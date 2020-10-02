Coronavirus

President Trump, First Lady Test Positive for Coronavirus

The announcement comes hours after aide Hope Hicks also tested positive.

(Polaris/Newscom)

At about 1:00 Friday morning, President Donald Trump tweeted that he and Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19:

Earlier in the day Thursday, White House adviser Hope Hicks, who had been traveling recently with Trump and attended a rally in Duluth, Minnesota, tested positive for the coronavirus. Subsequently Trump announced that he and the first lady would be quarantining themselves and getting tested.

A note from Trump's physician confirms that the two tested positive for the virus, but it doesn't indicate whether either or them have developed any symptoms of illness:

Obviously, there will be more to come.

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. Tony
    October.2.2020 at 1:33 am

    Hoisted on his own retard.

    1. NOYB2
      October.2.2020 at 1:42 am

      No, just an object lesson in that (1) COVID-19 is not a serious disease in most people, and (2) that almost everybody who is susceptible will get it sooner or later.

      1. Tony
        October.2.2020 at 1:50 am

        It is a serious disease in old fat people.

        1. NOYB2
          October.2.2020 at 1:54 am

          You should know, Tony. Trump is fine, however.

          1. Tony
            October.2.2020 at 1:57 am

            The next stage is anger. How fun will that be.

            1. Dariush
              October.2.2020 at 2:13 am

              Here’s something to think about, you stupid faggot, Trump takes a dirt nap but the country still votes him in over retard Biden. Oh the crying and pants shitting you fucking deviant animals will do will be glorious. How fun will that be?

              1. Tony
                October.2.2020 at 2:14 am

                Indeed, Pence is like the wicked witch of the west. She’s worse than the other one was.

            2. NOYB2
              October.2.2020 at 2:15 am

              Anger over what? The fact that Trump with COVID-19 is more lively and mentally alert than Biden without?

              1. Tony
                October.2.2020 at 2:25 am

                You watched the debate right?

                1. Charles Kettering
                  October.2.2020 at 2:41 am

                  Not all of us spring a 3 inch punisher at the sight of a pasty old white dementia patient like you, kiddo.

                  1. Tony
                    October.2.2020 at 2:52 am

                    You should have watched it. You would be absolutely cured of any notion that Trump is the more mentally fit of the two.

    2. Muzzled Woodchipper
      October.2.2020 at 1:44 am

      Wait.

      People can be blamed for catching a virus?

      Isn’t specializing in infecting people exactly what viruses do?

      1. Tony
        October.2.2020 at 1:50 am

        If anyone can be blamed, Trump can be blamed.

        1. NOYB2
          October.2.2020 at 1:57 am

          Masks don’t protect the wearer, at most they protect other people slightly. So what Trump did or did not do makes no difference for him getting infected.

          1. ElvisIsReal
            October.2.2020 at 2:05 am

            It doesn’t matter to the idiots. This is just another stupid reason to say OMB, as if they need one.

            Meanwhile, having America thinking that getting the virus is some sort of moral failing is going to have serious lasting impact on society. This psychosis won’t be shut off like a lightswitch.

            1. Tony
              October.2.2020 at 2:09 am

              It’s only a moral failure if you deliberately flout sanitary precautions and prance around the executive branch of the US government like Typhoid Mary.

              1. ElvisIsReal
                October.2.2020 at 2:15 am

                And that’s why it took him 8 months to get it. THE BUG IS SO DANGEROUS!

                If there’s one thing Twitter IS good for, it’s knowing exactly what is going on in the hivemind. And jesus fuck are you guys a bunch of intolerant assholes fellating yourself about how virtuous you are. What happened to sympathy when somebody got sick?

                Or did he totally deserve it for what he wasn’t wearing?

                1. Tony
                  October.2.2020 at 2:24 am

                  I don’t care do u

                  1. Charles Kettering
                    October.2.2020 at 2:34 am

                    You don’t care so much that you made the first post in the thread within 9 minutes of the article being posted and have subsequently made 18 posts on the subject?

                    1. Tony
                      October.2.2020 at 2:48 am

                      It’s a question of sympathy. Should I have as much sympathy for Trump as he displayed for Beau Biden?

              2. Paulpemb
                October.2.2020 at 2:34 am

                So is getting AIDS from having unprotected anal sex a ‘moral failing’, too?

                1. Tony
                  October.2.2020 at 2:49 am

                  This is not how I framed this. At most I’d say poetic justice. Oedipus wasn’t strictly at fault either, but he still gouged his eyes out.

    3. NOYB2
      October.2.2020 at 1:55 am

      Tony seems to have forgotten that masks at most protect other people, not the wearer.

