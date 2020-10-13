It's Amazon Prime Day! Your Quarantine Purchases Can Support Reason.

The coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns have completely upended our lives. But alas, there's one constant that we can all celebrate: It's Amazon Prime Day, which means you can buy your essentials from the safety and comfort of your home while supporting your favorite libertarian magazine at the same time.

How can buying an engraving cutter shank help Reason, you ask? Well, the first step is becoming a Prime subscriber—new users can sign up for a free 30-day trial and our distance-learning college readers can purchase a Prime subscription for 50 percent off the normal rate.

The second step is to shop like you normally would. All the products linked in this post are things that folks who support Reason through Amazon bought recently. (Don't worry: Even though we can see what our readers buy in aggregate, we can't track specific purchases to individual readers.)

Perhaps you're low on refreshments. Sure, you could hop in your car, drive to the grocery store, don a mask, and wait in a long line to enter the store. Or you could save the gas and buy Propel's lemon zero-calorie water from the comfort of your home. Putting your newly acquired zero-calorie water in that section of your living room you've deemed a home gym? Purchase TheraBand's resistance band set to complete your workout. Have your workout area all set up but still ordering contactless delivery from local restaurants? We're doing the same thing, so here's some fish oil for your health.

Or maybe you've decided to take on a new hobby while stuck inside. There are all sorts of books to help you learn enchanting animal and plant embroidery or ukelele with the kids when they're done with virtual school.

Speaking of books, The 5 Love Languages might help you get through quarantine with your special someone. Or you could appease your politically diverse roommates with The 1619 Project: A Critique, Disloyal: A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump, and Open Borders: The Science and Ethics of Immigration.

Adopting a new furry friend? Seeing more of your furry friend than you usually do? Take a deep breath and read The Well Cat Book: The Classic Comprehensive Handbook of Cat Care. Or get this squeaky dog toy.

Whether you're using Gorilla's waterproof duct tape on that overdue home improvement project or improving your Zoom setup with a tripod ring light, be sure to start your shopping from our affiliate link so you can support Reason along the way.

Again, your purchases are private. Reason only gets your dollars and a delightfully weird list of products. So we won't think you're crazy for buying this 2021 quilt calendar in preparation for the end of this awful year.

We know you've already bought a lot of things you probably now regret. But we thank you for remembering us in your quarantine and supporting us with your unique purchases every year.