The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: October 9, 1954
10/9/1954: Justice Robert H. Jackson dies.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
10/9/1954: Justice Robert H. Jackson dies.
Libertarian faces potential "spoiler" charge in Ohio, North Carolina, Iowa, and Georgia.
You want censorship? This is how you get censorship.
Alexandria City Public Schools is still in virtual mode, and top education official Gregory Hutchings has enrolled his child elsewhere.
Two courts say COVID-19 lockdowns in Michigan and Pennsylvania were unconstitutional.
Climate activists call a video "misleading" not because it's factually inaccurate, but because it doesn't say what they want it to.