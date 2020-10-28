Brickbat: Tripping Out

The Gloucestershire Constabulary in England says it will patrol routes out of Wales looking for Welsh drivers who appear to be taking long trips. Cops will stop them and order them to turn around. If they don't, police will report them to their Welsh counterparts for possibly violating a 17-day ban on nonessential travel that Welsh authorities say is necessary to stop the spread of coronavirus. The Welsh government has also closed most businesses for those 17 days and restricted high schools to online instruction only.