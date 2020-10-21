The Volokh Conspiracy

Classes #18: The Scope of the 14th Amendment III and Zoning I

Yick Wo, Plessy, and Village of Euclid

Class 18: The Scope of the 14th Amendment III – The Equal Protection Clause

  • Yick Wo v. Hopkins (880-883)
  • Plessy v. Ferguson (884-895)

Class 17: Zoning I

  • Introduction, 898-899
  • Village of Euclid v. Ambler Realty Co., 899-910
  • Enabling Legislation, 910-911
  • The "comprehensive plan", 911-913
  • The economics of zoning, 913-914