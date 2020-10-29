Public schools

Survey: Parents Are Vastly More Satisfied With In-Person Education Than Distance Learning

Low-income kids were most likely to get online-only instruction, according to Pew.

|

dreamstime_xxl_176084479
(Natalia Kuzina | Dreamstime.com)

Parents of K-12 students who have returned to school are much more likely to say they are "very satisfied" with their kids' education than those still dealing with the frustrations of Zoom learning, according to a new poll from the Pew Research Center.

The findings are hardly surprising but feature some useful numbers that demonstrate the difficulties of distance learning during COVID-19.

For kids who are back in the classroom, 54 percent of their families said they were "very satisfied" with how the school was navigating the pandemic. Another 36 percent were somewhat satisfied. On the other hand, just 29 percent of parents who have had to make do with at least some online instruction rated themselves as "very satisfied." The "very concerned" numbers were 11 points worse for mixed-learners: 32 percent versus 21 percent for in-person instruction students.

Interestingly, the survey results suggest that the most obnoxious arrangement of all might be a mix of in-person and at-home learning.

"Concerns about children falling behind in school are particularly common among parents of K-12 students who are getting at least some online instruction this fall," wrote the report's authors. "Those whose children are getting a mix of in-person and online instruction are the most concerned."

The survey also points to stark differences in how the wealthy and the economically disadvantaged have weathered school closings: 19 percent of upper-income households have hired tutors to help out, whereas just 7 percent of low-income households have done the same.

Overall, a plurality of families said their kids were getting online-only education, but the class breakdown suggests disparities: 40 percent of upper-income families are settling for Zoom learning, versus 45 percent of middle-income and 53 percent of low-income families.

What is obvious from these findings—and from any number of news reports that feature conversations with actual parents—is that virtual learning has been a stunning failure for many kids. It's obvious to both families and school administrators. It's obvious to Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who told Reason in a recent interview: "For most kids, they need to be together with other kids. They need to be with their peers, with their teachers."

The one group denying this reality is the teachers unions, who are currently fighting school reopening plans in several major cities. Many unions have maintained that their members should not return for in-person instruction until there is practically zero threat of COVID-19—even though the data from schools that have reopened suggest this can be done safely, with minimal threats to adults and almost no threat to kids.

Teachers unions often assert that they don't just represent educators: They represent the interests of families as well, they say. But in this situation, at least, that just isn't true. Parents aren't satisfied with the status quo—just ask them.

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. nider29450
    October.29.2020 at 1:24 pm

  2. sarcasmic
    October.29.2020 at 1:25 pm

    Fuck that shit. My kid is getting into constant trouble because she doesn’t “tolerate masks” while being closer than six feet to people. Fuck them. Not that I can do anything about it, but fuck them.

    1. mad.casual
      October.29.2020 at 1:32 pm

      It’s also a bit of an apples-to-rotten-apples comparison. Mrs. Casual and I had a discussion when the lockdowns started about moving to a dedicated online-only education service, that drafting in-person educators into online-only education was going to be a shit show. Economics won the decision against switching, but we both agree that it has been an unmitigated shitshow. To pretend like it represents actual remote learning is pretty disingenuous. Such comparisons/conclusions need make the clear distinction between dedicated distance environments, ad hoc distance environments, and dedicated in-person environments.

      Saying parents are disapprove of distance learning is (or should potentially be regarded as) a proxy for saying parents disapprove of top-down administrative fuckery.

      1. ShelbyOneal
        October.29.2020 at 1:50 pm

    2. Longtobefree
      October.29.2020 at 1:33 pm

      My wife made me a “cloth face covering” (preferred CDC terminology) from a single layer of cheesecloth. This satisfies the CDC guidelines that most fascists cite in the rules and regulations and edicts they promulgate. I can tolerate that for about 20 minutes, long enough to grab a few groceries.

      Somehow that single layer of cheesecloth is as effective as a doubled over turkish towel; as long as you show subservience, it is fine.
      (actually, it IS as effective, as in zero medical worth)

      Current CDC statement for EVERY OTHER FLU VIRUS:
      Unvaccinated Asymptomatic Persons, Including Those at High Risk for Influenza Complications
      No recommendation can be made at this time for mask use in the community by asymptomatic persons, including those at high risk for complications, to prevent exposure to influenza viruses

      CDC statement for the Communist Chinese Virus before politics:
      1. “If you are sick,” the CDC says, “you should wear a facemask when you are around other people (e.g., sharing a room or vehicle) and before you enter a healthcare provider’s office.” But “if you are NOT sick,” it adds, “you do not need to wear a facemask unless you are caring for someone who is sick (and they are not able to wear a facemask).

