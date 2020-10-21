Election 2020

Will Trump Beat the Odds? Are You Willing to Bet on It?

Betting sites have a better record of predicting election outcomes than most polls and pundits.

(Gene Blevins/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

Donald Trump will probably lose the election.

As I write, The Economist says he has only an 8% chance of winning.

Nate Silver's FiveThirtyEight, which came closest to predicting Trump's win in 2016 and has the best track record among modelers, gives Trump just a 12% chance.

But people who "put money where their mouths are" give Trump a better chance: 37%.

That's according to ElectionBettingOdds.com, the website I created with Maxim Lott. It tracks multiple betting sites around the world.

Though 61%-37% seems like a giant lead for Joe Biden, 37% means Trump is likely to win one-third of the time.

Four years ago, most bettors were wrong about Trump and Brexit. I assume they learned from that and adjusted their 2020 bets.

But since bettors were wrong in 2016, why trust betting odds now?

Because betting is a better predictor than polls, pundits, statistical models and everything else.

ElectionBettingOdds.com has tracked hundreds of races. When bettors think a candidate has a 37% chance—they really do win roughly that often.

A research scientist at Amazon concluded that in the last presidential election, ElectionBettingOdds.com beat all other existing public prediction models except for Nate Silver's polls-plus model.

Silver says: "Betting markets are populated by people with a sophomoric knowledge of politics… Traders are emotionally invested in political outcomes." Also, "Markets (are) not super liquid… way different than sports where you have a much more sophisticated player base and more liquidity."

But our site takes odds from betting sites in Europe, the U.S. and a cryptocurrency-based exchange. More than $200 million has been bet.

As Silver says in his excellent book, The Signal and the Noise, "A lot of smart people have failed miserably when they thought they could beat the market."

Overall, bettors have the best track record. Last election, The New York Times' "expert model" had Hillary Clinton ahead 85% to 15%. The Princeton Election Consortium gave Clinton a 99% chance. (Now they give Biden 98.2%.)

Daily Kos had Clinton at 92%. Huffington Post had 98%. Those two stopped operating models after that embarrassment.

Silver is one modeler who's often beaten the market. In 2016, he gave Trump the highest odds, and in 2018, he was the most confident that Democrats would win the House.

On the other hand, his FiveThirtyEight model was confident Democrats would win Florida's and Indiana's Senate races, making Democrats 70% favorites in both states. But Republicans won. Bettors were closer to predicting the actual results.

Bettors do well because they consider many things not easily captured by polls and statistical models.

How many mail-in ballots do not get counted? In the New York state primary this year, 20% were disqualified for irregularities.

FiveThirtyEight "built in an extra layer of uncertainty this year because of the possibility that the pandemic will disrupt usual turnout patterns." But bettors believe it's not enough.

Bettors also consider the possibility that polls are wrong in some new way.

In 2016, polls showed Clinton well ahead in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, but pollsters hadn't questioned enough voters without college degrees. Who knows what mistakes pollsters are making now?

Betting sites' track records also do well because bettors invest their own money. That focuses the mind.

Today, bettors make other interesting predictions:

They say there's a 56% chance a COVID-19 vaccine will be approved by March 31, and a 22% chance that Trump will pardon himself during his first term.

They give 50/50 odds that this year be the hottest year on record.

The Kansas City Chiefs (17%) and Baltimore Ravens (13%) have the best chance to win the Super Bowl, but since their total is only 30%, some other team is likely to win.
Back to politics, ElectionBettingOdds.com's Senate map predicts Democrats will retake the senate, and might even sweep every contested state.

If that happens, Democrats would have the power to end the filibuster, pack the Supreme Court and pass their whole agenda with simple majorities.

As a libertarian, I sure hope that doesn't happen.

I'll keep watching the odds at ElectionBettingOdds.com. They update every 5 minutes.

  1. DenverJ
    October.21.2020 at 12:36 am

    If the bets are wrong and Trump retains the presidency, then the Republicans keep the Senate.

  2. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    October.21.2020 at 12:48 am

    OK then bet big on it. I ask this of every liberal left winger democrat to bet on the election. At least a $1000. If you’re so willing there are bookies who will take that bet. Make it real. If not, then you’re a fucking lying shill piece of shit. You don’t believe in it.

  3. Ken Shultz
    October.21.2020 at 1:19 am

    The two indicators that should have clued us in that Trump would win in 2016 were the S&P 500 and the Gallup survey showing the American people’s faith in the media hitting new lows just weeks before the election in 2016.

    When the S&P 500 is higher on election day than it was three months prior, the incumbent party wins. When the S&P 500 is lower, the incumbent party loses. That general rule has been correct 20 out of the last 23 presidential elections (87% of the time).

    https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/stock-market-correctly-predicted-next-president-biden-donald-trump-election-2020-6-1029351214#

    The same factors that make investors optimistic or pessimistic about earnings also, apparently, make swing voters optimistic or pessimistic about the incumbent party. Hell, the S&P 500 may be reacting to consumer confidence in that period as reflected in retail sales, oil prices, etc. After all, consumers are voters, too.

    Point being, the S&P 500 is currently higher than it was three months before November 2nd (3295 to 3443). In 2016, the S&P 500 was down over the three months before the election, and Hillary Clinton lost.

    The other thing that we should have seen coming in 2016 was that the public’s opinion of the news media hit new historic lows in the weeks before the election–as measured by Gallup. Because the news media was talking about little else but Trump at the time, we should have sen the public’s opinion of the news as a counter-indicator of how they were buying the media’s narrative on Trump at the time. This election, the numbers aren’t as bad because Democrats are lapping the coverage up. The interesting thing is that Independents are tracking Republicans on their opinion of the news this time, the latter of which is even lower now than it was in 2016.

    64% of independents either had very little trust in the news media or none at all as of September 30. (Link below) That isn’t as high as the 89% of Republicans who had little or no trust in the news media but it’s a hell of a lot higher than the Democrats, who only 27% of which had little or no trust in the media. I suspect that 64% of independents not buying the media narrative probably doesn’t auger well for Biden–since the media narrative on Biden is all about him winning.

    P.S. Still, if I had to bet, I’d bet against Trump winning–and it’s all about the economy and the pandemic, which still isn’t his fault. If it hadn’t been for the pandemic, he’d be cruising to victory right now. And one of the things I’m looking at this year is what’s happening in other countries all over the world. From Chile and Bolivia to Belarus and from Thailand to Nigeria, people are in open rebellion against their governments because of the pandemic and the economy. It’s like the revolutions of 1848, the protests of 1968, and the populist revolts circa 2016 in Brexit, France, Germany, and the USA. We imagine that the forces that drive our politics happen in our own little cocoon, but the economic forces driving our politics are driving the whole world at the same time. It’s wrong. It should be happening, and I wish it weren’t. Still, the same train is running over everybody right now. It’s a shitty time to be an incumbent.

    1. Ken Shultz
      October.21.2020 at 1:19 am

      https://news.gallup.com/poll/321116/americans-remain-distrustful-mass-media.aspx

