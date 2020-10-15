The Volokh Conspiracy

Why the Senate Should Confirm Amy Barrett

The arguments against her don't hold up

At First Things, I have an essay on the Barrett confirmation, arguing that Senate should vote to confirm. The objections to her appointment, including objections to her religious commitments and the effect they may have on her jurisprudence, don't hold up. Here's an excerpt:

Another objection is that Judge Barrett will be an activist. Here the argument seems to be that, as a faithful Catholic and member of an ecumenical charismatic group, she will inevitably decide cases on the basis of her religious convictions rather than the law—"the dogma lives loudly within you" and so on. But no evidence of this sort of thing exists in her record as an appeals judge, though that record is, admittedly, brief. In her one essay that raises the subject, Judge Barrett suggests that in cases of conflict she would recuse herself rather than impose her Catholic convictions in place of the law, a position that arguably should concern Catholics more than non-Catholics. And, as my colleague Marc DeGirolami has explained, her writings about stare decisis—the idea that judges should stick to decided cases and not overrule them, even if judges think those cases are wrong—are well within the American legal tradition.

Moreover, as Judge Barrett pointed out in a speech at Hillsdale College last year, keeping one's ideology out of judging is not a problem limited to Catholics, or believers generally. When "you think about the debate about whether someone's religion has any bearing on their fitness for office," she told the students, "it seems to me that the premise of the question is that people of faith would have a uniquely difficult time separating out their moral commitments from their obligation to apply the law." But that isn't true. "People who have no faith, people who are not religious" also "have deeply held moral convictions," she said. "And it's just as important for those people to be sure . . . to set aside . . . personal moral convictions . . . and follow the law."

The extent to which judges can and should keep personal moral convictions out of the law is of course a matter of debate. Some constitutional doctrines invite judges to import their convictions into the law, or at least make it difficult for judges to avoid doing so. One example is the "compelling interest test" in free-exercise law, which asks judges to evaluate whether the state has a compelling interest that justifies a burden on religious freedom. But there is no reason to think Judge Barrett would have a harder time setting aside her personal convictions than a secular justice would have setting aside his or hers. Besides, progressives have been arguing for decades that the bench should reflect diverse life experiences, which help judges apply the law in empathetic ways. It's a little late in the day to argue such a thing is unthinkable.

Interested readers can find the whole essay here.

Mark Movsesian is the Frederick A. Whitney Professor of Contract Law and the Director of the Center for Law and Religion at St. John's University School of Law. He writes and teaches in law and religion, contracts and international and comparative law.

  1. OtisAH
    October.15.2020 at 9:01 am

    I get needing to produce but you do understand she was confirmed the second her name was announced, right?

    1. bernard11
      October.15.2020 at 9:38 am

      Actually, even before that.

      1. Life of Brian
        October.15.2020 at 9:43 am

        Like about 3 years ago, following the last failed show trial. What did people honestly (cough) believe would have changed since then that suddenly would disqualify her?

  2. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    October.15.2020 at 9:18 am

    Choose reason. Every time.

    Choose reason. Especially over sacred ignorance, dogmatic intolerance, and stale thinking.

    Choose reason. Most especially if you are older than 12 or so. By then, childhood indoctrination fades as an excuse for backwardness, gullibility, bigotry, and ignorance. By adulthood — including ostensible adulthood — it is no excuse, not even in the most can’t-keep-up backwaters that still afflict America.

    Choose reason. And education, tolerance, science, modernity, freedom, and progress. Avoid superstition, bigotry, ignorance, authoritarianism, dogma, insularity, and pining for good old days that never existed — not 50 years ago, not 2,000 years ago.

    Choose reason. Every time. Be an adult.

    Or, at least, please try.

    Thank you.

    1. Armchair Lawyer
      October.15.2020 at 9:24 am

      And Arty makes the case for voting for Trump over Biden.

      1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
        October.15.2020 at 9:48 am

        Not a fan of reason?

        You must dislike the most recent 50 to 75 years of American progress and detest modern America.

        Being that disaffected sounds like a sad way to live.

        Me? I have a three-year-old Mad Elf chilling for Election Day, and have selected a Samuel Adams Triple Bock from 1995 for Inauguration Day. That Triple is a bit iffy despite sound storage — could be magnificent, could be vinegar or worse — so I’m open to suggestions on a backup bottle for the inauguration.

  3. Commenter_XY
    October.15.2020 at 9:20 am

    I thought the best point in the essay (linked above) came at the end. We won’t have a firm fix on ACB’s judicial philosophy for a few years (3-5). Everything I heard and read about her in print leads me to believe she will be very circumscribed….not unlike CJ Roberts.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      October.15.2020 at 9:36 am

      Most thinking observers expect her to be a reliable hard-right vote. Many of her supporters based their enthusiasm on that expectation.

      She claims it would be impossible to predict her voting pattern.

      Evidence indicates she’s either daft or a liar.

      I don’t care which, so long as court enlargement relegates her to a long career of authoring bitter, strident, backward dissents complaining about ‘all of this damned progress.’

  4. Allan L.
    October.15.2020 at 9:40 am

    This process is tainted in two ways: (a) it is untimely, in the midst of an election; (b) a significant number of Republican Senators made public announcements of their affirmative votes even before the nomination was made. The Judge’s willingness to participate in such an inopportune sham is disqualifying all by itself.