  3. Dillinger
    October.29.2020 at 1:27 pm

    >>The one group denying this reality is the teachers unions, who are currently fighting school reopening plans in several major cities.

    infantry

  4. Commenter_XY
    October.29.2020 at 1:40 pm

    So will the media ask Quid Pro Joe why he favors closing private schools?

    Is it racist that Quid Pro Joe wants to deny poor black and brown children the benefit of private schools chosen by their parents!?

    1. Union of Concerned Socks
      October.29.2020 at 1:52 pm

      Choice is racist and must be eliminated.

  5. CE
    October.29.2020 at 1:40 pm

    I thought low income kids couldn’t get online instruction because they didn’t have wifi.

    1. Longtobefree
      October.29.2020 at 2:34 pm

      Their parent looted wifi during the last peaceful protest

  6. Bill Godshall
    October.29.2020 at 1:41 pm

    Most parents want their kids in schools so both parents can work (to pay for the mortgage/rent, utilities, food, clothing, etc).

    Millions of parents have quit their job in order to stay home with their child/children (because Democrats and Teacher’s Unions closed the schools, and require students to learn from home via Zoom).

    1. mad.casual
      October.29.2020 at 1:51 pm

      Most parents want their kids in schools so both parents can work (to pay for the mortgage/rent, utilities, food, clothing, etc).

      As I indicated above, slight disagreement. Most parents are fine working two jobs or fine working one job and educating their children (the other Reason article showed that, despite the ‘unemployment’ numbers family/spousal happiness has gone up). What most parents aren’t OK with is being forced to quit a job and/or set up a home office/school so they can manage their children and then, a couple months later, being forced to look for a job and/or tear down their home office/school because their kids are back in school.

      1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        October.29.2020 at 2:17 pm

        the other Reason article showed that, despite the ‘unemployment’ numbers family/spousal happiness has gone up

        Now survey the husbands this time.

        1. Liberals Are People Too
          October.29.2020 at 2:28 pm

          Both me and my husband have become much closer to one another throughout quarantine. Sure there have been more than a few arguments, and yes like most, it has been somewhat challenging getting used to kissing and sleeping with our masks on but in the end I think we’ve spent more time with our boys and grown closer than ever before.

    2. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
      October.29.2020 at 2:35 pm

      Yeah but my taxes are not supposed to go to day care for other people’s kids. Even the so called public education system is not worth my money but I am forced to pay for it. If public school is just day care waiting out the years until they are adults then we have failed them utterly.

  7. Marshal
    October.29.2020 at 1:47 pm

    How many of those satisfied with in-school but not remote are so only because they don’t understand what is happening in the schools?

    Well, that and having a babysitter.

  8. Brandybuck
    October.29.2020 at 1:59 pm

    Obvious results are obvious.

    Home schooling is the way to go, but this is not home schooling, it’s the same old government schooling but done over Zoom. Home schooling works, but parents need to be free to do actual home schooling. As in groups of parents getting together to share the responsibility, forming pods, letting their kids interact with each other, etc. All that we’ve learned from this episode is that government style rote learning doesn’t work well online. Too many kids getting expelled for having a BB gun, too many kids going to jail for having bad network connections, etc.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      October.29.2020 at 2:14 pm

      It Takes a Village Laptop with a Webcam.

  9. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    October.29.2020 at 2:13 pm

    Of course they are. With one, you get a break from your kids. The other, you’re stuck with them 24×7.

  10. I, Woodchipper
    October.29.2020 at 2:13 pm

    We can only hope that this is the beginning of the end for the public school regime.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      October.29.2020 at 2:13 pm

      Nah, this pandemic was a dry run for a New World Order in government power.

    2. Dillinger
      October.29.2020 at 2:17 pm

      Hopes high you are correct. Diane is likely closer to truth.

    3. The New Number Two
      October.29.2020 at 2:34 pm

      Progressives blame public school failure (well, nearly every government failure outside of law enforcement) on not enough funding. Independents hold a much dimmer view of teachers unions, but they still favor increased spending on public education. So, I doubt it.

Please to post comments