      1. Tony
        October.2.2020 at 1:57 am

        Nobody in the White House wears a mask at work.

        1. ElvisIsReal
          October.2.2020 at 2:06 am

          And it took Trump 8 months to get infected? Damn!

          Only after he put a mask, you’ll note.

          1. Tony
            October.2.2020 at 2:10 am

            I don’t suppose simply accepting the commonly understood facts about a thing is ever an option for you people?

            1. ElvisIsReal
              October.2.2020 at 2:16 am

              Amazingly enough libertarians want proof of outlandish claims. The data is quite clear that mask mandates do nothing to stop the virus.

              1. Tony
                October.2.2020 at 2:23 am

                No it isn’t. And if so, that’s all the worse isn’t it?

                1. Charles Kettering
                  October.2.2020 at 2:33 am

                  No it isn’t.

                  Actually it is, you retarded fucking faggot.

                  1. Tony
                    October.2.2020 at 2:44 am

                    Pick that cherry. Try reading it too:

                    Editor’s Note: This article was published on April 1, 2020, at NEJM.org. In a letter to the editor on June 3, 2020, the authors of this article state “We strongly support the calls of public health agencies for all people to wear masks when circumstances compel them to be within 6 ft of others for sustained periods.”

                    1. Charles Kettering
                      October.2.2020 at 2:54 am

                      Yeah, I know they reversed themselves entirely with absolutely no evidence. That was the point you colossally retarded fucking faggot.

                      Here, let’s pick some more cherries. We’ll see how many we can fit up your faggot ass:

                      Jacobs, J. L. et al. (2009) “Use of surgical face masks to reduce the incidence of the common cold among health care workers in Japan: A randomized controlled trial,” American Journal of Infection Control, Volume 37, Issue 5, 417 – 419

                      Cowling, B. et al. (2010) “Face masks to prevent transmission of influenza virus: A systematic review,” Epidemiology and Infection, 138(4), 449-456.

                      bin-Reza et al. (2012) “The use of masks and respirators to prevent transmission of influenza: a systematic review of the scientific evidence,” Influenza and Other Respiratory Viruses 6(4), 257–267.

                      Smith, J.D. et al. (2016) “Effectiveness of N95 respirators versus surgical masks in protecting health care workers from acute respiratory infection: a systematic review and meta-analysis,” CMAJ Mar 2016

                      Offeddu, V. et al. (2017) “Effectiveness of Masks and Respirators Against Respiratory Infections in Healthcare Workers: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis,” Clinical Infectious Diseases, Volume 65, Issue 11, 1 December 2017, Pages 1934–1942

                      Radonovich, L.J. et al. (2019) “N95 Respirators vs Medical Masks for Preventing Influenza Among Health Care Personnel: A Randomized Clinical Trial,” JAMA. 2019; 322(9): 824–833.

                      Long, Y. et al. (2020) “Effectiveness of N95 respirators versus surgical masks against influenza: A systematic review and meta-analysis,” J Evid Based Med. 2020; 1- 9.

                      Inglesby, T.V. et al. (2006) “Disease Mitigation Measures in the Control of Pandemic Influenza,” BIOSECURITY AND BIOTERRORISM: BIODEFENSE STRATEGY, PRACTICE, AND SCIENCE Volume 4, Number 4

            2. NOYB2
              October.2.2020 at 2:19 am

              The commonly understood fact about masks is that there is no evidence that they are effective.

              1. Tony
                October.2.2020 at 2:24 am

                No it isn’t. But if you believe that you should be for even stricter lockdowns, right?

                1. Charles Kettering
                  October.2.2020 at 2:27 am

                  “Commonly understood” means “understood by people who aren’t abject retards”, Tony. Don’t ever mistake yourself for someone with a common IQ. Literally every study on masks and respiratory viruses from 1905 until this year, including several studies published prior to June when mask mandates hit the mainstream, has indicated either their inefficacy or a complete lack of evidence that they do anything in isolation. Dr. Fauci, the old prick whose wrinkled, senile nuts you like to gargle, in the NEJ called masks “talismans” as late as March this year.

                  1. Tony
                    October.2.2020 at 2:42 am

                    What does he say now?

                    1. Charles Kettering
                      October.2.2020 at 2:55 am

                      LMFAO. Whatever he’s told, it looks like.

                2. NOYB2
                  October.2.2020 at 2:49 am

                  If you are in an at-risk population, you should isolate yourself.

                  For the rest of the population, the risk from COVID-19 is lower than from the seasonal flu.

                  So, no lockdowns at all. No mask mandates.

                  1. Tony
                    October.2.2020 at 2:51 am

                    But you’ll understand if I assume medical authorities are more likely to be right about this than some random Trump cheerleader from the internet.

