Colorado Coronavirus Response Unconstitutionally Restricted Religious Institutions, Holds Federal Judge

From Judge Daniel D. Domenico's decision last week in Denver Bible Church v. Azar (including three citations to Ilya Somin's post about Jacobson on this blog):

The State rightly argues that during a public-health emergency, courts must be particularly mindful of the complex interaction between constantly evolving scientific understanding and policymaking, and the court recognizes that the decisions being made by the State Defendants here are truly matters of life and death. For the most part, the court, like Plaintiffs and the rest of Colorado's citizenry, must and does defer to State policymakers' weighing of the costs and benefits of various restrictions imposed to minimize the spread of COVID-19. But the existence of an emergency, even one as serious as this one, does not mean that the courts have no role to play, or that the Constitution is any less important or enforceable. And while the religious, like the irreligious or agnostic, must comply with neutral, generally applicable restrictions, the First Amendment does not allow government officials, whether in the executive or judicial branch, to treat religious worship as any less critical or essential than other human endeavors. Nor does it allow the government to determine what is a necessary part of a house of worship's religious exercise. Those fundamental principles, which involve no balancing or second-guessing of public health officials' scientific analysis or policy judgments, require the court to grant Plaintiffs' motion, in relatively narrow part. In addition to other neutral and generally applicable restrictions, Colorado currently imposes capacity limits on houses of worship that are more severe than those that apply to other so-called critical businesses whose settings pose a similar risk of COVID-19 transmission, and the State allows a variety of exceptions to its facial-covering requirement where it recognizes that removing a mask is necessary to carry out a particular activity. The court does not doubt that the State made these decisions in good faith, in an effort to balance the benefits of more public interaction against the added risk that inheres in it. But the Constitution does not allow the State to tell a congregation how large it can be when comparable secular gatherings are not so limited, or to tell a congregation that its reason for wishing to remove facial coverings is less important than a restaurant's or spa's.

Judge Domenico began by concluding that Jacobson v. Massachusetts (1905) doesn't foreclose strict scrutiny of restrictions on constitutional rights during an epidemic:

Emergencies like this one raise an age-old question. When confronting an emergency, to what extent can the government curtail civil rights? And what is the proper scope of judicial review of actions taken by state or federal governments in response to the emergency? Justice Jackson was surely correct that the Bill of Rights is not a suicide pact—the Constitution doesn't kneecap a state's pandemic response. But the existence of a crisis does not mean that the inalienable rights recognized in the Constitution become unenforceable. Cf. Hamdi v. Rumsfeld (2004) (plurality opinion) ("It is during our most challenging and uncertain moments that our Nation's commitment to due process is most severely tested; and it is in those times that we must preserve our commitment at home to the principles for which we fight abroad."). The question, then, is where to draw the line. How, if at all, does the normal analysis courts use to evaluate alleged constitutional violations change when the challenged government action was taken to combat a pandemic or other emergency threatening public health or safety? The analysis changes in a number of ways. For one thing, there is no question that the State here has a compelling interest in protecting its citizens from the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Jacobson v. Massachusetts, 197 U.S. 11, 25 (1905) ("The police power of a state must be held to embrace, at least, such reasonable regulations established directly by legislative enactment as will protect the public health and the public safety."). For another thing, a state's actions during a public-health emergency, like Colorado's here, are often taken against a backdrop "fraught with medical and scientific uncertainties." It isn't the job of the judiciary to second-guess the "wisdom, need, or appropriateness" of the measures taken by a state to protect the health of its people during a pandemic.

Colorado argues, however, that the Supreme Court's 115-year-old decision in Jacobson doesn't simply fit within the normal constitutional analysis or merely modify it to account for emergency circumstances. Colorado instead argues that this court's analysis begins and essentially ends with Jacobson. In Jacobson, the Supreme Court rejected a challenge to a mandatory vaccination law, holding that states have broad authority to implement emergency measures to protect "the safety and the health of the people," so long as those measures have some "real or substantial relation" to that objective and are not "beyond all question, a plain, palpable invasion of rights secured by the" Constitution. According to Colorado, the import of Jacobson is that courts should only intervene against state emergency action in "extreme cases," without applying modern constitutional doctrine. Essentially, the State's view is that, like the suspension of the writ of habeas corpus permitted by the Constitution in times of "Rebellion or Invasion," normal constitutional review of state action is suspended when that action is taken to stop or slow a pandemic or other crisis. {Colorado argues that the Supreme Court recently affirmed this reading of Jacobson when the Court denied applications for injunctive relief from public-health orders issued by California and Nevada. See S. Bay United Pentecostal Church v. Newsom (2020) (mem.); Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley v. Sisolak (2020) (mem.). But those decisions aren't precedential.). And Colorado overlooks the fact that the Supreme Court applies a heightened standard when evaluating a request for injunctive relief that was denied at the District Court level. S. Bay (Roberts, C.J., concurring) (Court "grants judicial intervention that has been withheld by lower courts" only "where the legal rights at issue are indisputably clear and, even then, sparingly and only in the most critical and exigent circumstances" (internal quotation marks omitted)).} The court cannot accept the position that the Constitution and the rights it protects are somehow less important, or that the judicial branch should be less vigilant in enforcing them, simply because the government is responding to a national emergency. The judiciary's role may, in fact, be all the more important in such circumstances. Jacobson, while an important and instructive case, isn't a "blank check for the exercise of governmental power." Indeed, Jacobson itself says that "no rule prescribed by a state, nor any regulation adopted by a local governmental agency acting under the sanction of state legislation" to safeguard public health and safety may "contravene the Constitution of the United States, nor infringe any right granted or secured by that instrument." "A local enactment or regulation, even if based on the acknowledged police powers of a state, must always yield in case of conflict … with any right [the Constitution] gives or secures." And so, while the State can and must take action to respond to an emergency, it must do so within the confines of the Constitution. In other words, while an emergency might provide justification to curtail certain civil rights, that justification must fit within the framework courts use to evaluate constitutional claims in non-emergent times…. So the better view is thus that Jacobson fits within existing constitutional doctrine. First, Jacobson means that most state and local public-health orders that don't implicate fundamental rights will be analyzed under what is now known as the rational basis test. And they will, as this court previously held, generally be upheld. Second, as noted above, even where heightened scrutiny does apply, Jacobson stands for the undeniable proposition that fighting a pandemic is a compelling state interest. Third, and perhaps less obviously, Jacobson's emphasis, in conjunction with cases like Marshall and Edwards, on the need for judicial deference to policymakers' analysis of evolving scientific and medical knowledge helps explain why, as "emergency" restrictions extend beyond the short-term into weeks and now months, courts may become more stringent in their review. In the court's view, this admonition comes into play in the "tailoring" prong of current constitutional doctrine. Where fundamental rights are implicated, this requires assessing whether the government's action is the least restrictive means available. In the earliest days of a pandemic or other true emergency, what may be the least restrictive or invasive means of furthering a state's compelling interest in public health will be particularly uncertain, and thus judicial intervention should be rare. But as time passes, scientific uncertainty may decrease, and officials' ability to tailor their restrictions more carefully will increase. What may have been permissible at one point given exigencies and realistic alternatives in the face of those exigencies may not remain permissible in the long term. Applying normal constitutional scrutiny—even strict scrutiny, where appropriate—does not mean that the majority of actions taken by the State in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will be found invalid. As the remainder of this Order shows, "[m]any, probably even most, emergency measures will be upheld even under ordinary judicial review." In light of "the severity of the threat, [emergency measures] can pass even a high level of scrutiny." "But maintaining normal judicial review reduces the risk of pretextual policies, and helps ensure that even well-intentioned ones do not overreach." A pandemic is, in other words, a context where constitutional scrutiny might be strict in theory, but not fatal in fact….

And applying normal constitutional scrutiny, in light of these considerations, the court held that Colorado Public Health Order 20-35 violates the Free Exercise Clause: