Conservative Commentator Candace Owens Sues USA Today and Fact-Checker "Lead Stories" for Libel

over allegedly false fact-checking "charging [Owens] with spreading misinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic on the internet in 'an attempt to downplay the severity' of the pandemic."

The case in Owens v. Lead Stories, LLC, just filed yesterday in Delaware state court; here's an excerpt:

1. This action arises from the Defendants' malicious publication of false "fact check" articles charging Plaintiffs with spreading misinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic on the internet in "an attempt to downplay the severity" of the pandemic.

2. The Defendants wrongfully leveraged their power as Facebook ThirdParty Fact-Checking partners to place false or misleading information warning labels on Plaintiffs' posts for the purpose of redirecting web traffic away from Plaintiffs and directing it to their respective websites. By such a scheme, the Defendants sought to increase their number of clicks and advertising revenue by commandeering Plaintiffs' large Facebook following, enhance their status on the internet, and enhance their relationship with Facebook as Third-Party Fact-Checking partners.

I haven't looked at this closely enough to opine on the merits, but I thought it worth passing along to our readers; you can read the entire Complaint.

  1. Sam Gompers
    October.20.2020 at 6:37 pm

    We have months and months of data demonstrating COVID is just another flu.

    Yet for some they still believe it’s some sort of insta-death sentence and live in a constant state of panic.

    99.999% survival rate for most people.
    80% of the deaths are over 65.
    0.5% have died FROM COVID. The rest have died WITH COVID.

    It’s so bizarre to see people who claim to be The Party of Science ™ ignore so much obvious data.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      October.20.2020 at 6:46 pm

      Pandemic management tips from poorly educated, disaffected clingers are always entertaining.

      Why does a right-wing blog attract this science-disdaining, bigoted, obsolete audience?

      1. Sam Gompers
        October.20.2020 at 7:09 pm

        Meanwhile, pandemic management policies from the Party of Science resulted in a nursing home genocide in five states which accounts for a plurality of all COVID attributed deaths.

  2. Sidney r finkel
    October.20.2020 at 6:37 pm

    Reading just the complaint is somewhat useless, it’s like trying to decide a position based on hearing one side of an argument. Given Mr. Volokh’s preference for unemcumbered free speech we look forward to hearing him opine on this case once it has proceded so that both sides are known.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      October.20.2020 at 6:47 pm

      He’s not likely to take a position hostile to a clinger princess . . . it’s be more ‘this is interesting . . . you decide.’

    2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      October.20.2020 at 6:49 pm

      IANAL. My layman’s opinion of perjury and such is that if you set yourself up as an authority on something, whether as a used car salesman, a cop, a witness, an expert, or a fact-checker, and you lie or are careless with what you opine, that is the moral equivalent of perjury.

      I don’t know any of the details about this, but anyone who proclaims themselves an arbiter of truth as a fact-checker is a damn fool to wade into COVID-19 disputes.

  3. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    October.20.2020 at 6:42 pm

    ‘Plaintiff is a poorly educated, delusional, downscale dumbass who lathers right-wing yahoos for paltry political polemics and entertains incels for profit.’

    If there is anything clingers can’t abide, it’s fact-checking.

  4. Ben_
    October.20.2020 at 6:55 pm

    We need to see a lot more of these. If there were a legal charity like Institute for Justice dedicated to suing leftists for defamation, I would donate.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      October.20.2020 at 7:13 pm

      There’s an industry focused entirely on soaking up cash from right-wing malcontents, usually by direct mail. It shouldn’t be difficult to find your way onto the mailing list.

  5. Brett Bellmore
    October.20.2020 at 7:03 pm

    It’s actually predicated on a violation of the terms of Section 230.

    “The content published by Plaintiffs, alleged below, is not “obscene, lewd, lascivious, filthy, excessively violent, harassing, or otherwise objectionable” within the meaning of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act (“Section 230”), and the Defendants and Facebook did not censor Plaintiffs’ content in good faith.”

    Her argument is that FB’s “fact checking” activities exceed what Section 230 permits, and so FB and it’s “fact checkers” have left the safe harbor Section 230 provides.

    I’d say that’s right, but that doesn’t mean she prevails on her defamation claim, only that FB wouldn’t be immune to it.

