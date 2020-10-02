The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: October 2, 1967
10/2/1967: Justice Thurgood Marshall takes the oath.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
10/2/1967: Justice Thurgood Marshall takes the oath.
Plus: Trump administration drops bid to block undocumented teens from getting abortions, and more....
Matthew Mayhew is sorry. Very, very sorry.
After years of promises, Trump unveils a meaningless executive order on preexisting conditions and a prescription drug gift card for seniors.
Joe Biden has said plenty of regrettable things about criminal justice, but that wasn't one of them.
Chris Wallace asked both candidates on Tuesday night if they would urge "supporters to stay calm during this extended period, not to engage in any civil unrest." Trump rejected the premise.