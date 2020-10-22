The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: October 22, 1915
10/22/1915: Hadacheck v. Sebastian argued.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
10/22/1915: Hadacheck v. Sebastian argued.
The findings suggest that people infected in Connecticut were 10 times as likely to die as people infected in Utah or Oregon.
San Francisco, New York City, Boston, and other large metro areas have posted double-digit drops in rent.
"If we’re actually going to be an anti-racist school district, we have to confront practices like this that have gone on for years and years."
Betting sites have a better record of predicting election outcomes than most polls and pundits.
Delivering rapid at-home testing kits to 330 million Americans is "something we can actually do at warp speed."