Promoting On-Campus Discourse: Recommendations

This is the last in a series of five guest posts we are publishing this week as the co-authors of a new book published by Oxford University Press titled "Unassailable Ideas: How Unwritten Rules and Social Media Shape Discourse in American Higher Education." The previous guest posts from this series can be found here, here, here, and here.

Anyone familiar with academic book publishing knows that it's not the most rapid of industries. We completed writing this book in late 2019, with only small changes made during the subsequent editing and production in 2020.

A lot has changed since 2019. But one thing that hasn't changed is the need for and value of examining the culture on campuses and considering ways in which it might be made more open to a culture of respectful discourse.

It would be naive not to also ask the question of what impact a book like this can have. It's landing at a time when Covid-19 has forced most college students out of the classroom and onto Zoom, and when American society more broadly is facing not only a pandemic, but also an economic crisis and a high level of political polarization and uncertainty.

That said, campuses—or more precisely and importantly, the communities of people who collectively give life, energy, and meaning to colleges and universities, however scattered they might now be due to Covid-19—remain as vital a part of society as ever. And, as we wrote in the preface to the book, "we are confident that our call for a culture of more open discourse in higher education will remain relevant both during the pandemic and after it has passed."

Here are the recommendations we provide in the book: