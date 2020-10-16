The Volokh Conspiracy
Cancelling Dianne Feinstein
Embraced by Lindsey Graham, but not by San Francisco Public Schools
In 2006, the San Francisco Public School system named an elementary school after Senator Dianne Feinstein. Now, the government seeks to remove her name from the school. Her offense? When Feinstein was mayor in 1986, she "reportedly replaced a vandalized Confederate flag, one of several historic flags flying in front of City Hall at the time." Unbelievable. Even DiFi is not woke enough for San Francisco. No one is safe. And of course, the City will also cancel George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and everyone else.
Poor Senator Feinstein. Lindsey Graham must have given her the hug of death.
I really can't get over what a betrayal this moment was to the thousands (millions?) of progressive activists who have worked their asses off fighting Barrett's confirmation tooth and nail. Feinstein should be ashamed, and she should step down immediately. https://t.co/uPVDeQgrlC
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) October 15, 2020
