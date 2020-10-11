The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: October 11, 1972
10/11/1972: Roe v. Wade argued.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
10/11/1972: Roe v. Wade argued.
The detective who obtained the search warrant cited the deliveries to falsely implicate Taylor in drug trafficking.
Libertarian faces potential "spoiler" charge in Ohio, North Carolina, Iowa, and Georgia.
Two November ballot initiatives would introduce ranked-choice voting in two more states.
Trump's rhetoric is often wrong, but that does not make it the underlying cause of every cruel or criminal event that transpires while he is president.
Alexandria City Public Schools is still in virtual mode, and top education official Gregory Hutchings has enrolled his child elsewhere.