Classes #18: The Scope of the 14th Amendment III and Zoning I
Yick Wo, Plessy, and Village of Euclid
Class 18: The Scope of the 14th Amendment III – The Equal Protection Clause
- Yick Wo v. Hopkins (880-883)
- Plessy v. Ferguson (884-895)
Class 17: Zoning I
- Introduction, 898-899
- Village of Euclid v. Ambler Realty Co., 899-910
- Enabling Legislation, 910-911
- The "comprehensive plan", 911-913
- The economics of zoning, 913-914