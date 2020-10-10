The Volokh Conspiracy

Which is it? 1619 or 1776?

Bret Stephens, in what may be his last NYT column, tracks the foundational rewriting of the 1619 Project.

Bret Stephens wrote a column in the Times, titled The 1619 Chronicles. It may be his last. He carefully describes how the 1619 Project has been modified in a foundational way.

The 1619 Project contended that 1619, and not 1776, was the "true founding" or "moment [America] began." This position has been criticized by historians across the spectrum.

Last month, the 1619 Project was quietly edited. The passage originally read:

The 1619 project is a major initiative from The New York Times observing the 400th anniversary of the beginning of American slavery. It aims to reframe the country's history, understanding 1619 as our true founding, and placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of our national narrative.

The passage now reads:

The 1619 Project is an ongoing initiative from The New York Times Magazine that began in August 2019, the 400th anniversary of the beginning of American slavery. It aims to reframe the country's history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of our national narrative.

The phrase "understanding 1619 as our true founding" was struck out. Without explanation.

Stephens writes:

Those concerns came to light last month when a longstanding critic of the project, Phillip W. Magness, noted in the online magazine Quillette that references to 1619 as the country's "true founding" or "moment [America] began" had disappeared from the digital display copy without explanation.

These were not minor points. The deleted assertions went to the core of the project's most controversial goal, "to reframe American history by considering what it would mean to regard 1619 as our nation's birth year."

Nikole Hannah-Jones, the creator of the 1619 Project, defended the change:

In a tweet, Hannah-Jones responded to Magness and other critics by insisting that "the text of the project" remained "unchanged," while maintaining that the case for making 1619 the country's "true" birth year was "always a metaphoric argument." I emailed her to ask if she could point to any instances before this controversy in which she had acknowledged that her claims about 1619 as "our true founding" had been merely metaphorical. Her answer was that the idea of treating the 1619 date metaphorically should have been so obvious that it went without saying.

She then challenged me to find any instance in which the project stated that "using 1776 as our country's birth date is wrong," that it "should not be taught to schoolchildren," and that the only one "that should be taught" was 1619. "Good luck unearthing any of us arguing that," she added.

Stephens has receipts:

Here is an excerpt from the introductory essay to the project by The New York Times Magazine's editor, Jake Silverstein, as it appeared in print in August 2019 (italics added):

"1619. It is not a year that most Americans know as a notable date in our country's history. Those who do are at most a tiny fraction of those who can tell you that 1776 is the year of our nation's birth. What if, however, we were to tell you that this fact, which is taught in our schools and unanimously celebrated every Fourth of July, is wrong, and that the country's true birth date, the moment that its defining contradictions first came into the world, was in late August of 1619?"

Now compare it to the version of the same text as it now appears online:

"1619 is not a year that most Americans know as a notable date in our country's history. Those who do are at most a tiny fraction of those who can tell you that 1776 is the year of our nation's birth. What if, however, we were to tell you that the moment that the country's defining contradictions first came into the world was in late August of 1619?"

Silverstein tries to defend his work:

In an email, Silverstein told me that the changes to the text were immaterial, in part because it still cited 1776 as our nation's official birth date, and because the project's stated aim remained to put 1619 and its consequences as the true starting point of the American story.

Readers can judge for themselves whether these unacknowledged changes violate the standard obligations of transparency for New York Times journalism. The question of journalistic practices, however, raises deeper doubts about the 1619 Project's core premises.

I suspect it will be Stephens, and not Silverstein, who is subjected to punishment.

Stephens also cites Sean Wilentz, who wrote a thorough book about slavery in the United States:

In a lengthier dissection, published in January in The Atlantic, the Princeton historian Sean Wilentz accused Hannah-Jones of making arguments "built on partial truths and misstatements of the facts." The goal of educating Americans on slavery and its consequences, he added, was so important that it "cannot be forwarded through falsehoods, distortions and significant omissions."

Wilentz's catalog of the project's mistakes is extensive. Hannah-Jones's essay claimed that by 1776 Britain was "deeply conflicted" over its role in slavery. But despite the landmark Somerset v. Stewart court ruling in 1772, which held that slavery was not supported by English common law, it remained deeply embedded in the practices of the British Empire. The essay claimed that, among Londoners, "there were growing calls to abolish the slave trade" by 1776. But the movement to abolish the British slave trade only began about a decade later — inspired, in part, Wilentz notes, by American antislavery agitation that had started in the 1760s and 1770s. The list goes on.

Read the rest of the column.

Randy Barnett and I are working on a book, tentatively titled Slavery and the Constitution: 1776 to 1896. We thought it appropriate to start with the Declaration, and finish with Plessy. Now, we are more confident with our starting date.

