Two Questions for Judge Barrett About Stare Decisis

In a constitutional case, should a justice ever stand by a clearly erroneous precedent?

Judge Barrett, in a 2013 Texas Law Review article defending what you call the Supreme Court's "weak presumption of stare decisis in constitutional cases," you wrote the following:

Justifying an initial opinion requires reason giving, particularly if the majority is challenged by a dissent. Justifying a decision to overrule precedent, however, requires both reason giving on the merits and an explanation of why its view is so compelling as to warrant reversal. The need to take account of reliance interests forces a justice to think carefully about whether she is sure enough about her rationale for overruling to pay the cost of upsetting institutional investment in the prior approach. If she is not sure enough, the preference for continuity trumps. Stare decisis protects reliance interests by putting newly ascendant coalitions at an institutional disadvantage. It doesn't prohibit them from rejecting a predecessor majority's methodological approach in favor of their own, but it makes it more difficult for them to do so.

(pp. 1722-23)

At first reading, your views seem well within the mainstream of American legal thought.  An erroneous decision should neither be overruled simply because it is wrong nor should it be reaffirmed simply because there has been some institutional investment in it or individual reliance on it. Every justice, with the possible exception of Clarence Thomas, accepts something like that statement.

But Judge Barrett, your approach to stare decisis seems more subtle and possibly adds a wrinkle.  Your approach implies a sliding scale in which a justice weighs the degree of certainty that the earlier decision was actually wrong against the strength of the need for continuity. As you wrote: "If she [the justice] is not sure enough, the preference for continuity trumps." (emphasis added). Also, you write: "I tend to agree with those who say that a justice's duty is to the Constitution and that it is thus more legitimate for her to enforce her best understanding of the Constitution rather than a precedent she thinks clearly in conflict with it." (p. 1728) (emphasis added)
Your version of the weak presumption of stare decisis in constitutional law cases seems to go like this: If a justice is only weakly convinced that a precedent is wrong (say, 51% convinced) then even a small amount of reliance on the precedent (or other institutional interests) might cause her to stand by the erroneous decision.
But if a justice is completely convinced that a precedent is wrong  (say, 100%), then the precedent should be overruled no matter how weighty the reliance interests
(For now, let's leave aside the status of so-called "super-precedents" like Marbury v. MadisonBrown v. Board of Education, the Legal Tender Cases, and so on, for which there is broad executive, legislative, judicial, and popular support.)
Is this a fair characterization of your view?
Second, you noted in the same Texas Law Review article that "'the more determinate one considers the underlying rules of decision in a particular area, the more likely one may be to conclude that a past decision in that area is 'demonstrably erroneous."'" (quoting Caleb Nelson) You added: "It makes sense that one committed to a textualist theory would more often find precedent in conflict with her interpretation of the Constitution than would one who takes a more flexible, all-things-considered approach." (p. 1724)
Is it fair to say, Judge Barrett, that your own textualist and originalist jurisprudential commitments (like Justice Scalia's) more often yield results that you regard as determinate, and would thus make it more likely that you would find some precedents not just wrong, but demonstrably and clearly wrong?
If the answer to both of my questions is "yes," I wonder if you've put a fair number of controversial precedents into constitutional pincers, making it both more likely that you will find them to be clearly wrong and more likely to let nothing stand in the way of overruling them.

 

 

Dale Carpenter is the Judge William Hawley Atwell Chair of Constitutional Law at the SMU Dedman School of Law.

  1. mad_kalak
    October.12.2020 at 2:34 pm

    This post needs to be better formatted.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      October.12.2020 at 2:57 pm

      Several times says “you …” and “your” with no indication of who it was written to

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        October.12.2020 at 2:58 pm

        Well never mind. Written to Judge Barrett. Confused too easily by the poor formatting and grammar. That’s my story and I’m agonna stick with it.

    2. BadLib
      October.12.2020 at 3:13 pm

      Or at least not randomly formatted.

  2. Sebastian Cremmington
    October.12.2020 at 2:36 pm

    Stare decisis gives the Michigan militia that attempted to kidnap the governor a very good 2A defense in that the unorganized militia is necessary to the security of a free state. So just as the Sons of Liberty were a very important non state sanctioned unorganized militia so are the patriots in the Michigan militia.

    1. Brett Bellmore
      October.12.2020 at 3:16 pm

      Technically, the “Michigan militia” is the name of a particular (And large!) militia in Michigan, which so far as I can tell refused to have anything to do with the plot.

      The left-wing militia that actually hatched this plot was call the “Wolverine” militia, IIRC.

      Oh, and they didn’t attempt to kidnap the governor. Didn’t get as far as an attempt. They just proposed doing so, were fed enough rope to hang themselves, and then rounded up.

      1. Sebastian Cremmington
        October.12.2020 at 3:41 pm

        Regardless, the group is part of the “unorganized militia” and pursuant Heller/McDonald they are afforded those sweet sweet 2A protections! So the unorganized militia is necessary to the security of a free state and so their RKBA shall not be infringed. Their actions are consistent those of the patriots the Sons of Liberty took against the tax collector Andrew Oliver. So “bearing arms“ protects actions like burning officials in effigy and ransacking their homes and offices.

  3. mad_kalak
    October.12.2020 at 2:40 pm

    I hope [soon to be Justice] Barett would answer that somewhere in her answer, that a “super-precedent” sounds like a laundry detergent.

    And that’s not really a question. That a hypothetical with as much lead in as a Star Wars movie crawl that is in the neighborhood of a question, and wears the clothes of a “when did you stop beating your wife” question.

    1. Lee Moore
      October.12.2020 at 2:51 pm

      I disagree. I think it’s a good question.

      It might be motivated by a desire to seque into a wife beating follow up, but I think it would be profitable to ask any nominee about stare decisis.

      This draft question aimed at a textualist seems fair enough. if something similar was aimed at a living constitutionalist one might tweak it to seek an explanation of how much living a constitution may be allowed to do, while stare-ing prior decisises.

      1. mad_kalak
        October.12.2020 at 3:37 pm

        The very end is a leading, but somewhat decent question for a judge nominated by the opposing party, while everything that precedes it, not so much.

  4. y81
    October.12.2020 at 2:52 pm

    The likelihood that any senator could even understand, much less formulate, that question is close to zero.

    1. mad_kalak
      October.12.2020 at 3:40 pm

      This is classic (law) professorial intellectual masturbation at it’s best (worst?). There is a place for this sort of thinking, but as for questions to potential justices, probably not.

  5. Brett Bellmore
    October.12.2020 at 3:19 pm

    Seems like her position was quite reasonable. A vague intuition that a precedent is wrong shouldn’t be enough to vote to overrule it, absolute moral certainty should be enough reason, in between you have to balance your degree of certainty against reliance interests.

