The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: October 14, 1911
10/14/1911: Justice John Marshall Harlan I dies.
10/14/1911: Justice John Marshall Harlan I dies.