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. Dilan Esper
    October.10.2020 at 1:00 pm

    For Blacks and Indians, the United States of America of the late 18th and first 3/5ths of the 20th Century was a totalitarian dictatorship, a Gulag. And the real reason Nikole Hannah Jones pissed a bunch of white people like Sean Wilentz off is because they want the privilege of worshipping the framers, and teaching children to worship them, and that worship is fundamentally racist, because the only way you can do that is to erase Blacks and Indians entirely.

    Now having said that, the Times has not acquitted itself well since publication. They removed true statements from the piece since publication to appease powerful white framer worshippers like Wilentz. They should have told Wilentz that they didn’t care about his racist criticism.

    But that doesn’t mean the project was wrong. The project was right.

    1. Michael P
      October.10.2020 at 1:32 pm

      What a load of tired, racist, ahistoric bullshit.

    2. Dilan Esper
      October.10.2020 at 1:40 pm

      I meant 19th, not 20th

    3. TwelveInchPianist
      October.10.2020 at 1:44 pm

      “For Blacks and Indians, the United States of America of the late 18th and first 3/5ths of the 20th Century was a totalitarian dictatorship, a Gulag.”

      All of history pretty much sucked for everybody, whether you were getting slaughtered by the Mongols or sending your children to be Aztec scarifies. We’re beyond a lot of that now, in no small part due to the actions of the founders. So yes, we should be taught to respect them.

      1. TwelveInchPianist
        October.10.2020 at 1:49 pm

        And even today, the US is one of the best parts of the world to be black, as is demonstrated by plenty of foot-voting.

    4. Commenter_XY
      October.10.2020 at 1:53 pm

      For Blacks and Indians, the United States of America of the late 18th and first 3/5ths of the 20th Century was a totalitarian dictatorship, a Gulag.

      I’m sorry, but you lose all credibility with this statement. A Gulag from 1789 through 1960; a totalitarian dictatorship? Sorry Dilan, but the word ahistorical does not begin to describe it; mal-historical is more fitting. Supposing it were even true, which it isn’t, why would blacks have fought for the Union Gulag and the Confederacy Gulag in the Civil War…for totalitarian America in WWI….and for totalitarian America in WWII….and for totalitarian America in Korea? C’mon.

      What annoys me is the deliberate misrepresentation of American history in service of a malign agenda.

  2. Longtobefree
    October.10.2020 at 1:06 pm

    It’s all a deliberate lie.
    No slaves to Jamestown in 1619.
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Casor

  3. DaivdBehar
    October.10.2020 at 1:07 pm

    The American Revolution was a major lawyer mistake, a catastrophe for our nation. It caused the Civil War. Taxes went from 1% of GDP to 2%. Lawyer land owners flipped out. Those taxes were to finance wars against Indians to protect the property of these idiots.

    If we had stayed a colony, slavery would have ended in 1833, not in 1863. It would have been enforced by a sheriff, not by the mass slaughter of 800000 Americans (like 4 million today).

    We are sick of lawyer idiocy.

  4. bratschewurst
    October.10.2020 at 1:14 pm

    The United States is as unimaginable without 250 years of slavery as it would be had the colonists been subjects of the Tsar rather than the King of England. It’s like trying to imagine how different someone would be with half their DNA replaced. It can’t be done.

    What would the balance of power between the 13 colonies have been without slavery? Certainly not what it was, with Virginia (and Virginians) playing so dominant a role. Would the Revolution even have happened – much less been won by the colonists – without the wealth accrued by slaveowners? Would there have been large-scale agriculture in the South without slavery? (Southerners didn’t think so.) Would the Deep South even been settled without slave labor? Certainly not the way it was. How would the North have developed without the textile industry? How would other industries have developed without the massive export profits derived from cotton? Would the US have been wealthy enough to survive the War of 1812?

    That’s why 1619 is a more foundational date than is 1776. Without 1776, America would probably have ended up like Australia or Canada or other parts of the British Empire settled by English-speaking people steeped in the English common law tradition but without slavery. Without 1619 and slavery, though – what? Certainly not the country we see today only with fewer black people.

    1. Dilan Esper
      October.10.2020 at 1:41 pm

      Right

  5. Martinned
    October.10.2020 at 1:24 pm

    Randy Barnett and I are working on a book, tentatively titled Slavery and the Constitution: 1776 to 1896

    For or against?

  6. Jimmy the Dane
    October.10.2020 at 1:54 pm

    There are many many stupid things about the 1619 propaganda project, but probably the foremost is that the colonies that later became America didn’t even fully develop their identities until the mid 1700’s. Some were not even colonies of Britain at the time both indentured servants (who were usually white and treated as poorly as slaves) and slaves were being used as labor in the colonies.

    Other then the fact it includes cherry picked facts, inflated for political purposes, it is simply impossible to say that slavery was an “American” problem on that date because America was 150+ years away from even existing in the minds of some colonists.

    Also if you want to have a real conversation about slavery, perhaps you should also loop in the Africans who sold enemy tribes to Muslim slave traders that later sold a small subset of those slaves to Europeans. That is a pretty big gap in the whole history of the African slave trade.

Please to post comments