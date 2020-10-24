The Volokh Conspiracy

Did Christians Invent Religious Liberty?

A podcast on religious tolerance in early Christian thought

Most people today think of religious liberty and religious tolerance as Enlightenment ideals–a triumph of reason over Christian obscurantism. Some have always challenged that view, arguing that religious tolerance is in fact a strong theme in Christian thought, going back to the earliest Christians. In a recent episode of our Legal Spirits podcast series, my colleague Marc DeGirolami and I interview Duke classicist Jed Atkins about Christians in late Rome (Augustine and Tertullian, for example) and their thoughts on religious tolerance. It was a great conversation, if I say so myself, especially when we explored the similarities between the intellectual world of late antiquity and our own. Here's the link.

  1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    October.24.2020 at 4:04 pm

    Choose reason. Every time.

    Choose reason. Especially over sacred ignorance and dogmatic intolerance.

    Choose reason. Most especially if you are older than 12 or so. By then, childhood indoctrination fades as excuse for gullibility, ignorance, bigotry, backwardness, and superstition. By adulthood — and this includes ostensible adulthood — it is no excuse, not even in the most desolate backwater.

    Choose reason. And education, tolerance, modernity, science, freedom, progress, and inclusiveness. Avoid ignorance, superstition, bigotry, backwardness, dogma, authoritarianism, insularity, and pining for good old days that never existed — not 50 years ago, not 2,000 year ago.

    People are entitled to believe as they wish, but not to have arguments founded in fiction treated with respect. Competent adults neither advance nor accept superstition-based argument or positions in reasoned debate, particularly with respect to public affairs.

    Choose reason. Every time. Be an adult.

    Or, at least, please try.

    Thank you.

  2. The Other Bob M
    October.24.2020 at 4:14 pm

    I don’t suppose those of us with hearing loss can find a link to a transcript, can we?

  3. captcrisis
    October.24.2020 at 4:46 pm

    This is a joke, right?

    Religious intolerance was perfected by Christianity. Within a few years of its beginning, and extending until the last century, Christianity has exhibited factionalism and a willingness to kill others based on differences as to doctrine so minute as to escape detection from outside observers. No other religion comes close.

