar alarm bells about gun rights, the Supreme Court, and school choice.

Some of these criticisms are more on point than others. But Trump's warnings about Biden represent the president's choice to end his campaign with a strongman's song that dabbles in the language of liberty while still managing to be overwhelmingly hostile to the idea of individuals leading their own lives. Trump's pitch isn't ultimately about freedom, it's about control.

"America will never be a socialist nation," Trump said in North Carolina Monday, which is always good to hear. But every warning about high taxes and the end of Christmas is pared with a warning that Democrats will make it too easy to trade with other countries or for people to move to this one. Even as the president was praising school choice at his rally and on his Twitter account, he was signing executive orders setting up a federal commission to encourage "patriotic education" in public schools.

The destructive potential of a Biden administration doesn't necessarily mean the federal government is too powerful as is, Trump argues. Rather, it means we need to keep electing to right people to wield that power correctly.

"This election comes down to a simple choice: do you want to be ruled by the arrogant, corrupt, ruthless, and selfless [sic] political class, or do you want to governed by the American people themselves?" said the president in his speech Monday.

The choice of being governed a little less is apparently not on the ballot.

NEXT: Responsible Individuals, Not Lockdowns, Will Beat the Coronavirus

Christian Britschgi is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. CE
    November.2.2020 at 7:59 pm

    He forgot the economy.

  2. CE
    November.2.2020 at 8:03 pm

    The actual Biden/Harris impact on those things:

    He won’t tear down the Washington Monument, just rename it for Barack Obama.

    Christmas will still be tolerated, but not celebrated at the White House.

    Easter will still be tolerated, but referred to as a “date of religious significance to some” as it was in mainstream media stories earlier this year when Islamic terrorists killed Christians on Easter.

    Suburbs will be opened up to more low income housing in the name of equity, to allow the stationing of more Marxist rebels in more neighborhoods, in case the Republicans win in 2022 or 2024.

    And Americans will still be allowed to dream, of one day being free again.

    1. Social Justice is neither
      November.2.2020 at 8:30 pm

      No, he won’t tear down the Washington monument he’ll just fail to prosecute the antifa terrorists who do. He won’t ban Christmas just gatherings over 5 people, family included so you can have Zoom Christmas dinner.

  3. loveconstitution1789
    November.2.2020 at 8:03 pm

    Oh God britches. You unreason staffers are hacks.

    According to you jackasses, there is no difference on the election ballot.

    Which is why Trump will win because more and more Americans KNOW there is a difference.

  4. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
    November.2.2020 at 8:07 pm

    You’ve done it now Britches. Get ready for the Aspy Alt-right Q-tard Drumpf-sucking reeeeeeeee fest.

  5. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    November.2.2020 at 8:08 pm

    Trump’s bombasit claims have more truth than the Democrats caterwauling about Literal Orange Hitler.

    At some point, you just have to weigh shit.

    Example:

    The Biden lockdown will mean no school, no graduation, no Thanksgiving, no Easter, and no Christmas, no Fourth of July and no future for America’s youth,”

    The Inslee lockdown meant no school, and no graduation.

    The ‘no thanksgiving, no Easter, no Christmas is clearly bombast.

    The no future for America’s youth also might be closer to the truth because we’re literally killing the global economy.

  6. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
    November.2.2020 at 8:09 pm

    One day until the Apricot Retard is deflowered on the altar of public opinion.

  7. Jason A
    November.2.2020 at 8:11 pm

    “The choice of being governed a little less is apparently not on the ballot.”

    Seriously, it’s TDS madness around here. This statement has ZERO evidence supporting it. While Trump and the GOP have many flaws, the Democrats are taking a hard left into communism. They’re not even pretending otherwise!

    Do you think the New Green Deal will make you governed less? Do you think bailing out the blue states unfunded pensions will encourage less state government spending or more? Do you really believe that Kamala Harris pushing her idea of “equity over equality”, at the end of a barrel, will be more or less government.

    Seriously Reason. You guys have all gone full retard. You can absolutely make a case that Presidential power has exceeded it’s Constitutional design. Referencing mean tweets by OrangeManBad, while ignoring the stated intentions of Biden/Harris, isn’t helping your case.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      November.2.2020 at 8:19 pm

      The “lived experience” phrase that you heard coming right out of Kamala Harris’s mouth originated in obscure academic Marxist texts in grievance studies departments. Literally.

    2. Sometimes a Great Notion
      November.2.2020 at 8:34 pm

      Exactly its not like Trump would grant the ATF powers that even Obama said they didn’t have, tax the American people by executive order violating not only the Constitution but a central theme of our revolution – no taxation without representation – and confiscate wealth from private landlords in the name of public health…nope thats all the stuff the commies will do.

  8. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    November.2.2020 at 8:20 pm

    Notice how nothing Joe Biden says or claims is ever challenged here. I mean the funding would dry up otherwise.

  9. Titus PUllo
    November.2.2020 at 8:32 pm

    With reason is is always bout immigration…somehow with open borders the immigrants will all be reading Atlas Shrugged and voting to shut down most of the Federal Govt and stop wars. Yeah sure…

  10. R Mac
    November.2.2020 at 8:49 pm

    Remind me the reaction from Reason when Trump said that removing statues of Confederate Generals would lead to the removal of Washington and Lincoln statues?

  11. MollyGodiva
    November.2.2020 at 9:04 pm

    I am disappointed. Trumpers will believe anything, so why not go for gold and come up with some real doozies. I will help.

    Biden will draft all the Antifa people into the US military and station them in all the churches to arrest pastors who say anything that is not approved.

    Biden will appoint the Chinese Ambassador to be a senior advisor and do everything they say.

    All guns, without any exemption, will be confiscated, and the gun owners charged a fee for every gun taken.

    All animal products will be banned, forcing everyone to become vegan.