                    I agree that we’d all be better off if Trump had kept himself isolated for the past nine months.

              2. Charles Kettering
                October.2.2020 at 2:24 am

                But that was only from 1905 until June of this year. Now the science is settled.

        2. Hattori Hanzo
          October.2.2020 at 2:27 am

          People that wear masks (like Fredo Cuomo) can and do get COVID-19.

    4. XM
      October.2.2020 at 2:49 am

      “Hoisted on his own retard.”

      Or alternatively, Trump got infected just like many Americans, especially Latinos, who continue to go outside, mingle with extended family, and play volleyball maskless in public parks. Are these people Trump supporters? They deny science like jefe Trump? Nope, but they are the most vulnerable group. But they don’t want to live in fear of a virus that kills like 1% of the infected.

      Trump got tested regularly in the WH. He went to some rallies that were never genuine super spreaders. Meanwhile the left said “dur” as giant protest spread the disease to the west coast. Most of the victims are non white, meaning they’re not Trump supporters but did what they wanted to despite democrats urging them to stay holed up at home.

  2. ElvisIsReal
    October.2.2020 at 1:35 am

    Oh no! In 3-5 days they will be fine! The horror!

  3. JeremyR
    October.2.2020 at 1:36 am

    Will be interesting to see if he takes HCQ again

  4. IceTrey
    October.2.2020 at 1:42 am

    How many cycles did the test take to detect the virus? More than 30 and it’s non contagious.

    1. ElvisIsReal
      October.2.2020 at 2:07 am

      This would be the ultimate troll move to use this to start talking about PCR cycles and how he and most other people didn’t even know they were “sick” until the test told them.

  5. NOYB2
    October.2.2020 at 1:43 am

    Should have shaken hands.

    1. Tony
      October.2.2020 at 2:00 am

      Because you want Biden to get a mild flu?

      1. NOYB2
        October.2.2020 at 2:22 am

        No, because Biden’s head would explode trying to figure out how to spin the fact that nothing happened.

      2. Charles Kettering
        October.2.2020 at 2:28 am

        Oh is it a mild flu now, Tony? Not a deadly epidemic with a 20% fatality rate that will kill 2 million people?

        1. Tony
          October.2.2020 at 2:34 am

          Try to keep up.

  7. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    October.2.2020 at 2:23 am

    All you goobers, LISSEN UP!

    This is 36DD chess, you morons. It’s how Trump gets out of the next two weeks of debates, then comes back for a final one as the hero who conquered COVID-19.

    Damn you monkeys are so damn stupid.

    1. Paulpemb
      October.2.2020 at 2:38 am

      I mean, the next Trump/Biden debate wasn’t scheduled for two weeks anyways, but sure.

  8. BigGiveNotBigGov
    October.2.2020 at 2:28 am

    Covid-19 is the new bone spurs. Unless he dies from the virus, we can be sure that the lifelong coward Trump is faking for another deferment.

    Trump’s reelection bid is in the toilet. His businesses and finances are moribund. He is facing a legion of prosecutors and plaintiffs trembling to pounce.

    Faking Covid-19 is his escape pod. Play sick. Pence takes over and pardons Trump and family. Between the legal cover of the pardon(s) and the public opinion cover of sympathy. Trump escapes a humiliating landslide loss, another eminent serial bankruptcy(ies), and a torrent of prosecutions and suits. Trump is free and clear and doing slimy infomercials for hydroxychlorquine and UV suppositories faster than you can say snake oil drummer.

    1. Charles Kettering
      October.2.2020 at 2:30 am

      LMFAO. The walls are closing in!

      But remember kids, the people who think maybe it’s not a good idea to let rampaging gangs of thousands of chimps murder, maim, steal, burn and vandalize are conspiracy theorists.

  9. KillAllRednecks
    October.2.2020 at 2:32 am

    Hopefully he interacted with Rob Bishop, Chris Stewart, Ben McAdams, John Curtis, Mike Lee, Romney, Mike Crappo, the Udalls, Mike Simpson, and Andy Biggs. If enough of them get it maybe a few will die. Hopefully Lee! I hate that crazy son of a bitch.

    1. Charles Kettering
      October.2.2020 at 2:39 am

      There’s a 1/10th of 1% fatality rate, but explaining basic probability to an inbred paint chip eating cum pet is like trying to teach ethics to a Democrat.

      1. Tony
        October.2.2020 at 2:42 am

        If you’re not old and fat and American, maybe.

      2. KillAllRednecks
        October.2.2020 at 2:42 am

        Never said they will die(a lot are older, but healthy because of their pussy Mormon lifestyle). It can’t hurt to be optimistic!!!

Please to post comments